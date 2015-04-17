Beauty Industry Brides: Lauren Murdoch-Smith

What beauty products and which pros would a beauty industry bride turn to on the biggest day of their lives? We asked Deputy Beauty Editor at Vogue magazine Lauren Murdoch-Smith about her bridal hair and makeup and her top beauty tips for making sure that you too look and feel your best on your big day. Speaking about the inspiration behind her look Lauren said, “I loved the picture of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt when they got married so I guess that was sort of a starting point for my makeup and hair.” A celebrity bridal look that is one of our favourites as well, we found out the secrets behind Lauren’s look from her hairstyle and her pre-wedding prep, to the beauty essentials she used on the day. If we weren’t thinking about marriage before, we certainly are now...

GTG: What was your wedding hair and makeup like? LMS: When I got married I just wanted to look as natural as possible, but not so natural that I looked barefaced in our pictures - just glowing skin and healthy. My dress was quite major compared to my usual style so I wanted to offset it with just an enhanced, natural version of myself. I was also aware that I didn’t want to drastically change my look and regret it looking back, or put Ben (my husband) off. GTG: Who were your wedding day makeup artist and hair stylist? LMS: Adam Reed who I see for my colour and cut gave me soft waves accessorised with mini white roses decorating a loose, thin, half up plait, while makeup artist Mel Arter did my makeup after a few trials off the back of beauty shoots for Grazia. I’ve always loved Mel and Adam’s work and I felt so comfortable having both of them with me on such an intense day - I trusted them implicitly which is so important on your wedding day. They’re also hilarious together which helped keep me calm on the morning! MORE GLOSS: Beauty & Health Editor of Vogue Jessica Diner talks us through her wedding day look GTG: What hair and beauty treatments did you book in for in the lead up to the big day? LMS: I went for regular Hydrafacials at Waterhouse Young three months before the big day which totally transformed my skin, and Sue Marsh for a lash lift and individual lash inserts which meant no need for mascara on the day. Adam and I scheduled a hair programme about six months before the wedding so that my colour didn’t look unnatural and ‘done.’ David Barton gave me a bespoke Shellac design for my nails.

GTG: Did you have any key beauty products that you used? LMS: The products that really made a difference on the day were the skin makeup that Mel used to give my face the glow I wanted. In particular, Givenchy Mister Bright Pen , £24, Lancôme Maqui Superb in gold which she used on my cheekbones, temple and nose and MAC Powder Blush in Peaches , £18 over my entire face to warm it up. Adam used Percy & Reed Superstar Supersized Bodifying Cream , £14 to prep my hair and finished with Oribe Superfine Hairspray , £28.50 for the healthy shine and delicious scent. I wore Jo Malone Orange Blossom , £40 for my fragrance. GTG: What are your top bridal beauty tips? LMS: Be prepared. Treat your wedding beauty like the rest of your wedding day preparations and plan. There’s no point in booking a facial the week before the big day, it won’t make a visible difference so schedule a skin programme six weeks before. Stick to what you know and don’t stray too far from your style. Remember your wedding photos are around forever so don’t be tempted to try a style currently on trend. Always have at least one trial for your hair and makeup. You don’t want to experiment on the day or spend precious time adjusting your look on the day. Take picture references along so you have a clear idea of what you want.

MORE GLOSS: The 10 bridal commandments If you're on a budget or fancy doing your own makeup, visit a makeup counter that offers free bridal consultations like Bobbi Brown who also offer a free bridal makeup lesson. After all, they were responsible for Kate Middleton's bridal makeup! Look for treatments that will give your hair and makeup longevity on the day, as well as a subtle enhancement such as individual lash inserts or a professional spray tan. Go makeup free two weeks before the big day. It'll make your makeup look special without having to try, especially to those around you that you spend time with, i.e. your husband to be!