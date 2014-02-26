Beauty Crush: Sebastian Professional Drynamic

From London to New York, from House of Holland to Christian Siriano, many a model’s Fashion Week mane has been restyled, refreshed and reshaped for AW14 thanks to this innovative dry shampoo from Sebastian Professional , £20.

Described by hair stylist extraordinaire Adam Reed as his ‘one-stop-shop product to revive and revitalise any hair type and style,’ it’s certainly given my blow-dried ‘do some extra staying power, plus a much-needed dose of manageability, body and volume. Neither chalky nor powdery, the secret lies in its formula: whereas the particles in most dry shampoos are square, the ones in Drynamic are spherical, allowing them to sit together better, so that hair can be reworked with a greater level of ease.

Ideal for adding a bit of grit and grip to any updo or a dose of matte rock ‘n’ roll texture without leaving hair crisp, for me it’s acted as the perfect pick-me-up post-haircut or post-workout. It also smells amazing, brushes through smoothly and comes in a handy handbag size too, £9.90. Now you can inject some runway-worthy substance to lank locks no matter the style, or the time of day.

To find your nearest stockist, visit www.sebastianprofessional.co.uk