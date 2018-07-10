Beauty Shopaholic: how skincare expert Dr Sam Bunting spends her beauty budget

Ever since Get The Gloss was born, cosmetic dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting has been our go-to for expert, no-nonsense skincare advice, be it how to look after our super sensitive skin or why our long-wear foundation might be causing our spots . With thousands of followers across her social networks including her YouTube channel where she posts practical and educational vlogs as Dr Sam in the City, her recommendations are well trusted - but what about when she’s shopping for her own skin?

We caught up with the London-based derm to find out how she shops for skincare and makeup, her favourite budget buys and discover one of her biggest pet hates…

Where do you prefer to shop for beauty (on or offline) and why?

Online if possible - I have no time and always enjoy the thrill of a present-to-self arriving at the office!

What’s the last makeup item you bought and why do you like it?

I tend to do make-up shopping at the airport these days - I really like the BareMinerals Gen Nude Lipsticks, £18 and Gen Nude Under Over Lip Liners, £14 at the moment so I recently stocked up on these.