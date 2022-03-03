Beauty Shopaholic: How Nudestix's Taylor Frankel shops for beauty

There’s nothing we love more than a makeup crayon for fast, flawless, foolproof application, and capitalising on the need for handbag-friendly, on-the-go products is Taylor Frankel, who co-founded Nudestix with her sister and mother at the age of just 17.

With a slogan of #GONUDEBUTBETTER, the trio are making natural-looking, ’no-makeup’ makeup and the trend for nailing nudes a cinch with their high-performing ‘stix’ for face, eyes and lips, with Taylor and her younger sister Ally doubling up as the fresh-faced models for the brand.

But with a barely-there makeup look and plenty of beauty products at her fingertips, what does the co-founder spend her own money on when she’s scouring the aisles of department stores or shopping online? We caught up with Taylor to find out which products are most likely to make it into her basket…

Where do you prefer to shop for beauty (on or offline) and why?

I really enjoy both offline and online experiences. I think for new beauty products specifically, I enjoy purchasing in-store in order to play with the product - more so skincare or makeup. I love to feel the product on the skin to make my final decision. However, if I am repurchasing a product - I prefer shopping online since I am travelling all the time for work - It is way more convenient.

What’s the last makeup item you bought and why do you like it?

The last makeup item I bought (other than our very own Nudies Tinted Blur Stick , £28!) was the Anastasia x Amrezy highlighter , £29.