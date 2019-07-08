Beauty shopaholic: how Michelle Keegan spends her beauty budget

You'll know her as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street and she is soon returning to our screens as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in the next series of BBC army drama Our Girl. Actress Michelle Keegan is someone who takes her beauty regime seriously. The 32-year-old always manages to look flawless and has an eye for a high-performance high street hero, from a £3.50 sheet mask to a £6.99 eyeliner.
She likes to read up before she buys. "I prefer to shop online for my beauty products, as I like to read reviews first and it’s easier for me as I’m often travelling to different locations for filming."
Failing that, you'll find her in Duty-Free stocking up on beauty before a flight. This is what you'll find in her on and offline shopping basket.
Her most recent skincare purchase
"I have recently been using Weleda’s Skin Food Moisturiser, £12.95 at night. My skin can get quite dry, and Skin Food is quite rich so it’s amazing for keeping my skin feeling nourished and hydrated."
The products she buys for friends...
"It really depends on the friend but perfume is a go-to as a gift - it's something that everyone loves and the perfect pressie."
If she had £500 to splash at a beauty counter...
"I'd go to Charlotte Tilbury , I love all her products. I would probably get the Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette, £49 , Pillow Talk Lipstick, £24 and the Wonderglow Face Primer, £38.50 . I really like her sheet masks too, the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, £18 is amazing and does wonders for my skin!"
Has she ever had her makeup done at a makeup counter?
"No I haven’t before actually. Unless I’m heading to an event or to filming, I generally prefer to do my own hair and makeup. I always keep it quite simple when I’m not working and wear minimal makeup. My go-to look is just a swipe of lip balm and a bit of bronzer for a natural contour."
What's in her Boots shopping basket
"Clarins Day Cream , Bobbi Brown Extra Eye Repair Cream, £48 , Benefit Hoola Bronzing Powder, £26 and a Simple Water Boost Hydrating Sheet Mask, £3.50 ."
Her favourite budget beauty buy
"I really like high street beauty brands. I swear by L’Oréal’s Liquid Eyeliners ( L'Oreal Paris Tattoo Signature 24hr Liquid Eyeliner £6.99 ) They are so reasonable and are really long-lasting. You can’t go wrong with a classic pot of Vaseline, £1.95 , I always carry a lip balm in my handbag."
And her favourite luxury purchase
"Tom Ford is my favourite luxury brand. I know it’s really expensive but it’s a nice treat to ask for on your birthday or for Christmas, the lipsticks (£40) are lovely."
Where she gets her hair done...
"I go to a salon in Hale called Terence Paul and the stylist is Calum Tierney. The products I love to buy for my hair are: Kerastase shampoo and conditioner and a nourishing mask that I use once a week called We Are Paradoxx Game Changer Multi-Task Hair Mask, £30 .
The beauty treatment she always books in for
"My favourite beauty treatment is definitely LVL lash lift by Nouveau Lashes. It really is my must-have beauty fix, particularly when I have a back-to-back filming schedule or when I go away on holiday. It’s also great to have done before a red-carpet event as it makes makeup artists' lives so much easier as my lashes are already done! I love it as it opens up the eyes giving them a natural lifted effect."
What's next on her beauty shopping list
"I’m just starting to film for the next season of Our Girl, and I like to buy a new scent each time I go away to work for a long period of time! I’d like to get Gucci Bloom (£67.50 for 100ml) . "
Michelle Keegan is brand ambassador for Nouveau Lashes www.nouveaulashes.co.uk