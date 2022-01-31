January Empties: 39 beauty and wellness buys our staffers finished this month

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. It's our job to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty which means we're using an ever-evolving lineup of products (check out our latest favourites in our weekly Glossy Picks edit of newness ), but every so often we try something so good, we use it down to the very last drop. Here we reveal all of the beauty and wellness products our staffers finished this month. Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

Hairstory Rich New Wash, £44 "I'm with Trinny Woodall on Hairstory New Wash, neither of us uses anything else on our hair now. It has changed the condition of my hair making it less dry and smoother to style as well as taking away any feelings of itchy scalp . It's not a shampoo or a conditioner (or even a co-wash ) but replaces both of them. It works by grabbing onto the dirt but leaving your natural scalp oils behind, so you don't strip the skin dry. This can lead to overproduction of oil to compensate and an endless cycle of greasy hair and washing. I really do have to wash my hair a little less now, and I don't miss conditioner because my hair is left soft. "You need a scalp brush to work it in as it's non-foaming, but this comes in Starter Kit . It's good for the planet too, biodegradable and recyclable packaging. I like the 'Rich' version for dry hair and I alternate this with the Original, which works for all hair types. There's also a Deep if you're on the oilier side or need to remove build-up. My whole family uses it on subscription – my son's dandruff is now gone. Definitely a game-changer." Buy now Decorte Liposome Advanced Repair Serum, £80 "I went for a facial not so long ago and the therapist remarked more than once how soft my skin was. This has never happened. I'm a long-term dry skin sufferer; what had changed? I can only put it down to this hydrating gel serum, which I really miss when I don't apply it first thing in the morning under my antioxidant serum as it saves me for 4 pm 'dry face. It uses liposomes (fat encapsulation) to deliver hydrating and age-proofing ingredients deep into the skin as well as acting as a conductor too for whatever I put on top. The original Moisture Liposome Serum has been Japan's best selling serum for more than a decade and the new 'Advanced' version has been turbocharged for more mature skin and strangely works out cheaper than the original. For the admittedly still-not-budget price, you get around three months worth of touchably-soft skin." Buy now Oto 10% CBD Sleep Drops, £69 "CBD is one of the more confusing ingredients and for a long time, I avoided taking it internally because I simply didn't know how much I to use and sometimes struggled with the taste. Oto takes the confusion out dosing with a measured pipette and pleasant mint/lavender aroma that delivers 50mg of CBD under your tongue (the maximum recommended daily dose is 70mg). I hold it under my tongue for as long as I can - ideally two minutes - so that it's absorbed into the bloodstream and can get to work in 20 minutes; if you take a capsule it can take hours to work. (For more on best CBD sleep drops read our reviews and doctors' advice. ) I struggle with sleep and this really does take the edge off a whirring mind." Buy now Nutri Advanced Magnesium Glycinate, £20.80 "A nutritionist once told me that when you are stressed you burn through magnesium, which is vital for 300 bodily processes supporting everything from muscles to bones, gut motility and anxiety. What's more, modern diets are less magnesium-rich than those of our ancestors and so it's increasingly difficult to get as much as we need through food. On the advice of a nutritional therapist, who recommended the 'glycinate' form of magnesium for stress relief and also getting the gut moving, I take two of these at bedtime every night. It relaxes my muscles, eases my teeth grinding and helps calm my mind for sleep. And bonus - it helps me go to the loo in the morning." Buy now Melanie Macleod, GTG Digital Writer

Bali Body Face Tan Water, £25.95 "This has been my winter skin saviour throughout these cold months, which is probably why it's now among my empties. It includes jojoba oil and rose water, so leaves my skin feeling hydrated, plus it doesn’t have that dreaded fake tan smell. A real positive point is that it dries really quickly, so I can apply my skincare pretty much straight after, morning or night. The colour is gradual too, so it's perfect for anyone who wants a little healthy glow while the sun is still hiding." Buy now Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, £20 "I’m so sad I’ve come to the end of this can. The smell is something I’m convinced I know from a young age but I can't quite place it, all I know is it’s associated with good things and I’m here for it! This really does perk my hair up without leaving a white cast and U always use this to get me through to wash day. It doesn’t leave my hair feeling itchy so gold stars all around." Buy now Hello Sunday The One That's A Serum - Face Drops SPF45, £20 "When I was younger I was anti-SPF as I was convinced it gave me spots and made me feel so oily and gross, but over the last few years, I've forced myself to use it daily and found it's actually helped to strengthen my skin barrier. This particular choice feels very lightweight and non-oily (although it is a bit greasy when you apply it, but that feeling disappears after a few mins). I’ve been using the two-finger method of application, so I have gone through this quickly - but that’s okay, all in the name of skin protection!"

Buy now Glossier Futuredew, £23 "I only got this when I visited the Glossier store in Covent Garden at the start of December and I’ve already finished it, which shows how much I love it. I’ve never looked so radiant before – it's the first oil serum hybrid I have ever tried and I’m hooked. It’s slightly thicker than a serum, so it keeps my skin hydrated for longer leaving me very glossy and glowy."

Acropass Trouble Cure Patches, £17.99 for 6 "Having thought I’d left my breakout days behind me, donning a mask and trotting around London to meetings has definitely taken its toll on my skin, with a couple of teeny tiny pimples popping through. I thought I’d give some spot stickers a try in the quest to banish them. "These Acropass ones have a microneedling sensation which feels like it’s really penetrating the offending pimple and surrounding area. Having not ever used spot patches before (I know, where have I been?) I was surprised by how I couldn't feel them on my skin at all. I left one on overnight and woke up with a glowy and pretty ‘flawless’ face the next day. I am a bit of a wriggler when I sleep and vaguely remember removing them at about six in the morning, but they still had eight hours working their magic and I’d say that’s more than enough." Buy now Wild Deodorant Fresh Cotton and Sea Salt (with aqua case), £15 "It normally takes me an age to get through my Wild natural deodorant refills, but more gym trips in January and social events in December means I finished mine much quicker this time! The thing I love about Wild is they constantly have new scents to try so it means when I run out I get the fun of choosing my next flavour." Buy now Rituals The Ritual Of Mehr 2-Phase Bath Oil, £13.90 " Bath oil is an essential in my house and I am not one for a delicate pour. In fact, if I could bathe in a whole tub of bath oil I’d be over the moon. What draws me to the Rituals 2 Phase Oil is the fun of shaking it prior to pouring it in a hot bath, plus it’s a big old bottle and lasts a little longer than my usual week! The sweet orange and cedarwood scent lingers in the bathroom and doesn’t leave my body feeling oily or sticky after, making this a definite repurchase!" Buy now Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub, £32 "I’ve taken to washing my hair just once a week and doing the sleek, slicked-back vibe the other six days (with a leave-in mask, obviously, rather than full-on grease!). So when the time comes for my weekly wash, I definitely need a good old scrub to get rid of build-up and leave my head and hair feeling squeaky clean. Ouai can always be trusted to deliver. The best thing about this is that you can use it all over your body too, for a full exfoliated, smooth bod - don’t worry I do wash the rest of me more than once a week." Buy now Verity Clark, GTG writer





Living Proof Perfect Hair Dry Shampoo, £23 "This is without a doubt my most used hair product, I use this stuff every other day without fail. It not only mops up grease on dirty hair but actually makes it feel clean rather than as if I’m covering something up. I have dark brown hair and not even Poirot would be able to find any white residue in my hair after using this. A friend borrowed this recently and asked, ‘what is this stuff? It’s magic.” Buy now Romilly Wilde Active Boost Face Oil, £80 "I’ve been using this alongside the Romilly Wilde Advanced Supercell Serum , £66, which I loved. I know a lot of people have an issue with oils but I like them for the sensory aspect and this one is made with plant and flower oils and has a lovely calming scent, so I really take the time to massage it in. Although it says you can use it morning and night, I’ve only used it at night because I do find that it’s fairly greasy and takes a while to sink in. Having said that, when I wake up there’s zero oil on my face or pillow." Buy now Benefit Hoola Mini, £12.15 "An oldie but a goodie. Even though I’m a beauty editor and am lucky enough to try lots of different products, I keep going back to this classic bronzer. I’m not one for glitz and glam so I’m a fan of the matte finish here. And in keeping with my desire to look like me but better, the colour payoff is more weekend-in-Wales than week-in-the-West-Indies. My only gripe is the brush; the square shape means the application is very heavy so I always swap it out for a fluffier brush." Buy now Maybelline Sky High Mascara, £9.99 "This mascara went viral on Tiktok when it launched, with the internet going crazy for its supposed lash lengthening ability. I have pretty long lashes so that’s not really what I’m after but what I love about this mascara is that the flexible, conical brush gets to every single lash so it really separates out my lashes which helps to open up my (tiny) eyes. We all know that layering mascara usually means clumping, but not here. Lovely, fanned out lashes are the name of the game, even after a few wand wiggles." Buy now MORE GLOSS: Our verdict on Maybelline's most-hyped mascara Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG Contributor





Weleda Lavender Relaxing Body Oil, £15.09 "January is the cruellest when it comes to dry skin, so I've been tearing through products that soothe my irritated skin. First up is the Weleda Lavender Body Oil which is the perfect post-bath pick-me-up. It’s easy to apply, takes no effort to massage in and always leaves my body satiated and soft. The calming effects of lavender help with a good night’s kip too. Plus it’s organic." Buy now Révive Moisturizing Renewal Hydrogel, £185 "This serum packs a powerful hydration punch. I apply it to my face before moisturising in the morning and have really noticed the difference in how plump my skin looks. It has a high-tech formulation that is deeply nourishing, with four types of hyaluronic acid, plus aloe vera and tea tree. It’s an investment buy which I’m saving up to replenish." Buy now Bioeffect 30 Day Treatment, £219 "I’m almost at the end of this 30-day treatment and my skin is definitely feeling the love! The one-a-day vials are designed to smooth wrinkles and dryness and I've been massaging them into my face after cleansing. It contains a unique barley growth factor which leaves the face feeling super smooth and I'll be sad to send the end of this skincare ritual." Buy now Caudalie Crème Tisane de Nuit, £33.60 "I’m a long-time fan of this night cream, which I ran out of back in December and saved for my empties so I could sing its praises. It’s one of my go-to face creams because it does the best overnight job of deep hydration and skin regeneration, so I wake up with juicy, fresh skin." Buy now Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Fragile Skin Therapy, £49 "My final empty is a special one. It's a multi-tasking body treatment for fragile skin areas that are prone to damage and bruising (think elbows, knees and ankles). During lockdown, my elbows became dry and cracked making any forearm exercises ( planks , for example) uncomfortable. I tried all sorts of lotions and potions and this is the only one that worked. My husband has been using it on his shins too, so we’ve run out faster than I would have liked!" Buy now Hattie Sloggett, GTG Contributor

