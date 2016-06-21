1 / 12

Beauty and Brexit: Europe’s best beauty products

Whether you’re planning to vote ‘leave’ or ‘remain’ at the polls this week, the impact of Brexit on our favourite European beauty brands and products is, like many aspects of the current EU debate, uncertain. Concern for the potential burn to the European beauty industry, worth a whopping 77 billion euros, is mounting, with Dr Chris Flower, Director General of the UK’s Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association flagging the possible trade implications of leaving the EU:

“It is important to keep in mind that the largest export market for the UK cosmetics industry is the EU. Not being able to benefit from the EU single market could therefore have a significant impact on the UK cosmetics industry.”

Several cosmetics companies, including The Organic Pharmacy and Roja Dove Parfums, have openly announced that they are in favour of staying in the EU, and if the beauty sector goes the way of the creative industries (96% of members of The Creative Industries Federation claimed to support the ‘remain’ campaign), the general preference would seem to be to stay put. That being said, some are referencing the relocation of Avon’s HQ to the UK as an indicator that jobs and investment in the UK are still appealing to foreign businesses, Brexit or no Brexit. What will happen to the price of your favourite continental face cream or European beauty therapist we can’t say, but here are a few EU sourced beauty gems and brands to stockpile just in case…