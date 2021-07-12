Beauty empties: All the makeup, haircare and skincare team GTG finished last month

12 July 2021
glossy-empties-july

When we cut open the tube to get out the last drops, you know it's good

It's our job to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty which means we're using an ever-evolving lineup of products (check out our latest favourites in our weekly  Glossy Picks edit of newness) , but every so often we try something so good, we use it down to the very last drop. Here we reveal all of the beauty products our editors finished this month.

Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

Ingenious Beauty Ultimate Collagen £54.99

"I've taken collagen powders  daily for years but dumped them all when I came across Ingenious, which is one of the very, very few to have proper independent clinical trials to back up its claims, in this case of reducing wrinkles by up to 85 per cent. It's a cut above in so many ways. First, the collagen has a very low molecule size (below 2,000 daltons), which many do not, giving them no hope of passing through the gut wall to the bloodstream as intact collagen molecules, which is how the magic happens. The free-floating collagen in your blood signals to the body that it's losing collagen and, hey presto, it makes more of its own naturally. Most collagen supplements are simply broken down into amino acids, which isn't bad as protein, but it doesn't do the same skin firming job.

"Ingenious collagen is encapsulated and has been shown in the lab to survive the stomach acid (another reason why many other collagen supplements don't work) so it can pass through the gut wall to do its job. Because it's so effective you don't need the recommended 10g megadose for loose powders (I'd been shovelling them in my Bulletproof cacao for years!). It has two other skin heroes:  astaxanthin  and hyaluronic acid. I simply notice when I don't use it. Makeup artists and celebrities such as Lisa Snowdon  love it. For me, this is a repeat empty. Luckily it also comes in refill sachets!"

31st State Foaming Face Wash, £13.99

"This isn't my empty, but my 13-year-old son's who repeatedly tells me how much he loves this and makes me smell his fresh, clean face after he's used it. He has noticed how this natural cleanser, which foams via a pump rather than any harsh ingredients, keeps his spots in check. The 31st State range  was created by a mother of teenage boys (her first product was a deodorant when her offspring started to smell) and she couldn't find anything that worked and also wasn't full of stripping or smelly substances. For more stubborn breakouts he loves the 31st State biodegradable Overnight Clearing Pads, £16  too."

Ross J Bar Healing Patches, £15 for 5

"Acupuncturist Ross Barr is something of a star and friends who see him tell me that he's rather special and intuitive. His Healing Patches are great for period pain, cramps, shoulder injuries, wherever you need a little TLC. They are like large plasters and are infused with pepper, menthol and camphor which immediately radiate warmth without that burning, skin-irritating feeling you can get from Tiger Balm. I had a shoulder injury recently and this really took the edge off. I've also very nearly emptied my stash of Ross J Barr Calm Patches, £15 for 10,  'mood patches'  the size of a two pence piece which I add to my temples and to the acupressure point between my toes in yoga for a good dose of grounding."

Chanel Factory 5 No5 Bath Tablets, £56 for 10 available in Selfridges London and Chanel New Bond Street and Covent Garden.

"It's the iconic No5's perfume's 100th birthday and to celebrate, Chanel has brought out the Chanel Factory 5, five No5 products not in blingy special edition packaging as you might expect but pared down to look as though they've just popped off the production line, more like a white label than a couture accessory. It's fabulously minimalist and utilitarian. Gabrielle Chanel insisted the original No5 was sold in its factory bottle so that fragrance wouldn't be seen as a luxury. It hasn't changed much since.

"If you're passing by Selfridges in London, there's a fun popup in-store for the month of July, with moving installations, free drinks and a DJ Thursday-Sundays from 4 pm where you can buy the products, which sold out in a flash online. When I visited (scroll through below for the tour) Chanel told me it was restocking every day. I snapped up the Factory 5 No5 Bath Tablets, which come in beautiful individually wrapped sachets and have already made it onto my empties list because they make great gifts to pop in cards or for girlfriends at drinks."

Melanie Macleod, digital writer

Amika The Wizard Detangling Primer, £20
"Not only does this ultra-fine mist smell amazing, it somehow melts out knots and tangles for smooth, easy to comb hair. I spray it generously over wet hair post-shower, concentrating on areas that are particularly damaged and more prone to knots and it allows my comb to glide through the area without tugging or wrenching out clumps of hair. It provides heat protection too. I have fairly fine, colour-damaged hair that I dread having to brush through after washing, but this makes it a dream. No other detangler can compare."Buy now
111 Skin Clarity Beauty Dose, £115 for 90 capsules
"111 Skin’s founder, renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides has put his years of expertise into these mint-green supplements, designed to fortify and clarify the skin. Last year I took their lilac sister, the 111 Skin Reparative Beauty Dose , £85 for 90 capsules, and had the best skin of my life (redness left by spots was a thing of the past) so I was excited when these dropped onto my desk. They were created to calm and clarify blemish-prone skin, with microflora to support a healthy gut which in turn makes breakouts less likely. They boost the gut good guys to help keep skin clear, plus there's MSM is in the mix too to reduce inflammation, as well as vitamin C to brighten and zinc to regulate oil. My skin was noticeably clearer and when spots did rear their head (masks have a lot to answer for), they went down again quickly. The pills are fairly large and you have to take three a day, which is a lot to swallow if you struggle with swallowing supplements, but the skin-boosting benefits are more than worth it.”Buy now
The Body Shop Cool Daisy Body Yogurt, £11
"You might notice in my photo that I finished two Body Yogurts this month; both Cool Daisy, which is The Body Shop's 2021 limited edition of the moisturiser and 2020's Cucumber limited edition, which is sadly no longer available. While Cool Daisy is a gorgeous, light, floral scent, it's the Body Yoghurt formula that I love. It's light and refreshing for summer weather, sinks in straight away and feels cooling on the skin. It's ideal when it's too hot to faff about rubbing in a richer body cream, but it still gives all the moisture you need with zero stickiness."Buy nowSisley Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid, £108
"I've seen all the jokes on the internet about 'if you remember [insert 90s trend here], it's time to start using an eye cream' and yet, I've never fully committed to using one until this came along. I've started many and given up soon after, but this one I used down to the last drop (not least because of the eye-watering price). It has a ceramic applicator which makes it glide on and feel cooling. There's no dragging and it doesn't feel heavy, which makes it a joy to use. It makes my eyes feel fresh and awake, with reduced puffiness not just down to the cooling applicator but also because of the black rose aqueous extract and padina pavonica which hydrate and give radiance to the skin. This is undeniably pricey, but if you want an eye cream you'll actually use, it's a great investment."Buy now Jemma Thompson, Design and Social Media Manager

Weleda Skin Food Body Butter, £18.95
"Everyone knows and loves Weleda's Skin Food face cream, but the brand's vegan body cream is the true hero in my opinion. This skin-nourishing cocktail of organic cocoa and shea butter, as well as botanical extracts such as wild pansy, calendula and chamomile, soothes and locks in moisture for all-day hydration and has the most lovely subtle sweet yet herbal scent. This butter is easy to apply, non-greasy and quickly absorbs, leaving my dry skin feeling super supple; it's a staple for both summer and winter skincare routines."Buy now
Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Butter, £31
"This was my first venture into Huda Beauty's minimalistic skincare line Wishful and I have to say, I wasn't expecting much. But after using this buttery balm for the first time, I was sold. It's incredibly gentle but extremely effective; I use it as my first cleanse because it melts away even the toughest make-up and impurities without feeling harsh or oily. This luxurious cleanser, infused with green tea and cherry blossom extract as well as malachite stone, helps to soothe, clarify and condition the skin, leaving it radiant and glowy.”Buy now
Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, £57
"The glow this gives your complexion is undeniable; I can always count on it to leave my skin looking brighter and smoother after use. I must admit that £57 is a bit of a splurge, but a little goes a long way; I've had this pot for just under a year. It's a monthly 'treat yourself' product for me; whenever my skin needs a pick-me-up, I reach for this. I apply a thin layer after cleansing and leave it on for about 30 minutes (no more than ten minutes if you have sensitive skin). As a result, your skin is radiant, your pores are smaller and your blemishes are gone.”Buy now MIJ Eye Patch 003, £13.99 two patches 

"Maya Jama's new hydrogel patche s take my eyes from tired to perky in a blink. Formulated with niacinamide to help strengthen skin texture, hyaluronic acid for hydration and vitamin C to boost and brighten skin tone, these new hydrogel patches always give a fresh feel to my dark and sallow deep-set under eyes. My favourite part? They stay put under your eyes for way over 30 minutes meaning you can have a workout, hoover your room or get ready without faffing around with patches that keep falling off, it’s a small thing but makes a big difference."Buy now Catherine Fulwood, Commercial Projects Manager

Scientia Vegi-Tox Smoothie Serum, £26
"This has been my go-to serum for the last couple of months; not only is the packaging shelfie worthy but it gives my skin an unbeatable glow. Filled with goodies such as CBD and hemp, avocado, kiwi, pistachio, broccoli, aloe and sea kale it’s definitely hitting that five a day and is basically good enough to drink. I’ve been recommending it to all the girls and it’s firmly on my repurchase list."Buy now
Aesop A Rose by Any Other Name Body Cleanse, £33
"I don’t think you can beat Aesop when it comes to shower (or bath!) time. The size, the pump, the packaging and the gel formulation that makes the skin feel gently clean whilst also moisturised and softened. Not to mention all the products are refillable. I’ve got my eye on the new Citrus Melange Body Cleanser ; a blend of petitgrain, grapefruit and lemon that sounds deliciously refreshing."Buy now
Facegym Electro-lite Energizing + Brightening Gel Cleanser, 100ml, £32
"My Facegym obsession continues! Following the launch of the brand's in-house skincare range a couple of months ago, I’ve been hooked. The gel cleanser  has been a staple in my routine. I’ve been finding it perfect for my post-workout cleanse, it doesn’t irritate my eyes and calms down any redness. Thank god I’ve got a spare stashed away in the cupboard!"Buy now
Amika The Kure Repair Conditioner, £16
"This conditioner is the ultimate escapism. Every time I slather it on my locks, I’m transported to the days of salty skin, sun-bleached hair and pre-dinner daquiris. The intensely moisturising formula is perfect to strengthen hair, reduce breakage and prevent future damage. I like leaving my hair to dry naturally after letting the goodness soak in for at least ten minutes (a little longer than the recommended two or three minutes, but my hair loves it!)."Buy nowMORE GLOSS: 32 healthy hair hacks you haven't heard beforeMarie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG Contributor

Maria Nila Luminous Colour Masque, £25.65
"I am brunette and had a blonde balayage two years ago which l love. When we were stuck in lockdown I did everything possible to keep my hair colour from fading and one of my favourite treatments became the Maria Nila Luminous Colour Masque. It's deeply nourishing and formulated to colour guard. Now we can get back to the hairdressers, I’ve had a colour refresh but I’m sticking with this product too. It’s so good that I'm about to buy another pot."Buy now
Elixseri Rescue Diver Serum, £85
"This multi-level, deeply hydrating serum is my favourite night-time product. It’s a beautifully soothing wellness cocktail and at night is the only product I need. It's made with an especially formulated prebiotic, tropical fruit ferment to balance the skin’s microbiome and is wonderfully silky smooth. Because it's all I need at night time, it makes for a perfect travel product. I’ll be repurchasing in a few weeks, ready for my next staycation."Buy now
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Sub-D / Neck, £119
"I had been neglecting my neck for way too long, but about a year ago I noticed some creping and have been obsessively nurturing the area ever since. My favourite neck treatment is the Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Sub D Neck which I’ve been applying night and day. It’s formulated to soften the appearance of fine lines and uneven textures. I’m almost out and if I can afford the splurge I will definitely be replenishing."Buy nowMORE GLOSS: The best neck firming creams for your neck and décolletage 
Lilash Purified Eyelash Serum, £65.29
"About three months ago I was invited by Lilash to try their eyelash serum to review for my Instagram account MrsMLMode .  Back then, my lashes had almost disappeared. They were thin, short and weak. I committed to using this serum on the roots of my eyelashes every night for 12 weeks. After about eight weeks I could see they were a little longer, yet still patchy in places, but I persevered. Three months one and they are so luscious! Even my husband notices the difference. I’m buying my second tube and will never live without this product again."Buy now
Hair Gain Hair Gummies, £29.99
"My favourite afternoon treat is a hair gummy by Hair Gain. They are delicious, chewy, apple flavoured vegan gummies  formulated to give you great hair, skin and nails. I have a pot sitting under my desk, which I dig into at around 3 pm when I hit the afternoon slump.  They contain a special ingredient from peas which has been clinically proven to stimulate the hair root and thicken hair. Plus, there is zinc and biotin for healthy growth. I love the apple flavour and have almost run out. Definitely on my shopping list."Buy nowMORE GLOSS: The best hair supplements for a healthier maneHattie Sloggett, GTG Contributor

Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub, £25
"As a surfer, my skin is often dried out by the seawater and as an avid gardener my pores often fill up with dirt and grime. So when it comes to resurfacing my face I like to feel the scrub. Luckily, I discovered (and subsequently ran out of) Ole Henrikson's Lemonade Smoothing Scrub and it is a dream! The AHAs loosen and lifts any dead skin cells while the lemon peel powder effortlessly exfoliates my rough skin. A combination of holy basil and chamomile then helps soothe and calm the skin. This bad boy really does it all. However you like to exfoliate, this citrus fresh, sugar scrub is fantastic for all skin types and I think it's brilliant."Buy now
Wishful Honey Balm Jelly Moisturiser, £43
"You know the age-old saying 'you don't know what you've got till it's gone'? That couldn't be more true when it comes to my love affair with Wishful's lavender-infused moisturiser. I mean, I loved it when I had it, who couldn't? - it goes on effortlessly, sinks deep into the skin and gives an instant glow thanks to the pearl infusion – but when it was gone and I had to turn to whatever was left in my vanity was when I realised just how magnificent it really is. A powerful blend of turmeric , honey and niacinamide  brightens and smooths irregularities while the balm itself locks in moisture for what feels like forever. This incredible illuminator is the bomb and I miss it more than I miss going on holiday...okay, not quite, but you get the picture."Buy now
Darling High Protection SPF 30-50, £29
"I'm a sucker for luxurious sun protection , whether it's straw hats, silk kaftans or indulgent creams and oils. So when I got my hands on the stylish Darling collection I fell head over heels. This not-your-average sunscreen is more like skincare what with its vast list of nutritious ingredients, including vitamin E, antioxidant allantoin and apricot oil all packed together with broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. Super lightweight, fast-absorbing and not at all greasy this suncream and its aftersun  sister have earned themselves a place at the top of my recommendation list. What's more, all the Darling products are scented using a fragrance created using the ancient Polynesian tradition of sun-drying coconuts and tiaré flowers in a delicious perfume called Monoi de Tahiti."Buy nowMORE GLOSS: The best skin tints to suit every complexion 


