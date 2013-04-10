Bang on: Josh Wood's Bang Bar

Anna Hunter 10 April 2013
get-the-gloss-josh-wood-the-bang-bar

Anna Hunter is bang on trend with her fringe and now there's an equally fashionable setting for getting it trimmed

As GTG’s resident fringe, I was delighted when it was announced that the achingly cool King of Colour Josh Wood was to launch a ‘Bang Bar’ in his Liberty Atelier.

The ‘drop in and chop in’ service launched this month, offering an express fringe cutting service, bang maintenance, style updates and trend refreshers. Whether you’re taking the plunge as a fringe first-timer or are a long-time bang fan, The Atelier’s slick team will ensure that your flattering fringe is cut with flair and finesse in a style to suit you. From blunt to grown out to full fat, all bangs are catered for and you’re guaranteed to be at the forefront of fringe fashion (just ask sexy fringe rocker Alexa Chung).

I took my Cousin It-ish fringe down there this afternoon and can confirm that the stylists work pure magic. My fringe has been through a lot in its time - from a Star Trek style episode while living in Spain to numerous wonky self-trims and some horrendous shopping centre shearing, I can’t deny that it’s suffered.

Suffice to say that the Bang Bar has restored it to its crowning glory - full and face framing yet not blinding or oddly tapered at one side (the seemingly simple fringe trim truly is an art). And at £10 a pop, that’s a lot of bang for your buck.

The Bang Bar is based at Atelier Liberty, 3rd Floor, Liberty, Regent Street, W1B 5AH.

Contact on 0203 393 0977 for appointments and follow @JoshWoodColour and @LibertyLondon on Twitter with the hashtag #BangBar.


