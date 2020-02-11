Beauty Shopaholic: what this fitness influencer spends her money on

Looking at perfectly polished fitness influencer Lucy Wyndham-Read you'd never guess that she'd once been in the army - but it was during her five years in service that she developed her passion for fitness, and upon leaving studied to become a personal trainer. Now 48, Surrey-based Lucy is renowned for her seven-minute workouts: her ‘ 7-minute Lose Belly Fat ’ video has had more than 48 million views. When she's not on her workout mat, Lucy can be found in the beauty hall shopping for all the latest skincare and makeup launches. Here's what in her virtual shopping bag... Where do you shop for beauty? "I'm often found in Space NK stores and can easily spend a whole afternoon trying on new products. I probably know most of the staff in the London stores by name." What was the last makeup item you bought? "I popped into Glossier's pop-up shop in Covent Garden and fell in love with the Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint , £20. I love the fact that it is so lightweight which means it doesn't feel like you are caking on foundation. It feels super hydrating and gives an amazing glow."

And your most recent skincare purchase? "Rodial Vitamin C Face Souffle , £60. It was a treat, but definitely worth it. It's the first time I've bought this after it was recommended to me by the staff in Space NK and I will definitely be repurchasing. This winter my skin has been looking dull from being inside with central heating, so I wanted something that felt it was really going to give a good injection of moisture. This has the most amazing texture; I often find it hard to find one that doesn't feel too sticky, hence why I liked this one so much!"

Which products do you gift to friends? "I tend to buy girlfriends bath oils as these are always a luxury and indulgent. Plus when you buy presents, you always buy things you would like to receive, so bath oils all the way. Let's be honest, you could easily offend a friend if you brought them an anti ageing skin cream, so play it safe with bath treats. I love Olverum Bath Oil , £35. The scent is incredible and you really only need a couple of drops so it goes a long way. It turns a bath into a treat and because I work long hours I find this is a great way to relax and soak away any stress and feel pampered at the same time."

You have £500 to spend at a makeup counter. What do you choose? "Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation in Shea , £70, would be the first to go in the shopping bag. It's waterbased so it doesn't clog my pores when I wear it and gives a lovely coverage without looking too heavy. "Then it would be Hourglass Lipsticks , £31. I love all their nudes shades. So many lipsticks say nude but are still fairly orange, pink or red, whereas this brand really gets it right. The lipstick also stays put. "And my new best friend for hair is Olaplex so I would get the whole range. Nothing feels better than having a good hair day, and for me, this is the easiest way to do it myself and not have to book into a hairdresser. So even though it is a little pricey, it is still cheaper than the cost of a blow-dry." What's in your Boots shopping basket? "St Tropez self-tan - I find it really good for moisturising your skin."