Beauty Crush: Original and Mineral

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 August 2013
Repair your hair and bring it back to its peak condition with this Australian brand's dye-defying haircare, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

The locks of many a stressed, over-processed Glossette can now rejoice thanks to the arrival of a new haircare wonder from Down Under. Introducing Original & Mineral, a range of gentle, naturally sourced hair saviours, available exclusively on Net-a-Porter .

Made specifically to tackle the trials and tribulations of many a frayed and frazzled coloured head of hair, this hard-working collection boasts strand-strengthening benefits whether to provide a dose of TLC to the dry and dehydrated or a lifeline for the dangerously dye-damaged.

With a great selection to choose from, our particular favourites are the Hydrate & Conquer Shampoo , £23 and Seven Day Miracle Moisture Masque , £26 for an intensive hit of deep conditioning. Finish with a few drops of the Frizzy Logic Shine Serum , £20 to instantly transform locks from coarse to super soft. We also love the Surf Bomb Sea Salt Texture Spray , £18 to help create the effortless surfer chic waves of ultimate Aussie beach hottie, Elle Macpherson.

All shampoos and conditioners in the range are formulated to guard against colour fade with built-in UV protection, and also keep your eyes peeled for the handy Mini Minerals , £29 to keep locks looking their vibrant best - ‘No matter the longitude or latitude of your hair’ - when both Home & Away (sorry, couldn’t resist).

Prices range from £18 to £26.


