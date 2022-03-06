Beauty Crush: Phyto Gloss

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 May 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-phyto-gloss-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

Ayesha Muttucumaru discovers a hidden gem for keeping your hair colour extra glossy

Help coloured hair get its gloss back with Phyto’s great range of colour enhancing express treatments .

Available in five shades - Chestnut, Copper, Golden, Chocolate and Platinum - these nourishing colour correctors, £20 are just the antidote for helping dull-looking, faded, brassy locks find some of their former mojo in between trips to the colourist.

Just pop on for five minutes and wait for the conditioning botanical pigments to blend in and work their colour care magic. Ammonia, silicone and paraben-free, they provide a quick yet gentle hair colour boost to reveal a shinier, more vibrant head of hair without oxidation and without bleaching either.  Perfection.


