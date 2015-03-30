Beauty Industry Brides: Rosie Green

Are you looking for some beauty inspiration for your wedding? Then look no further than our series of interviews with a bevy of beauty industry brides and the hairstyles and looks they opted for on the biggest days of their lives.

Having tried and tested and seen every beauty product and trend around, we can’t think of a panel better suited to guiding us down the aisle. This week, Rosie Green , Beauty-Editor-at-large at Red Magazine gave us a glimpse into her beautifully elegant and timeless wedding updo and makeup look and how they were created.

From her makeup artist and hair stylist to her top bridal beauty tips, here’s what Rosie did when it came to finding a wedding day hair and makeup style that made her feel and look her best...

GTG: What was your bridal hair and makeup like?

RG: It was quite classical. An updo, that was soft rather than stiff and really sheer, pretty makeup. It was 2003, so it was all about the WANG and understated simplicity.

GTG: What kind of look did you want to achieve?

RG: I wanted to look really natural. Like me only 50% better! I didn’t want to look too formal, but yet still wanted a little elegance. And I know those photos hang around a long time, so I thought it was important the look was classic. I had also learnt from experience on photo shoots that anything super casual can quickly descend into messy.

GTG: Who were the makeup artists and hair stylists that you trusted on your big day?

RG: Lee Pycroft did a brilliant job on my makeup and Kiki from John Frieda , who is my all-time favourite hairdresser, did the updo.

MORE GLOSS: Online Beauty Editor of Cosmopolitan UK Bridget March shares the beauty secrets behind her wedding in Sri Lanka

GTG: Did you have any key wedding day beauty products?

RG: The beauty of Lee’s makeup was that once it was done, I did NOTHING to it till I took it off the next day!

GTG: What would be your top bridal beauty tips?

RG: Don’t try anything new in the week leading up to the event, (no hair colour, no facials, no new moisturisers). Don’t go too tan and don’t suddenly wear lots of makeup if you haven’t done previously.

Work on getting the basics right - sort out any skin problems, whiten your teeth, tone your body, condition your hair - and then all the hair and makeup on the day is just the icing on the cake. Oh, and a few faux eyelashes make an incredible difference. Lee put some subtle ones on the outer corners of my eyes and they were really pretty.

Follow us on @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu