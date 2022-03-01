Backstage at the BRITs: what it’s like to be a VIP at its spa to the stars

What’s it like to be a VIP backstage at the BRITs? The stuff of dreams, we got the chance to step into the designer shoes of a star and book in at the awards’ exclusive BRITs Spa. Not only was backstage at the O2 Arena bustling with music’s biggest names, but also beauty’s biggest brands too all at hand to prep, polish and preen guests to get them both HD and red carpet ready. We went backstage with the BRITs’ Backstage Spa Partners to see what it’s like to get pampered like a rock star and preview their menus of incredible treatments, all of which are available for consumers to purchase or experience in store now. Sounds like music to our ears... A-list makeovers from Laura Mercier



To make sure the stars were ready for their close-ups, Laura Mercier artists were available to provide bespoke foundation fittings and performance perfecting touch ups. And boy, after our makeover, were we too. Armed with the brand’s renowned array of Secret Concealers, Brightening Powders and Primers as well as the latest addition to their flawless face collection - its Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation , £35 - our skin was left looking quite aptly, lit from within. How exactly? Thanks to an intelligent formula that mimics the flattering light of a candle, it smooths over blemishes and provides slick, even coverage that enhances rather than masks. Plus, it also comes in 24 shades to ensure everyone from Adele to Rihanna has all bases covered. This is one cover up club certainly worth joining. MORE GLOSS: Ella Eyre on her hair, makeup and fitness favourites Red carpet hair from Colab

Forget Bake Off, we were the recipients of one heck of a Great British Blowdry at Colab. With the help of founder Ruth Crilly of A Model Recommends (herself displaying the brand’s glamorous ‘BRITs Blowdry’) and hair stylist Darren Hau, our limp locks were transformed into the most magnificently voluminous of manes thanks to the styling prowess of the brand’s Sheer & Invisible Dry Shampoos , £3.49, and curling tongs. Proving there’s more to dry shampoo than just a quick refresh for greasy hair, this is one technique we’re certain to be trying out time and time again. Glowing skin from Pixi

To help offset the visible signs of jetlag and a full on awards season, the team at Pixi were offering bespoke facials to VIPs. The menu included the ‘Calm Before The Storm,’ the ‘Backstage Prep and Plump,’ the ‘Showtime GLOW-time’ and the exclusive, ‘GLOW treatment’ - a celebrity favourite. The lovely Caroline Hirons was on hand to talk us through the range and advise on how best to go about making our complexions more camera-ready. A radiance-boosting combination of Nourishing Cleansing Balm , £18, Glow Peel Pads , £24, Rose Oil Blend , £26, Glowtion Day Dew , £24, hugely popular Glow Tonic , £18, and the most heavenly of face massages left our skin exuding good health and the illusion of a good night’s sleep (even if the reality was far from the truth). If you’re on a neverending quest for glowing skin, Pixi’s impressive range of skin boosters is certain to light the way. MORE GLOSS: Mastering makeup that looks like superskin A-list nail art from Leighton Denny

To ensure A-list talons are in tip top shape, the nail experts at Leighton Denny were on hand to take VIPs’ nail art games to the next level. We were booked in with the multi-talented Nancy @Absolutely_Nails who gave us the most star-studded of manicures. We also opted for a statement nail featuring an amazing Ziggy Stardust-inspired tribute design created by celebrity manicurist Stephanie Staunton. Glossy and long-lasting, the Crystal Top Coat , £11 made for the perfect finishing touch thanks to its high gloss finish and express drying time. It was the stuff of double digit dreams. The scent of success from Jo Malone

The beautiful scents emanating from the Jo Malone pop-up were truly something special. To showcase the brand’s unique Fragrance Combining technique, a perfumed playground had been created to allow guests the chance to create a fragrance distinctly their own and also treat tired arms to a scented Hand & Arm Massage too. Not only did we leave with a fragrance that suited both skin and senses (with a wash of memory-evoking nostalgia too!), but also with a pocket of handy techniques to upgrade our scent repertoires with. One such tip included spritzing one on our front, and one on our back - simple, subtle but hugely effective. A boost for body and mind from Aromatherapy Associates