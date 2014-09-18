Beauty looks from LFW front row
During LFW GTG has been catching up with the worlds most fashion forward front row to discover what looks they're championing - beautywise, of course.
Images by Kirstin Sinclair
Poppy Delevingne - Model
Perfume - Ghost Eclipse , £34
Lips - Tom Ford Lipstick in Flamingo , £37
Hair - Batiste Dry Shampoo , £2.99
Bronzer - Charlotte Tilbury
Mascara - Lancôme Hypnose , £22.50
Leaf Greener- Fashion Stylist
Perfume, skin makeup, lips – Chanel
Nails - Shellac Gels
Skincare – Chanel, Crème De La Mer
Hair – Shiseido
Eyeliner- Kiko
Alessandra Steinherr - Beauty Director at Glamour Magazine
Perfume – Lancaster Black
Nail- Christian Louboutin in Me Nude , £36
Skincare – Dr Lancer
Hair – Philip Kingsley
Foundation – Charlotte Tilbury Bronze & Glow , £49
Blush – Soap and Glory Love at first sight
Eyebrows - L’Oreal Paris Super Liner Brow Artist , £4.49
Lips - Charlotte Tilbury Coachella Coral , £23
Bronzer - Benefit Hoola , £23.50
Eyeliner Pencil - M.A.C Kohl Eyeliner inTeddy , £14.00
Mascara – Lancome Grandiose , £24.50
Kate Foley –Stylist, Fashion Consultant and Model
Perfume - Le Labo Santal
Nails - Essie Polish in Berry Naughty
Skincare- Embryolisse Moisturiser , £20, Caudalie Face Wash
Hair - Original Minerals – Hydrate and Conquer
Skin makeup, mascara, lips - all NARS
Amber Le Bon – Model
Perfume – Jo Malone Blue Agava and Cacao , £40, Dior Homme
Nails – Shellac Cocoa
Skincare – Saadia Organics - 100% Pure Argan Oil, Simple Face Wipes , £3.49, Bioderma make up remover ,£4.50, Savlon overnight as a Rescue remedy (twice per week)
Haircare - Morrocan Oil , £31.85
Foundation – Kevyn Aucoin , £38 (concealer used as foundation)
Blush - Kiko Cream Stick Blush , £7.90
Mascara – Max Factor Masterpiece mascara , £9.99
Eyebrows – HD brows palette , £25
Lipstick - Smashbox Nylon Nude , £16
Eyeshadow - HD brows palette Dark brown powder used as eyeliner, applied wet with a make up brush
Emma Miller - Model & Blogger
Perfume - Robert Piguet Mademoiselle
Nail Polish - Essie Decadent Dish , £5.60
Skin care - Skin Ceuticals Serum 10 , £66, Creme De La Mer The cleansing lotion , £65
Haircare - Moroccan Oil Hairspray , £17.25, Shu Uemura Hair Oil , £29.60
Foundation - Tom Ford Traceless Foundation , £62
Powder - Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre , £36
Skin makeup and lips - all NARS
Mascara - MAC Studio Sculpt Lash , £14.50
Eyeshadow - Tom Ford Eyeshadow Colour Quad , £63
Eyebrow pencil - Blink B The Eyebrow Experts Pencil in Indian Chocolate , £13
Any other hero products - YSL Touche Eclat , £25
Nina Nesbitt – Singer/Songwriter
Perfume – Molecule
Nails – Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Black Satin and Red , £17.50
Skincare, skin makeup, eyebrow pencil – all Clinque
Eyes and lips – all M.A.C
Imogen Belfield – Jewellery Designer
Perfume – Bayolea by Penhaligon
Nails – Revlon Nail Enamel in Minted , £6.49
Skin – E45
Hair – Moroccan Oil , £31.85
Blush – Bourjois Little Round Pot Blush er, £7.99
Eye makeup – No 7
Lips – M.A.C Lipstick in Lady Danger , £15.50
Highlighter – NARS Blush in Cheek Bone , £22.50
