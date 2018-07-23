Beauty Shopaholic: dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk on the makeup and skincare she stocks up on

No one knows better than a dermatologist what should go on their skin and when - not to mention how it should be removed - so which products make the cut when it’s their own money and complexion that’s in question? That’s what we asked consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk when she took time out from her busy clinic at 25 Harley Street to confess her beauty spending habits. As an acne sufferer herself, Dr Kluk knows all too well the importance of using the right products (and finding the mother of all concealers), and spends her day job helping patients manage their skin issues, be it rosacea, acne scarring or sun damage. From her favourite new cover-up for hiding away dark circles, to the £5 balm she swears by for smooth feet and the beauty treatment that’s changed her morning makeup routine, here’s how Dr Kluk shops for beauty… Where do you prefer to shop for beauty (on or offline) and why? In general, I prefer to shop for new beauty products in-store so I can test how they really look and feel before buying. There is a wonderful pharmacy just round the corner from my clinic on Harley Street (John Bell & Croyden) that carries all of my favourite skincare lines, so this is usually my first port of call. If I’m short on time and already know exactly what I want, or if a product is a bit niche and I don’t have time to trawl around looking for it, I will buy online from escentual.com or skinoracle.com . What’s the last makeup item you bought and why do you like it? I have a bit of a concealer habit and the last makeup item I bought was Bare Minerals SPF20 Correcting Concealer, £21 . It has a really nice creamy texture and gives good coverage, so I use it to cover dark circles under my eyes. I love the fact that it doesn’t crease or flake because the skin under my eyes tends to get quite dry as it is. My favourite concealer for covering spots, on the other hand, is the Vichy Dermablend SOS Corrector Concealer Stick, £11.25 .

And your most recent skincare purchase? I’m now in my mid 30s, so my top skin priorities are keeping blemishes at bay and also slowing the signs of ageing. This means that I use a product containing vitamin A – a retinoid or retinol - at night. There are a couple I go between, but I’ve just topped up my La Roche Posay Redermic R, £22.50.

Which products do you gift to friends? I’m pretty strict about sticking to my skincare routine so don’t deviate all that much, even when given new beauty products to try. My sisters and my Mum will often volunteer to “help out” if I’m given something to test and it’s better suited to their skin than mine! In terms of buying gifts for friends, I will often pick a mask or something like that which can be used as a treat. Some of my favourites are the Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Masque, £60 for soothing tired skin or Medik8 Natural Clay Mask, £29 for soaking up shine.

Have you ever had your makeup done at a makeup counter? Which brand and what did you think of it? I was always really self-conscious about my skin as a teenager so the idea of letting someone else do my makeup was terrifying. Once my spots were under control, I could finally enjoy getting glammed up. I had my makeup done at a Nars counter some years ago and was so thrilled with the result that I immediately went and bought all of the products that had been used. Sadly, I wasn’t able to recreate the look when I tried it on my own at home, but there were a few bits that I really loved and still use to this day. The Nars Bronzing Powder in Laguna, £30 is an example. What would be in your Boots or supermarket shopping basket beauty-wise? Aveeno cream and body wash which are both moisturising essentials. Bioderma Atoderm Hands & Nails, £4.90 which I keep by the sink in my clinic and in my handbag. Flexitol Balm, £4.99 which I massage into my heels every night after I shower to keep my feet soft and smooth. For my face, I prefer a really mild gel or cream cleanser and a simple, nourishing moisturiser as these help me to tolerate the active ingredients in my skincare routine better. La Roche Posay and Avene have great options.

What’s your favourite budget beauty buy? Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, £4.99 for sensitive skin. It’s super gentle and works just as well as other micellar waters that cost ten times the price. I use it every evening to take off my makeup before cleansing and also carry it in my gym bag so I can make sure my skin is squeaky clean before and after every workout.

And the most expensive? Skinceuticals Phloretin CF Serum, £150 is probably the most expensive skincare product I buy, but well worth the investment. It contains 10% pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) and a host of other antioxidant ingredients which help to reduce damage to the skin from UV rays and city pollution. Unlike lots of other serums, it isn’t greasy and doesn’t clog pores so can be safely used on breakout-prone skin.

Where do you get your hair done and what products and treatments/tools do you buy? I absolutely love my hairdresser ( Mario Sammour in St John’s Wood ) and keep telling him that he’s never allowed to move away or retire as I don’t know what I would do without him. My hair is very fine, but he makes it look like I have twice as much without having to use very much product at all. My colourist, Rami, is at the same salon and I see him every 6 or so weeks to make sure my hair is still looking dark and glossy. Product-wise, I spritz a bit of dry shampoo onto my roots if my hair needs a bit of oomph and my favourites are Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, £20.70 or good old Batiste Brunette Dry Shampoo, £3.99 .

Any other treatments you regularly book in for? I absolutely love what I do, but running my own medical practice is a super busy job so I do try to make time for self-care. I get my nails done at Dry By on Mortimer Street every couple of weeks because I never feel “done” unless my fingers and toes look neat and tidy. It’s just around the corner from my clinic which means I can tell myself it’s on the way to work! I also try to grab a massage whenever time allows.