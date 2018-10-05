Expert edit: where Fashion Stylist Bay Garnett spends her beauty budget

If you want to know which beauty products really work, ask a busy woman. So we did: step forward Vogue contributing fashion editor and pioneer of thriftshop fashion Bay Garnett.



"I’m totally minimalist," she tells us. "I’m not crazy about the feeling of having makeup on during the day – it somehow feels heavier. Having said that, mascara and eyeliner are my two must-haves, definitely if I go out in the evening.

"I get ready in about five minutes flat. Because I don’t wear much makeup it takes little time. I always put on the new Nivea Invisible Black and White deodorant every morning. I feel sorted that I’m not going to get BO! (The worst!)." We hear you, Bay.

Like her style, Bay's makeup pretty much stays the same. "I don’t go for in trends, I stick to my basics! But I loved the makeup at the Prada show in Milan this fashion week – all doll-like and pretty."

On tired days, it's her good friend Charlotte Tilbury to the rescue. "I’ll put on Charlotte Tilbury concealer and then eyeliner, some eyeshadow and mascara, top and bottom. I love her products. And her."

And weekends are mother/daughter beauty time. "My favourite thing is heading to Selfridges on a Saturday and me and my daughter getting our hair braided. It’s the best."

So which beauty products have become classics for Bay? Here's her top ten.

1. Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher Concealer, £25 - buy online