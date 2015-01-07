Bad hair days made good: the pro hairdryer that’s blown us away

Ayesha Muttucumaru 7 January 2015
gtg-beauty-crush-aura-hairdryer-main

Looking for a frizz-fighting hair tool? Seek the help of the ghd Aura hairdryer to give your bad hair day a sunnier forecast


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Fusing a high-shine finish with volume, movement, body and bounce, our hair care regimes  have received a much-needed boost in our quests to become frizz-free, thanks to the ghd Aura hairdryer.

Leaving hair sleeker, smoother and noticeably glossier, it’s particularly effective for helping tame wavier, longer, harder-to-manage hair types that need a last-minute dose of mane-management before stepping out of the house. So, what makes this hairdryer so different? Thanks to the brand’s newly developed Laminair technology, it provides a more concentrated air stream and more even speed and spread of temperature to discipline misbehaving flyaways together with a quieter brushless motor that refreshingly doesn’t sound like you’re entering Terminal 3 at Heathrow.

MORE GLOSS: Stealthy styling - how to disguise 3rd day hair

The devil is in the detail though, with the effective cold shot button proving a great way to set your finished hairstyle and innovative Cool-Wall technology to keep the casing and nozzle as cool as this hairdryer looks - handy for keeping scalp scolding injuries to a minimum while targeting roots for added lift. A hairdryer that’s as at home in a salon as well in your bedroom, it doesn’t come cheap but definitely delivers when it comes to providing a professional touch of style-saving moxy that makes the investment all the more worthwhile.

The ghd Aura is £145 and available to buy online at  www.ghdhair.com .



