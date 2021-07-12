Beauty empties: All the makeup, haircare and skincare team GTG finished last month

It's our job to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty which means we're using an ever-evolving lineup of products (check out our latest favourites in our weekly Glossy Picks edit of newness) , but every so often we try something so good, we use it down to the very last drop. Here we reveal all of the beauty products our editors finished this month.

"I've taken collagen powders daily for years but dumped them all when I came across Ingenious, which is one of the very, very few to have proper independent clinical trials to back up its claims, in this case of reducing wrinkles by up to 85 per cent. It's a cut above in so many ways. First, the collagen has a very low molecule size (below 2,000 daltons), which many do not, giving them no hope of passing through the gut wall to the bloodstream as intact collagen molecules, which is how the magic happens. The free-floating collagen in your blood signals to the body that it's losing collagen and, hey presto, it makes more of its own naturally. Most collagen supplements are simply broken down into amino acids, which isn't bad as protein, but it doesn't do the same skin firming job.

"Ingenious collagen is encapsulated and has been shown in the lab to survive the stomach acid (another reason why many other collagen supplements don't work) so it can pass through the gut wall to do its job. Because it's so effective you don't need the recommended 10g megadose for loose powders (I'd been shovelling them in my Bulletproof cacao for years!). It has two other skin heroes: astaxanthin and hyaluronic acid. I simply notice when I don't use it. Makeup artists and celebrities such as Lisa Snowdon love it. For me, this is a repeat empty. Luckily it also comes in refill sachets!"

"This isn't my empty, but my 13-year-old son's who repeatedly tells me how much he loves this and makes me smell his fresh, clean face after he's used it. He has noticed how this natural cleanser, which foams via a pump rather than any harsh ingredients, keeps his spots in check. The 31st State range was created by a mother of teenage boys (her first product was a deodorant when her offspring started to smell) and she couldn't find anything that worked and also wasn't full of stripping or smelly substances. For more stubborn breakouts he loves the 31st State biodegradable Overnight Clearing Pads, £16 too."

Ross J Bar Healing Patches, £15 for 5

"Acupuncturist Ross Barr is something of a star and friends who see him tell me that he's rather special and intuitive. His Healing Patches are great for period pain, cramps, shoulder injuries, wherever you need a little TLC. They are like large plasters and are infused with pepper, menthol and camphor which immediately radiate warmth without that burning, skin-irritating feeling you can get from Tiger Balm. I had a shoulder injury recently and this really took the edge off. I've also very nearly emptied my stash of Ross J Barr Calm Patches, £15 for 10, 'mood patches' the size of a two pence piece which I add to my temples and to the acupressure point between my toes in yoga for a good dose of grounding."

Chanel Factory 5 No5 Bath Tablets, £56 for 10 available in Selfridges London and Chanel New Bond Street and Covent Garden.

"It's the iconic No5's perfume's 100th birthday and to celebrate, Chanel has brought out the Chanel Factory 5, five No5 products not in blingy special edition packaging as you might expect but pared down to look as though they've just popped off the production line, more like a white label than a couture accessory. It's fabulously minimalist and utilitarian. Gabrielle Chanel insisted the original No5 was sold in its factory bottle so that fragrance wouldn't be seen as a luxury. It hasn't changed much since.

"If you're passing by Selfridges in London, there's a fun popup in-store for the month of July, with moving installations, free drinks and a DJ Thursday-Sundays from 4 pm where you can buy the products, which sold out in a flash online. When I visited (scroll through below for the tour) Chanel told me it was restocking every day. I snapped up the Factory 5 No5 Bath Tablets, which come in beautiful individually wrapped sachets and have already made it onto my empties list because they make great gifts to pop in cards or for girlfriends at drinks."

