Beauty Industry Brides: Bridget March

In the third of our series, we asked Bridget March, Online Beauty Editor of Cosmopolitan UK magazine about her wedding hair and makeup

What would a beauty industry bride do for her wedding day if she was getting married abroad?

Online Beauty Editor of Cosmopolitan UK magazine Bridget March did just that and so in the third in our series, we asked her about the beauty products and experts that she turned to for making sure she looked and felt amazing no matter how hot it got.

From her favourite frizz-fighters and the best budge-proof makeup to the treatments she booked into beforehand, she made for the most beautiful of boho brides at her ceremony in Sri Lanka. Here’s what Bridget did when it came to her wedding day hair and makeup...

GTG: What was your wedding hair and makeup like?

BM: We got married in Sri Lanka and the beauty vibe was bohemian and beachy. The makeup focused around the Charlotte Tilbury The Golden Goddess eyeshadow palette , £38 which gave me smokey eyes in metallic neutral tones. I went for laid back waves, a style that I knew I could DIY.

GTG: Who did your hair and makeup?

BM: I was lucky enough to have the lovely MAC Senior Artist, Cher Webb at the wedding so she did my makeup using my favourite products. I did my own hair using the tourmaline-'impregnated' (aka humidity-proofing) T3 Single Pass Whirl Wand , £115 and dressed the waves with a crown of delicate flowers I bought on Etsy.com.

GTG: What were your essential wedding day beauty products?

BM: The Laura Mercier Oil-Free Foundation Primer , £29,  Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer , £19 and Estée Lauder Double Wear Light , £29.50 made for the perfect base that photographed well.

The Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow , £49 was perfect for professional-looking contouring and my  Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick , £8.99 literally lasted all day and night. I kept the  MAC Prep & Prime Powder , £20.50 handy to mattify my T-zone in the heat.

On my hair I used the  Bamboo Smooth Kendi Dry Oil Micromist , £21.95 by Alterna Haircare. It delivers a lightweight dry mist to damp or dry hair to control frizz and really works.

GTG: What would be your top bridal beauty tips?

BM: For a destination wedding I'd really recommend getting gel nails and eyelash extensions - both of which I trialled before to see if I liked them. For my mani and pedi I had  Jessica GELeration  and I had my lashes done at Lash Perfect Lash Bar  in Soho. They lasted beyond the honeymoon.

