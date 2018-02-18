Beauty Shopaholic: how blogger Amelia Liana spends her beauty budget

As a globe-trotting beauty, travel, fashion and lifestyle blogger, vlogger and influencer, Amelia Liana has exclusive access to the biggest and newest products from around the world on a regular basis. Which ones does she think are worth buying again and again? We caught up with her to find out where her beauty budget goes and why.

GTG: Do you prefer to shop on or offline for beauty, and why?

A: I’m an online shopper through and through even when it comes to beauty purchases. However, from time to time I do like to pop into a department store and have a proper look at the new releases. I usually come out with swatches up to my elbows and a new perfume in my shopping bag!

GTG: Which shops or sites do you buy your beauty products from?

A: My go-tos right now are Space NK for some of my all time favourite skincare products, Cult Beauty for exciting makeup launches, Sephora for the US-only brands, and Selfridges or Harrods for other high end bits and bobs.

What is the last makeup item you bought and why do you like it?

A: Surratt’s Relevee Lash Curler, £28 - a complete game-changer! After trying and being unimpressed with every hyped-up eyelash curler under the sun, I was convinced they just don’t work for my heavy lashes, but then my friend Estée introduced me to Surratt’s and my life has never been the same - my lashes now stay curled all day long and instantly look longer as well, even before applying mascara.