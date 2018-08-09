Beauty shopaholic: how model and beauty vlogger Jessica Clements spends her beauty budget

As beauty junkies, if there’s one thing we’re envious of when it comes to models (aside from their innate ability to be photogenic, of course) is that every day they get to be a blank canvas for the makeup artists whose job it is to paint them - and we can only imagine how many brands and products they must have tried along the way. But which ones end up in their own makeup kits?

Massachusetts-born model Jessica Clements is no stranger to life on screen, having started out as an actress before being discovered and going onto model as well as filming her own vlogs for her YouTube channel.

She’s shot for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Gap Co as well as having a beauty contract with none other than Chanel this year; yet with access all areas to the products that top MUAs swear by for camera-ready makeup, we wanted to know what she spends her own pay packet on when it comes to beauty...

Where do you prefer to shop for beauty (on or offline) and why?

Sephora has always been a staple for me for all the essentials and well known products a girl could need. I am, however, very fond of places like Urban Outfitters and ASOS for carrying smaller brands that one might not find at a larger retailer like Sephora.

What’s the last makeup item you bought?

I bought Glossier’s Lash Slick Mascara, £14 on a whim, because I’d gotten so many requests to review it on my YouTube channel. I wish I had given it a chance sooner because it has such a lovely formulation that leaves your lashes long and separated, but isn’t flaky.



