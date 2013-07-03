Beauty Crush: John Frieda Full Repair Flyaway Tamer

If like us the recent surge in humidity is wreaking havoc on your poker-straight or slicked back ’do of choice, then we may have just found the answer to your frizz management woes. Introducing the new John Frieda Full Repair Flyaway Tamer , £10.99 (aka your handbag’s new hairstyle sustaining saviour).

Counting the queen of supreme red-carpet sleek Gwyneth Paltrow as a fan, the clever little wand provides a quick and easy way to smooth away rebellious flyaways courtesy of its bevy of bristles and non-gloopy formula. Perfect for on-the-go up-do touch-ups or for helping restrain a misbehaving, freshly washed mane.

Infused with nourishing Inca Inchi, an Amazonian micro-oil rich in Omega-3, it’s lightweight, sweet-smelling, refreshingly non-sticky and dries translucently too. Simply swipe, smooth and go at the end of a hectic day to help your style seamlessly transition from desk to dancefloor without delay.