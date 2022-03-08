Lush's 2021 beauty advent calendar: everything you need to know

Not to wish the year away, but Christmas is just around the corner which means one thing... beauty advent calendars! In particular, Lush's beauty advent calendar, which always flies off the shelves. This year the third time Lush has created a beauty advent calendar and for the first time, the calendar will be for sale in stores not just online. You can buy it from August 26 online and, in-store from September 23, priced at £185. As you'd expect from the eco-friendly brand, the 2021 beauty advent calendar is made from reusable and recyclable packaging. What's in the Lush advent calendar 2021? This year's calendar includes 25 vegan goodies from a variety of different ranges, including four retro products from Lush Christmas past and six products that are exclusively available in the Lush Advent Calendar.

The new additions include the Penguin Bubble Bar which is not only cute but has a fresh, floral olive branch fragrance. Another never seen before product is the Sleepy bath bomb. The Sleepy scent is a best seller for people with sleep troubles for relaxation but this is the first time it's been in a bath bomb formula. It's a purple bomb with wax stars and moons on the outside, which glow in the dark in the tub. Another newbie is the Cinnamon Roll Bubble Bar. Fans of a spicy warm fragrance will love this; it leaves a gold lustre in the bath and has a comforting and uplifting scent. For a second cinnamon hit, you also get the Cinnamon Shampoo Bar which is invigorating, in a cork pot to keep it safe. Our favourite Christmas new release is the shower gel in Plum Duff, which is scented with Christmas pudding with a sweet berry tang with notes of raisins and tangerines The beauty of the Lush advent calendar is that it includes a lot of different products from different ranges so you can try things you normally wouldn’t. If you love spoilers, here's everything that's inside the calendar: Kris Mouse bubble bar*, Sleepy Bath bomb*, Merry Christmas Shower gel*, Jolly Shower Gel, Plum Duff Shower gel, Sleepy bear bath bomb, Orange Pop bath bomb, Twilight bath bomb, Candy Cane reusable bubble, Cinnamon roll bubble bar, Sleepy bubble bar, Golden Pineapple lip scrub, Polar Bear Soap, Baked Alaska Soap, Lime bounty body butter, New Shampoo Bar with cork pot, Golden pear body scrub, Dream Cream body lotion, Cinders Bath bomb**, Thundersnow Bath bomb**, Christmas Penguin bubble bar**, North Pole bubble bar, Hey Hollywood Bath Bomb, Sleepy Body lotion and Keep it Fluffy Perfume** * Gift exclusive product

**Retro product What does the Lush advent calendar look like?

If overtly festive designs aren't for you, you'll love this year's box. It's bright and colourful and has a life way beyond Christmas because it's not emblazoned with Christmassy characters. "The handmade box has been designed with reuse in mind, not only creating a beautiful keepsake that can be used throughout the whole year but a box that could be re-gifted for another present or occasion," says Suzie Hackney, who's in charge of Lush's creative direction. Anyone looking for an alternative to the Lush Advent Calendar (that's a bit more budget-friendly) can buy the 12 Days of Christmas gift, £75. It includes 12 products and is available online from 22 September and in Lush shops nationwide from 23 September. While we count down the days to buying the calendar, these are the other beauty advent calendars to snap up this year. Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, £215



Available from October 12, sign up for the waitlist now Following a sell-out calendar for the last two years, this year’s Cult Beauty advent calendar is bigger than ever. Loaded with 38 iconic Cult favourites (yes, 38!), this curated collection is worth over £975. The run-up to Christmas will include treats from Augustinus Bader, Victoria Beckham Beauty and end with a full-size exclusive product that is only available in the calendar. For every calendar sold, a tree is planted. Need any more persuasion? One lucky calendar will include a Golden ticket that’s worth £1,000 Cult Beauty points… that's Christmas presents for everyone sorted. Bobbi Brown 12-day Advent Calendar, £125



Available from October 5 Believe it or not, 2021 is the first time Bobbi Brown has ever done a beauty advent calendar. It's more than worth the wait though; it's worth £227 and includes favourites from the brand, such as the Shimmer Brick in bronze and the Smokey Eye Mascara. The range of full-size and mini products are housed inside a glossy red calendar that will look ultra luxe wherever in the house you keep it. Susanne Kauffman 2021 Advent Calendar, £383

Available now Undeniably pricey, this calendar is a real luxury. It's packed full with 25 days of natural skincare, bath and body surprises. Behind the doors are four full size products and 21 minis of classic heroes from the brand, including the soothing Eye Rescue Stick and cult Eye Cream. Each product is packaged in recyclable glass and sourced from Germany which is an added bonus for sustainability. Dr Hauschka Advent Calendar, £85



Available from September 27 Packed in a luxurious gift box, each individual gift is wrapped in purple reusable cotton bags. It includes 24 Dr Hauschka favourites, such as the Soothing Cleansing Milk and Rose Day Cream, plus a full-sized Hydrating Cream Mask. It's worth £154 and a great intro to Dr Hauschka's products. OPI Advent Calendar 2021, £69



Available from October 1 This beauty advent calendar is one for nail lovers with 25 3.5ml nail polishes hiding behind each door. It includes iconic shades from the brand such as Big Apple Red and Lincoln Park After Dark, along with festive colours and OPI classics RapiDry Top Coat, Bubble Bath Nail Envy and Original Start to Finish. The Ritual of Advent Calendar 2D Calendar, £59.90 and 3D calendar, £89.90

Available September 6 online October 4 instore The Rituals advent calendar is always a firm favourite of ours and this year the brand is releasing two; one 2D for the space-conscious and one 3D for anyone feeling a bit extra. Both are equally magical, showing festive snowy scenes and an adorable alpine village with treats hidden among the houses. Both contain 24 goodies, including the Ritual of Mehr shower mousse, mini candles from The Private Collection and The Ritual of Oudh Foaming Shower Gel. The calendars are worth £120 and £150, so a great bargain! Glossy Box 2021 'Suprise Me' Beauty Advent Calendar, £85 for subscribers, £105 for non-subscribers

Available for pre-order from 9 am on September 10 and general sale (subscribers and non-subscribers) from 9 am 24 September Following a sell-out calendar in 2020, this year’s Glossybox advent calendar contains 15 full size and 10 deluxe minis from cult brands including Elemis, Pixi, Sarah Chapman and Huda Beauty. Worth over £465 Join the waitlist Holland and Barrett Beauty Advent Calendar, £45



Available in September, waitlist open now The waiting list for Holland and Barrett's 25 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar is open! Last year it sold out in record time, so sign up ASAP if you want one this year. It includes products from the likes of UpCircle, Q+A, Weleda and REN, everything inside is vegan and cruelty-free and plastic free. It's packaged in recycled card and is 100 per cent recyclable too. The contents are worth over £170 and it goes on sale in September. Join the waitlist ESPA Hidden Treasures Advent Calendar, £16



Available from October 1 One of the most luxury beauty advent calendars out there, this is worth £389, up £159 on the ESPA 2020 beauty calendar – which was a complete sell out. It includes favourites from the brand, such as Restorative Bath and Body Oil and the Restful Pillow Mist and is housed inside a decadent red doored calendar. Join the waiting list Look Fantastic 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar, £85



Available for pre-order September 1 , general sale from October 1 Look Fantastic's 2020 beauty advent calendar sold out while it was on pre-sale, so sign up to the waitlist for this one ASAP if you want in! Worth £410 it includes 25 products including Nars' iconic Orgasm blush, Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Cleanser and Phillip Kingsley's cult Elasticiser. Look Fantastic's subscription box subscribers can get £15 off the advent calendar and new subscribers can also receive £15 off the advent calendar when buying a monthly plan. Join the waitlist Germaine de Capuccini Beauty Advent Calendar, £99