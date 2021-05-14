Beauty empties: All the makeup, skincare and body care team GTG finished last month

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. It's our job to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty which means we're using an ever-evolving lineup of products (check out our latest favourites in our weekly Glossy Picks edit of newness) , but every so often we try something so good, we use it down to the very last drop. Here we reveal all of the beauty products our editors finished this month. Melanie Macleod, digital writer



Mallows Beauty Mango & Passionfruit Soy Candle, £10 "Who doesn’t love an empowering message? Combine with a candle that looks fills your room with an uplifting scent without being lit and you're onto a winner! I was pleasantly surprised by this little jar of joy because it not only burns for 30 hours but also smells incredible, thanks to the uplifting mango and passion fruit essential oils. The soy wax candle is ideal for chill time and you can upcycle the adorable orange glass jar for small plants, makeup brushes, or other useful things." Buy now Clinique Chubby Stick Contour, £21 "This has been my go-to contour/bronzer for over a year and I've only just hit pan. The formula is a dream; so buttery and creamy and just glides on with ease. If you're new to contouring or don't want to go Kardashian style, this is ideal. It's a great product for both light and dark skin tones because it's so easy to build and blend to your desired darkness without looking patchy and always sun-kissed." Buy now Soap & Glory Scrub For Joy Body Polish, £8 "As you can see, I only have a handful of showers left with this zingy mood-boosting scrub – so I’m saving it! It’s a super gentle body polish and I use it every other day. It leaves my skin feeling so smooth and soft. It’s packed with 'joyful' ingredients designed to enhance happiness, such as grapefruit and rhubarb and as someone who’s certainly not a morning person, I must say my mood does do a complete 180. But perhaps I'm just happy that the powers of walnut shell, vitamins C and E effectively scrubbed away any dead skin cells and left me with energised skin." Buy now Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue, £30 "This is probably my third tube of this wonder facial multi-tasker; as someone who was previously a fan of full coverage, this was the tipping point for me. It provides sheer-medium coverage that can be built up without looking cakey or flaky. The tinted gel-cream hybrid is one of the few complexion products that actually leave my skin feeling better than before I applied it; the water-infused, oil-free formula (available in 30 shades) is packed with hydrating skin benefits and is SPF3O broad spectrum. I'd still wear SPF underneath, but I don't think I'd be able to get through summer without it now. If you don't want to go bare-faced, this lightweight product will leave you feeling radiant and as if you're wearing a second skin." Buy now Victoria Woodhall, editorial director