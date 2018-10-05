Expert edit: where Fashion Stylist Bay Garnett spends her beauty budget

If you want to know which beauty products really work, ask a busy woman. So we did: step forward Vogue contributing fashion editor and pioneer of thriftshop fashion Bay Garnett.
"I’m totally minimalist," she tells us. "I’m not crazy about the feeling of having makeup on during the day – it somehow feels heavier. Having said that, mascara and eyeliner are my two must-haves, definitely if I go out in the evening.
"I get ready in about five minutes flat. Because I don’t wear much makeup it takes little time. I always put on the new Nivea Invisible Black and White deodorant every morning. I feel sorted that I’m not going to get BO! (The worst!)." We hear you, Bay.
Like her style, Bay's makeup pretty much stays the same. "I don’t go for in trends, I stick to my basics! But I loved the makeup at the Prada show in Milan this fashion week – all doll-like and pretty."
On tired days, it's her good friend Charlotte Tilbury to the rescue. "I’ll put on Charlotte Tilbury concealer and then eyeliner, some eyeshadow and mascara, top and bottom. I love her products. And her."
And weekends are mother/daughter beauty time. "My favourite thing is heading to Selfridges on a Saturday and me and my daughter getting our hair braided. It’s the best."
So which beauty products have become classics for Bay? Here's her top ten.
1. Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher Concealer, £25 - buy online
“Charlotte is one of my oldest friends, so I’ve always used her products. And she produces amazing products. This really works.”
2. Charlotte Tilbury Mascara Full Fat Lashes Mascara, £23 - buy online
“Charlotte taught me how to layer on mascara – she said to do five coats! So I knew she’d do that perfect mascara. I know how important it is to her.”
3. Sisley Night Cream With Collagen, £129.50 for 50ml - buy online
“I know Christine Sisley, whose family founded the company. She sent me some products to try and I love the Night Cream and the Intensive Day Cream. Incredible!”
4. Nivea Invisible Black and White Deodorant, £2.50 - buy online
“This new product is used backstage by leading fashion insiders from models to stylists and ensures your clothes stay fresh and flawless – ideal! It’s a staple.”
5. Gris Dior Perfume, £200 - buy online
“I went to a Dior event years ago. We were given scent and this was the one I was given. I’ve never looked back. Apparently, it was M Dior’s favourite too.”
6. Nivea Lip Balm, £1.65 - buy online
“I was recommended this by a friend and have used it ever since. I’m not a big wearer of lipstick but this keeps my lips looking glossy and moisturised.”
7. Sisley Supremÿa Eyes At Night, £185 for 15ml - buy online
"I love the Sisley eye cream. It’s the best. I use it all the time."
8. Kerastase Shampoo & Conditioner - buy online
“My hairdresser recommended switching to Kerastase years ago and I’ve stuck to it. It really makes such a difference to my hair and I love the products. There’s a range for every hair type.”
9. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Body & Hand Lotion, £40 for 250ml – buy online
“I was given it and must have had it for years – it never seems to run out! My kids use it too. It became the scent of my night time!”
10. Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Polish, Rouge Noir, £22 – buy online
“Rouge Noir is a classic colour and works with everything I wear.”
Bay is a spokesperson for Nivea. Follow her @baygarnett