Beauty Crush: Balmain's hair styling line

Look like you’ve just stepped off the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week with Balmain’s new line of hair styling heroes.

Inspired by the backstage antics at their very own shows and developed in collaboration with a team of experienced session stylists, the range boasts an impressive selection of haircare must-haves designed to put a touch of runway-ready glamour into locks in need of a bit of TLC.

Slick and stylish to look at, the collection comprises of a Silk Perfume , £20.95, Argan Moisturizing Elixir , £22.95, Volumizing Mousse , £18.95, Texturizing Salt Spray , £16.95 and a Session Spray , £18.95, all infused with hair-strengthening power duo argan oil and silk protein to hydrate, invigorate and rejuvenate. We especially love the chic Parisian-inspired Vaporizer , £12.95, an atomizer designed to accompany the Silk Perfume and spritz the perfect amount onto hair for a high-shine, high-fashion finish.

Beautifully scented, hypoallergenic and paraben and sulphate-free, these have added a wonderfully elegant hint of hair couture to our beauty regimes that we simply can’t get enough of.

The range is currently available at BeautyMART.