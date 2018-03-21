How professional blogger Really Ree spends her beauty budget

Since starting her blog Really Ree in 2010, Anne-Marie Lodge (Ree for short) has grown her following into half a million readers per month - and it's all down to her open and honest reviews on all things beauty. She was our blogger of the week back in 2013 and since then Ree has become a trusted name (and face - she does videos too) in the industry, but when it comes to her personal shopping habits, which brands is she really invested in? We caught up with her to find out where her beauty budget goes and why... GTG: Do you prefer to shop on or offline for beauty, and why? R: "I am a real online shopper, because I love to be able to research what I am buying there and then and Google is my friend! Also, a lot of the stuff I want is from the States."

GTG: Which shops or sites do you buy your beauty products from? R: "I always shop from Sephora , both in store and online. My favourite UK store and site is Space NK because they always have the newest hot products that people are talking about. Escentual always have a brilliant edit of products too and have a great blog where they swatch shades and give more info." GTG: What is the last makeup item you bought and why do you like it? R: "The last item I bought was the Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, £43 . I also bought the Anastasia 'Amrezy' Highlighter, £29 at the same time and both products are beautiful. The eyeshadow palette has 14 highly pigmented warm neutrals with all my favourite metallics. There’s not one shade I wouldn’t wear."

GTG: And your most recent skincare purchase? R: "I don’t buy a lot of skincare because I get sent so much but recently I was travelling and forgot to pack a cleanser, so I picked up the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Cleansing Oil, £25 . It’s one of my all time faves and gets rid of every scrap of makeup and dirt and never irritates my eyes."

GTG: You have £500 to spend at a makeup counter - which one do you choose and why? R: " Tom Ford . I just love how this brand does everything from packaging to formula to colour. It’s chic and glamorous and makes me feel that way too." GTG: Have you ever had your makeup done at a makeup counter? Which brand and what did you think of it? R: "I love having my makeup done at Charlotte Tilbury because her beauty aesthetic completely matches how I want to look. It’s all about glow, and glam and more glow. If I was going for a special night out, I’d want a Charlotte Tilbury makeover." GTG: What would be in your Boots shopping basket? R: "Loads of Cotton Wool Pads, £2.70 and L'Oreal Magic Retouch, £6 because I never manage to get my hair coloured in time!"

GTG: What is your favourite budget beauty buy? R: " The Ordinary AHA BHA Peeling Solution, £6.30 . If my skin is a bit dull, lack lustre, or congested, this smooths the texture and makes it glow in 10 minutes flat."

GTG: And the most expensive? R: "I am completely obsessed with the La Mer Renewal Oil, £155 for 30ml . It is ridiculously expensive but it’s just the most sublime texture and makes my skin look beautiful. If I ever misplace it, I start to panic. That’s how I know whether I love it or not!"

GTG: Where do you get your hair done? R: "I am not very regular when it come to the hairdresser but the place I have been to most is the John Frieda salon in Mayfair. I always see Andreas Wild there. I can trust him not to cut off too much and he always makes me laugh." GTG: Any other beauty services you regularly book in for? R: "To be completely honest, I am a bit of a DIYer because I am not very good at organising myself and I’m quite a last-minute merchant. I love to have a manicure and pedicure when I can, but I mainly find I end up doing my nails myself because I haven’t been organised enough to book in!" GTG: What’s next on your beauty shopping list? R: "I am always excited for what Deciem are launching next and desperate to try out their Modulating Glucosides which is due to launch soon from the NIOD brand. The NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex MMHC2, £32 is always one of my regular empties because it is plump skin in a bottle."