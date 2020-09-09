The countdown is on: the best beauty advent calendars 2020

It's still firmly heatwave season (yay!) but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead to the best thing about winter... beauty advent calendars! Every year these goodie-filled countdowns from the likes of Cult Beauty, Liberty and ASOS fly off the shelves; in 2019 Lush entered the game for the very first time with a fully recyclable chest full of festive fun. They only made 500 and they sold out instantly – fingers crossed for a few more this year... Liberty went recyclable too, with beauty fans queuing round the block on Carnaby Street to get their hands on it when it launched in October, while Boots made things even more exciting, hiding seven golden tickets in calendars, worth £700 of No7 products. Every year we're blown away by the magical extras the brand think up on top of miniature makeup and limited-edition offerings. Who wouldn't want to open a tiny beauty treat every day of December, as well as get the chance to sample offerings from top brands for a fraction of the price? While many brands are keeping their beauty advent calendar plans under wraps for now, some big names have let slip about what to expect from the best of the beauty advent calendars. Keep your eyes peeled for more details over the coming weeks, but for now, these are the ones we're adding to our wish list. The Net-A-Porter Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar, £240

On sale: 21 September 2020

Doors: 25

The Net-A-Porter calendar is not one to be missed, with contents adding up to £1.120! 13 of the surprises are full sized with treats including Philip Kinglsey's Elasticizer, a mini Pillow Talk lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury,The Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader and Ambient Bronzer from Hourglass. Excited is an understatement! ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar, £75

On sale: September 9

Doors: 24

MAC, Living Proof and Sunday Riley are all hiding behind the doors in this bargain calendar; it sells out every single year, so be quick with this one! ASOS Face + Body 12 Day Calendar, £35

On sale: September 9

This 12-day calendar has gifts from Mars, Revolution and Florence By Mills behind its doors for all you need to get festive-season ready. Benefit Shake Your Beauty advent calendar 2020, £58.50

On sale: September 18

Doors: 12

Benefit fans rejoice! The brand has just revealed what's behind its advent calendar doors this year and it includes the iconic They're Real mascara, Hoola Bronzer and Gimme Brow+. Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2020, £215

On sale: 7 October, sign up for launch notifications

Doors: 25

Since it began in 2014, the Liberty beauty advent calendar is always one of the most highly anticipated, packed with treats from Diptyqye, Bamford, Augustinus Bader, Hourglass and Sol De Janeiro, among others. Nineteen of the 25 drawers housed inside the iconic Liberty facade reveal full size products. This calendar is worth almost £800 and is always a sell out, so this year Liberty has increased the quantity by 20 per cent. Dr Hauschka Advent Calendar 2020, £85

On sale: September 30 2020

Doors: 24

24 of Dr Hauschka's most loved skincare offerings live inside these festive coloured drawers, with everything from Lavender Body Oil to the Rose Day Cream Light and the Translucent Bronzing Tint (our fave!). Feelunique 2020 Beauty Advent Calendar, £89

On sale: Pre-order now

Doors: 25

Feelunique's beauty advent calendar is extra special; as well as 25 doors to open, the 25th door has three gifts behind it AND one calendar also contains a hidden golden gift card, worth up to £1000 each for you and a nominated friend or family member to spend at Feelunique. Products inside include Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Serum, a Huda Beauty eyeshadow palette, Sol de Janeiro moisturiser, Nars eyeliner and This Works Deep Sleep pillow spray all adding up to over £270. The Body Shop Make It Real Together Ultimate Advent Calendar , £130

On sale: Now!

Doors: 25

The Body Shop has spoilt us this year (we deserve it), with three advent calendars. This is the biggest of the trio, worth £226, and there's also the Make It Real Together advent Calendar , £50, worth £79.50 and the Make It Real Together Big advent calendar , £70, worth £143. All three beautifully illustrated boxes are currently sold out – we're patiently awaiting a restock – and include all kinds of Body Shop favourites including full size and minis of the banana hair care, body butters and face masks. Look Fantastic Advent Calendar, £85

On sale: Available for pre-order now and will retail from 12 October 2020

Doors: 25

Last year this sold out in just for weeks and we're expecting the same this year. It's worth £450 and contains gifts from the likes of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Illamasqua, Omorovicza, ESPA and Philip Kingsley. Elemis' Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream is also included, worth £63 alone! Cath Kidston 24 Day Vegan Beauty Advent Calendar, £40

On sale: Early October

Doors: 24

For a calendar with a vintage feel, opt for this one from Cath Kidston, worth £69, home to six beautifully scented hand creams, bath salts, body lotion and soap. Espa Advent Calendar 2020, £145

On sale: October 2

Doors: 25

This year's Espa advent calendar is themed "there's no place like home" to recognise we're all spending a lot more time in our homes at the moment and includes a collection of favourites from the brand such as the Soothing Bath and Body Oil along with new releases to get acquainted with. The calendar is worth £230 and each goodie comes presented in a luxe dark green and gold drawer - so tempting! Glossybox Beauty Advent Calendar 2020, £80 for subscribers, £99 for non-subscribers

On sale: 8 September for subscribers, 30 September for non-subscribers, sign up now

Doors: 25

Potentially the most beautiful of the 2020 beauty advent calendars, this marble and rose gold delight worth over £390 houses 14 full size products and 11 deluxe minis from the likes of Fenty, Iconic London, Pixi and Huda Beauty. It's fair to say we are a little bit excited... Lumene Nordic Nature Advent Calendar, £89.90

On sale: Now!

Doors: 24

If there's anyone who knows how to do cosy Christmas time right, it's the Scandi countries, so we're excited to see Lumene's advent calendar for 2020. From the snow-flecked packaging to the skincare treats inside this calendar is the ultimate winter wonderland with 17 skincare products and seven makeup products inside. It's worth £240. You can recycle the cardboard parts of the calendar and the plastic interior is made from 80 per cent recycled plastic and can be recycled with plastic. No7 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £45

On sale: Available for pre-order now for early access on 14 October, general launch date 15 October

Doors: 25

Worth £172.50 this calendar houses a bundle of No7 skincare and cosmetics, as well as a golden ticket competition where ten lucky customers will find a golden ticket worth £1,000, redeemable on No7 products. Last year the calendar had 226,000 people on the waiting list and it sold out within 24 hours. Elemis 2020 Advent Calendar 25 days of Spectacular Skin, £175

On sale: 14 September, early access 11 September via sign up

Doors: 25

Each of these teal and blue doors houses a bestselling skincare surprise including Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Superfood Night Cream and the delightfully-scented Frangipani Monoi Body Cream. The calendar is worth over £403. L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar, £53

On sale: 24 September

Doors: 24

There are surprises galore in the advent calendar that reminds us of our childhood advent countdowns – treats include mini serums, hand creams, body creams and shower oils. L'Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar, £99

On sale: 24 September

Doors: 24

Worth £135 this houses a plethora of cult favourites from L'Occitante including the Relaxing Pillow Mist, the Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum and the much-loved Almond Shower oil. Holland and Barrett 25 Days of Natural Beauty Advent Calendar, £40

On sale: 14 September

Doors: 25

This vegan beauty advent calendar houses 14 full-sized and 11 sample-sized products, which if sold separately would retail for more than £170, from brands such as UpCircle, Ethique, Weleda and Q&A. There's muscle soak, hair masks, facial oil and eye cream among much more. Origins 12 Days of Christmas advent calendar, £50

On sale: October 1 2020

Doors: 12

Colourful nutcrackers stand watch over this calendar full of 12 mini Origins products, worth £105. We spy a lip balm and Origins' Mega Mushroom tonic! Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, £320

On sale: October 1 on Jomalone.co.uk for a two-week preview before nationwide launch in all boutiques

Doors: 24

Designed to look like Jo Malone's iconic London townhouses, this classy calendar is home to little colognes, travel-size bath and body goodies and miniature candles. The doors slide open with elegant black ribbons, each numbered in shimmering silver font. OPI Advent Calendar, £65.90

On sale: October 1 2020

Doors: 25

For nails lovers out there this is the ultimate December treat, with a mini 3.5ml nail polish behind each door. Classic shades such as burgundy Lincoln Park After Dark and berry red Malaga Wine mix in with festive hues such as shimmering violet Let’s Take an Elfie and metallic silver Tinsel, Tinsel ‘Lil Star. Holland and Barrett Vegan Beauty Calendar, £40

On sale: 9 September

Doors: 25

Worth over £170 this vegan beauty advent calendar contains 14 full-size products from the likes of UpCircle, Ethique, Weleda and Q&A. Some of the doors also offer money-off vouchers for repurchase of the products in case you fall head over heels for them. Jo Loves Advent Calendar, £300

On sale: October 8 2020

Doors: 25

Worth £459, this wreath shaped calendar houses 25 scented delights to enjoy throughout December and can be used as a table centrepiece around a Jo Loves candle or hung from your door with the red ribbon. It houses a collection of classic and brand new Jo Loves miniatures including a Christmas Tree room spray and a Mango Thai Lime Bath and Shower Gel and Body Lotion. Lush Beauty Advent Calendar, £185

On sale: Pre-order from August 27 2020, despatched in November

Doors: 24

The Lush advent calendar 2020 comes in a reusable handmade case made from 100 per cent recycled material, designed to look like Mary Poppins’ magic handbag and inspired by vintage luggage trunks. It contains 24 vegan products, ranging from cult products such as Dream Cream moisturiser to calendar exclusive Coconut Snow, a lemongrass and rose body lotion and retro Christmas favourites from years gone by, such as the Santa bath bomb. What’s in the Lush Advent Calendar? For the mega Lush fans, here's exactly what you get for your money: Candy Cane bubble bar, Christmas Eve bubble bar, Bombardino bath bomb – Retro Satsumo Santa bath bomb, Abombinaball bath bomb, Ponche shower gel, Salt and Peppermint Bark, Dream Cream body lotion, Sakura Body lotion, Coconut Snow Body lotion, Orange Shower Scrub, Celebrate Body Milk, Yog Nog Shower Gel, Sleepy Shower Cream, Candy Cane lip scrub, Shooting Stars Gift soap, Golden Pear Soap, Kinky Boots bubble bar, Sleepy bubble bar, Twilight bath bomb, Golden Wonder bath bomb, I want a Hippo bath bomb, Snow Fairy shampoo bar, Fresh As perfume. Harry Potter advent calendar Hogwarts Express 24 days Countdown, £40

On sale: 28 September 2020

Doors: 24

For any Potter-heads out there, this Harry Potter advent calendar will be a dream come true. Behind the quirkily designed doors lies body wash, bath bombs, makeup brushes and makeup. Soap and Glory 24 Days to Roam the Foam, £42

On sale: 28 September

Doors: 24

Worth £85.73, Soap and Glory's 2020 advent calendar is home to iconic buys from the brand including their Sexy Motherpucker lip gloss, body care essentials and skincare classics, all with that unmistakable Soap and Glory scent. Boots Macmillan Advent Calendar, £85

On sale: 28 September

Doors: 24

Brands including Liz Earle, No7 and Sleek have all come together for this calendar which gives £2 to charity for every sale. Rituals 3D advent calendar, £89.90

On sale: October 1 2020 in Rituals stores

Doors: 24

Have you ever seen a more quaint advent calendar? Designed to look like a tiny festive village, each little cottage houses a gift, from fragrance sticks, mini candles, perfume and serum. It contains £145 worth of product, so is quite a bargain when you think about it... Rituals 2D advent calendar, £59.90

On sale: September 7, rituals.com

Doors: 24

This townhouse calendar helps you countdown to Christmas with treats including hand balm, shower foam and candles. It's worth £120 and is ideal if you don't have room for the pop-up calendar Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar, £195

On sale: Pre-order now , in-store from 18th September

Doors: 25

This is the third time that iconic London store Fortnum & Mason has released a beauty advent calendar and this year the contents is worth a humongous £810! The red and gold doors open to reveal products from Guerlain, Iconic London, Chantecaille, Noble Isle, Sisley, and Fresh, including a serum, night cream, lip plumper, makeup bag, mascara, cleanser and essential oils. For the last two years the calendar has sold out in a few weeks, so be quick with your preorders... Roccabox 2020 advent calendar, £72

On sale: 18 October 2020

Doors: 25

Beauty subscription box Roccabox are launching their first-ever advent calendar this year, and boy is it a bumper box! It houses goodies from the likes of Murad, Nue Co and Sunday Riley and will be worth £365. La Mer Advent Calendar, £425

On sale: November 1

Doors: 12

La Mer call this icy delight the "12 days of luminous hydration" calender with Renewal Oil and the iconic Crème de la Mer hidden behind its frosty blue doors. Dove Nourishing Beauty advent calendar, £20