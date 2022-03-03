Beauty Crush: Phylia de M. Three Step Kit

For longer, thicker locks, pack away the extensions and give nature a helping hand instead with this power trio of hair boosting, follicle fortifying scalp and hair heroes by Phylia de M ., £103.



Specifically created for those of us who would like to rectify the effects of excess hair loss, thinning or salon stress, the range works from root right through to tip, restoring the hair’s strength and helping to stimulate growth in the long-term.



But how, we hear you ask? In the same way our favourite anti-ageing creams help bolster our skin’s mechanisms to fight against the effects of time, these products do the same by strengthening your body’s own inherent ability to renew cells, encourage a stable nerve-to-follicle connection and increase the supply of hair-strengthening keratin to the hair fibres. This is especially important as the nerves that supply keratin to hair, skin and nails become increasingly disconnected from follicles as we age.

Our tester (and GTG’s super-talented Art Editor) Sarah loved how each product tackled a specific scalp and hair problem in addition to the gorgeously fresh and floral fragrance. The CLEAN shampoo in particular was one of the best that she had ever tried, and thankfully only a little was needed in order to develop a really good lather, ensuring that you get more bang for your buck.



The conditioner was deeply nourishing, but light enough to be used as an overnight treatment too while finally the Connect spray, when applied to both scalp and hair acted as the perfect finishing touch to the regime with its almost water-like consistency, meaning that it didn’t weigh down the hair at all following application.



In order to see a real difference, patience is key but stick with it for a couple of months and you’ll be rewarded with a healthier, shinier and more manageable mane of hair. Don’t get us wrong, you won’t wake up with a bouffant as bountiful as Beyoncé’s, but continued use will certainly go a long way to improving its texture, strength and overall quality.