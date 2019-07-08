Beauty shopaholic: how Michelle Keegan spends her beauty budget

You'll know her as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street and she is soon returning to our screens as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in the next series of BBC army drama Our Girl. Actress Michelle Keegan is someone who takes her beauty regime seriously. The 32-year-old always manages to look flawless and has an eye for a high-performance high street hero, from a £3.50 sheet mask to a £6.99 eyeliner.

She likes to read up before she buys. "I prefer to shop online for my beauty products, as I like to read reviews first and it’s easier for me as I’m often travelling to different locations for filming."

Failing that, you'll find her in Duty-Free stocking up on beauty before a flight. This is what you'll find in her on and offline shopping basket.

Her most recent skincare purchase

"I have recently been using Weleda’s Skin Food Moisturiser, £12.95 at night. My skin can get quite dry, and Skin Food is quite rich so it’s amazing for keeping my skin feeling nourished and hydrated."