Beauty Crush: Cloud Nine Magical Quick Dry Potion

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 July 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-cloud-9-magical-quick-dry-potion-1

This multi-tasking hair hero is all you need for lavish locks this summer, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Meet the new miracle, hair-transforming multi-tasker which has helped clear some much needed space on our heaving bathroom shelves – the all-singing, all-dancing Magical Quick Dry Potion from Cloud Nine , £5.75.

Like a modern day Renaissance mane-tamer, this pint-sized hair hero packs some serious tress-transforming punch. Able to address a multitude of frazzled lock woes to put the most unruly of hair raising flyaways back in line, its list of haircare benefits goes on and on.

MORE GLOSS: The poolside beauty kit

With a lightweight, non-greasy formula, not only does it reduce drying time on average by half, it also contains a UV filter, can be used as a leave-in conditioner, acts as a heat protector, prevents frizz and static-induced hair misadventures and can be used as a setting lotion as well.

Oh, and it smells gorgeous too.

Just shake and spritz onto damp or dry hair whether you find yourself poolside or seaside this summer, to ensure that neither heated appliance nor humidity leave their mark on your summer ’do of choice.

If like us you get hooked on this magical elixir, keep your eyes peeled for the larger 200ml version which will be available from mid-August.



