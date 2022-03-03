Beauty Crush: Phylia de M. Three Step Kit

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 April 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-phylia-de-m-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

If your hair is losing vitality, try Phylia de M.'s kit to bring it back to life, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

For longer, thicker locks, pack away the extensions and give nature a helping hand instead with this power trio of hair boosting, follicle fortifying scalp and hair heroes by Phylia de M ., £103.

Specifically created for those of us who would like to rectify the effects of excess hair loss, thinning or salon stress, the range works from root right through to tip, restoring the hair’s strength and helping to stimulate growth in the long-term.

But how, we hear you ask? In the same way our favourite anti-ageing creams help bolster our skin’s mechanisms to fight against the effects of time, these products do the same by strengthening your body’s own inherent ability to renew cells, encourage a stable nerve-to-follicle connection and increase the supply of hair-strengthening keratin to the hair fibres. This is especially important as the nerves that supply keratin to hair, skin and nails become increasingly disconnected from follicles as we age.

MORE GLOSS: Advice for dealing with women's hair loss

Our tester (and GTG’s super-talented Art Editor) Sarah loved how each product tackled a specific scalp and hair problem in addition to the gorgeously fresh and floral fragrance. The CLEAN shampoo in particular was one of the best that she had ever tried, and thankfully only a little was needed in order to develop a really good lather, ensuring that you get more bang for your buck.

The conditioner was deeply nourishing, but light enough to be used as an overnight treatment too while finally the Connect spray, when applied to both scalp and hair acted as the perfect finishing touch to the regime with its almost water-like consistency, meaning that it didn’t weigh down the hair at all following application.

In order to see a real difference, patience is key but stick with it for a couple of months and you’ll be rewarded with a healthier, shinier and more manageable mane of hair. Don’t get us wrong, you won’t wake up with a bouffant as bountiful as Beyoncé’s, but continued use will certainly go a long way to improving its texture, strength and overall quality.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More