Behind the Blogger: Patricia Bright

Making the move from finance to beauty, Patricia’s digital journey has seen her become one of the brightest stars on the worldwide web with nearly a million YouTube subscribers to her name. With her makeup tutorials and videos providing ample advice on all things beauty and fashion, her on-screen confidence, honest reviews and range of subjects covered make her channels bookmark favourites promising both style and substance in equal measure. Covering topics as diverse as post-pregnancy hair loss to brow how-tos, wardrobe inspiration to fashion essentials, there’s something for everyone. Her most recent project sees her join forces with four other digital influencers to form the L’Oréal Paris Beauty Squad - a group of handpicked online authorities chosen to create content for the brand across cosmetics, skincare and haircare. Sounds like the perfect partnership if you ask us. What are Patricia’s top tips for becoming a successful blogger and what have been the key moments in her career to date? We caught up with her to find out. GTG: What was the first beauty product you ever bought? PB: It was a YSL mascara. GTG: What’s your first beauty memory? PB: My mum had this gorgeous makeup and jewellery case, I remember constantly looking in it and being in awe of her when she opened it up. GTG: How did you get into the beauty blogging and vlogging worlds and how do you best deal with the pressure of being your own brand? PB: I was a university student who liked to get dressed up and party, I was always looking for inspiration and I stumbled across YouTube and after that day it was a wrap! I have the best family and friends - they keep me grounded and remind me every day about what is important!

GTG: Your top tip for anyone wanting to become a digital influencer one day? PB: I think if you really have a passion for creating online content, then you shouldn't let anything stop you. If you don't start, you never know what could come of it. MORE GLOSS: 7 brilliant beauty blogs and vlogs for darker skin tones GTG: Who’s in your little black book of beauty experts? PB: I really don’t have one as I do a lot myself and learn so much from the amazing inspirations on the internet, but I really love DryBy for nails - they really helped me turn around my nails after wearing acrylics for so long. I have an amazing hairstylist called Marie who has helped me so much when it’s come to being there for when I've needed my hair done. GTG: What’s your go-to budget beauty buy? PB: It has to be L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation , £9.99. For a budget foundation, it's amazing, the coverage and consistency are on point. The colour range is huge and unlike a lot of foundations in the drugstore market, there is a shade for everyone.

MORE GLOSS: Not Fair - the best budget beauty foundations for dark skin tones GTG: What’s your go-to blowout beauty buy? PB: Anything Charlotte Tilbury or Giorgio Armani. GTG: Is there a makeup or beauty technique you’re particularly loving right now? PB: One beauty method I am loving at the moment is multi-masking. I don't know why we weren't doing it before. I love L’Oréal Paris Pure Clay Detox Mask , £7.99 - it's amazing for my T-zone area. Then using hydrating masks for all the other areas of my face, as those areas tend to get drier especially during this time of year.

GTG: Your go-to fitness class? PB: I am the type of person that’s really into high intensity and fast paced exercise, so any class that is going to keep me on my toes...that means no yoga unfortunately. MORE GLOSS: The HIIT Squad diaries - entry one GTG: What tech can you not live without? PB: My Barclays banking app. I know it sounds boring but honestly, it really helps me stay on top of my finances.