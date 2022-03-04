From Amazon to M&S - the best beauty advent calendars for 2019

1 / 35

Ta-dah! We bring you 2019’s best beauty advent calendars

Remember when the countdown to Christmas was signalled by a chocolate reindeer, angel or bauble courtesy of Cadbury's? Well, now it’s all about limited edition lipsticks, miniature fragrances and festive candles that give you an everyday pick-me-up and a slice of self-care amidst the craziness of December.

We predict record sell-out times yet again - everyone online is raving about Amazon's offering, and Lush's calendar went out of stock while we were still in the midst of a heatwave (we'll keep you posted if it comes back). This year we're pleased that more brands (kudos: Lush, Liberty) are using recycled or recyclable materials and that there are plenty of discounts to be had on full-price items, although the initial investment is often still steep. So flick through our finds and invest in your favourite before it’s too late. And if you've bought one, let us know in the comments what you think.