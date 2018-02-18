Beauty Shopaholic: how blogger Amelia Liana spends her beauty budget

As a globe-trotting beauty, travel, fashion and lifestyle blogger, vlogger and influencer, Amelia Liana has exclusive access to the biggest and newest products from around the world on a regular basis. Which ones does she think are worth buying again and again? We caught up with her to find out where her beauty budget goes and why.
GTG: Do you prefer to shop on or offline for beauty, and why?
A: I’m an online shopper through and through even when it comes to beauty purchases. However, from time to time I do like to pop into a department store and have a proper look at the new releases. I usually come out with swatches up to my elbows and a new perfume in my shopping bag!
GTG: Which shops or sites do you buy your beauty products from?
A: My go-tos right now are Space NK for some of my all time favourite skincare products, Cult Beauty for exciting makeup launches, Sephora for the US-only brands, and Selfridges or Harrods for other high end bits and bobs.
What is the last makeup item you bought and why do you like it?
A: Surratt’s Relevee Lash Curler, £28 - a complete game-changer! After trying and being unimpressed with every hyped-up eyelash curler under the sun, I was convinced they just don’t work for my heavy lashes, but then my friend Estée introduced me to Surratt’s and my life has never been the same - my lashes now stay curled all day long and instantly look longer as well, even before applying mascara.
GTG: And your most recent skincare purchase?
A: Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Cleansing Oil, £6.99 , which I’ve actually repurchased at least five times in the past year. Cleansing oils are always my go-to for removing makeup, and this one is especially good at melting it off effortlessly without leaving a film on your skin. Plus it’s super affordable!
GTG: You have £500 to spend at a makeup counter - which one do you choose and why?
A: This is like asking a mother to choose her favourite child, but the first brand that springs to my mind is Charlotte Tilbury. Almost every product of theirs I try ends up being among my all-time favourites.
GTG: Have you ever had your makeup done at a makeup counter?
A: Before my beauty blogging days, I’d have often gone in to get my makeup done at a counter. However now that it’s such a big part of my daily routine and I know exactly what works for me and what doesn’t, I tend to do it myself, even for bigger events.
GTG: What would be in your Boots shopping basket?
A: Where do I even start?! Bourjois' Eye Primer, £6.99 is one of my holy grails, Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser, £8.99 is the best drugstore concealer for the under eye area, and Rimmel do great lip liners . Oh, and Garnier's 3 in 1 Soothing Rose Botanical Balm, £6.49 - it’s such an incredible moisturiser!
GTG: What is your favourite budget beauty buy?
A: One that I’ve discovered recently is Miss Sporty Insta Glow Blusher in Shiny Coral, £2.99 . It has the perfect amount of pigment and adds a beautiful glow to your cheeks. I can’t believe it's only a couple of pounds!
GTG: And the most expensive?
A: Probably one of my perfumes. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc, £158 , Giorgio Armani Si, £52 and Atelier Cologne Vanille Insensée, £60 are all strong contenders, and each of them carries special memories too which makes them even more precious.
GTG: What beauty products do you stock up on during your supermarket shop?
A: I have to admit I rarely even walk up to the beauty aisle when shopping for groceries, unless I’m at Whole Foods - they always lure me in with innovative all-natural beauty.
GTG: Where do you get your hair done?
A: Larry King is the man I trust with the scissors and for colouring I go to Despina who works at Michael John Knightsbridge . She’s the queen of the most natural-looking balayage and has taken my hair from dark brown to blonde and every shade in between.
GTG: Any other beauty services you regularly book in for?
A: My eyebrows get out of control very quickly, so getting them threaded is a must, and I love a good blowdry too.
GTG: What’s next on your beauty shopping list?
A: Considering I’m obsessed with anything that sparkles and am a fan of the brand, I think I should give the GlamGlow #Glittermask GravityMud Firming Treatment, £44 a go next."
