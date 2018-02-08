1 / 11

Below-zero beauty: cold weather skin and haircare fit for Olympians

The Olympics were never intended intended to be a walk in the park, clearly, but facing extreme temperatures and wind chill while pushing your body to the limit certainly adds an edge to exertion. It’s thought that the Games in Pyeongchang will rival the coldest ever, with freezing gusts blowing in from Siberia.

While the Winter Games in Sochi were deemed too warm, the biting cold in South Korea means that spectators at the opening ceremony will receive beanies, blankets and heat pads and be sheltered behind windshields and under heat lamps in a bid to prevent hypothermia (which can set in within 45 minutes- the opening ceremony will last for over two hours). With low humidity, the air will also be very dry, which is possibly partly responsible for the rapid spread of norovirus amongst Olympic staff ( research indicates that dry air can both cause the flu virus to proliferate and make us more susceptible to catching bugs in the first place), but it also leads to very dry skin, chapping, cracking and the kind of static that resembles electrocution. Athletes will be well prepared and insulated against the bitter conditions, but if they’re yet to pack their wash bags, this lot could provide SOS protection and repair…