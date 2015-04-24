Beauty Industry Brides: Bridget March’s Indian Wedding

Getting married and finding your own individual wedding style can be an overwhelming process. With a variety of updos, makeup ideas and bridal beauty looks to choose from, it can be easy to end up looking and feeling not quite yourself when your big day rolls round. So what would someone who’s tried and tested the best that beauty can offer do themselves at their own wedding? We asked a bevy of beauty industry insiders for their top tips and tricks, from the products that they counted on, to the experts in-the-know. This week, Bridget March, Online Beauty Editor at Cosmopolitan UK magazine gave us the inside scoop about her Indian wedding as we took a glimpse into what went on behind-the-scenes when it came to the contents of her makeup bag and her pre-wedding prep.

GTG: What was your bridal hair and makeup like? BM: In contrast to how I wanted to approach my beauty for my big big day , at my small Indian wedding I went for statement hair and bold makeup. And I loved it. GTG: Who did your hair and makeup? BM: I did my own makeup, armed with tips from Lancôme makeup artist Shehla Shaikh and the help of my cousin Sarah – an artist and tattoo apprentice who’s seriously skilled at doing sculptural eyeliner. Hair-wise I wanted an updo to show off my accessories and opted for a soft side bun. Shell, a hairdresser local to Leicester where the ceremony was held, created the style first setting it in rollers at the top for body and tonging the back section for texture. She pinned it into a bun and backcombed the crown to conceal where my 'tikka' head jewellery was attached. This worked best positioned along a centre parting, so for the week before the wedding I trained my hair to sit in the middle. MORE GLOSS: 5 festival and henna ideas you have to try