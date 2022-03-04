Back to School Beauty from BeautyMART

If you’re anything like us, preparations for London Fashion Week will already be well underway. Up to our necks in creams and at-home hair dyes, we’re in need of a little time out - and the new pop-up from BeautyMART is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Taking place the night before Fashion Week, the event promises to be an evening of talks, nibbles and product testing with the expert teams from both BeautyMART and Josh wood Atelier.

Whether you’re looking to define your Fashion Week look or just after some timeless beauty tips, a team of experts will be happy to help and assist with all your beauty quandaries. There’s even a chance for beauty junkies to get their hands on a bumper beauty hamper and a goody bag with a gift voucher for a signature blow dry at Josh Wood Liberty Atelier.

Tickets cost £15 and are available to buy online here