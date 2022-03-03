Beat the post-holiday blues with these beauty essentials

You’ve got the tan lines, you’ve got the souvenirs and you’ve got the photos. All in all, you’ve had an amazing holiday. However, odds are that you’ve also come back with a bad case of the post-beach blues, so to make the transition a little easier, here are six of the best mood-boosting beauty products to ensure you actually look forward to coming back home. Whether you’re suffering from hair dye disasters or dry skin due to too much fun in the sun or are in need a fragrance to bring back memories of sunnier climes, these are sure to make the bump back to reality all the more smoother. Terrybly Rose De Rose Powder Blush

It’s been scientifically proven* that the prettier the makeup, the wider the smile on its recipient’s face. Ipso facto, this limited edition blush will make you happier. So it makes sense to buy it. Comprising of three light-reflective and matte rosy shades to make a post-summer tan pop as it makes its move into autumn, it also comes with a stylish kabuki brush to give your complexion and work bag the ultimate post-summer pick-me-up in more ways than one. £72, buy online . Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Body Lotion

With a scent inspired by the Italian Riviera, this nourishing body lotion will instantly transport you back to your room with an ocean view. Made up of refreshing citrus oils, floral notes and amber undertones that are reminiscent of the iconic eau de cologne, not only does it leave skin wonderfully soft, but it will leave your outlook with an invaluable pre-work buzz as your holiday memories come flooding back. £42, buy online . Phyto Gloss Treatment

If chlorine, sun and sea have wreaked havoc with your hair colour, this conditioning hair mask will help restore it back to its former glory. Supremely hydrating and great for giving dry frizzy hair a dose of instant shine to help rectify a summer of hair dye don’ts, it acts as a great intermediary measure to get hair back into tip top condition before going in for a full head of highlights. £20, buy online . Aromatherapy Associates Rose Hydrating Face Mask

The perfect skincare regime addition to help bolster hydration levels ahead of winter, this intensive face mask is amazingly effective at treating dry skin and preparing it for harsher environmental aggressors. Enriched with soothing aloe vera and moisturising damask rose water, it feels cooling on skin for the ultimate late night treat should you be fighting the effects of jet lag. £37, buy online . Diptyque Philosykos EDT

A fragrance that may well make its way onto your hubbie’s bathroom shelf if you’re not careful, this universally uplifting EDT brings to mind a Greek getaway thanks to its fig tree roots. Warming and inviting, it’s amazing how transformative a fragrance can be. If you’re looking for a spritz of summer in the depths of December, this may well be it. From £55, buy online . REN Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil