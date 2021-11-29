Beauty Christmas gift sets we really want

For beauty lovers, there's really no better Christmas present than a skincare, haircare or makeup gift set. Not only do they work as a great introduction to new brands (you get to try mini versions of all the hero products!) the contents are often worth way more than the RRP, so you get a bargain too. Here are the gift sets we'll be buying this festive season. Sculpted By Aimee Connolly A Story Of Aimee's Favourites Christmas Gift, £28.40 worth £48

“Sculpted by Aimee is a big hit in our office, there’s something pink on everyone’s desk. This collection gives you four glow-getting minis to try - a pearly SPF 30 hydrating primer, a bronzer/highlighter, blush and brush - for a great price. They have all been hand-picked by makeup artist and educator Aimee for a radiant glow. The primer, in particular, is one of our favourites as a daily SPF. It's easy to reapply even over your base and punches above its price tag." Amy Rostas, GTG Beauty Assistant The Body Shop Kindness and Pears Essentials Gift, £22



“Be it summer or Christmas, I love The Body Shop’s special edition fragrances and this year’s offering is the sweet yet refreshing pear scent. Think pear drops, but a little bit zestier. This kit comes in a straw bag and includes shower gel, hand cream, body yoghurt and body butter. You might wonder why you need both of the body moisturisers from the brand, but let me assure you, they both deserve a spot in your routine. The yoghurt for when you’re in a rush and you need to get dressed quickly, and the butter for in the evenings, when you want to luxuriate in your body care routine with a rich, sumptuous texture. I don't think I have any friends who wouldn't be happy to open this set of essentials on Christmas morning." Melanie Macleod, GTG digital writer Buy now Wildsmith Skin Spa in a Jar Biocompostable Gift, £55.25



"Who wouldn’t want a pampering session after the year we’ve all had? This gift set is at the top of my list of things to buy for my loved ones. It’s the ideal kit for some well-deserved R and R, and it’s also extremely eco-friendly. The set, which includes Wildsmith's award-winning nourishing cleansing balm and radiance face polisher, comes in mycelium packaging , which is made from mushroom roots and biodegrades quickly without leaving a trace - very cool!" Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design manager Buy now Drunk Elephant Face Value Skin Kit: The A.M. Routine, £74 and Drunk Trunk, £378 worth £562

"Drum roll for the arrival of Drunk Elephant's annual Drunk Trunk, a bundle of skincare favourites (19 to be precise) in a high-quality wheelie trolley, which always sells out like lightning, despite costing an arm and a leg. If you're a DE fan, it will save you £100 on the RRP, and upgrade your luggage game, but don't hang around. If you're after something a little more curated, I love the Face Value kit, which comes in a pretty reusable makeup tin with a saving of £50 on the retail price. The kit contains cult buys, including the new C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, a 15 per cent vitamin C powder that needs to be mixed with liquid for ultimate freshness as well as the hyaluronic acid gel B-Hydra and the Protini peptide cream and the C-Firemeye cream, which has long been my go-to for glow." Ophelia Froud, GTG contributor Buy now Dr Paw Paw Sleeping Beauty Gift Collection,was £20, now £14



"No bedside table is complete without a tube of Dr Paw Paw ready to be applied to dry lips, rough elbows or bedraggled cuticles and this set not only include the brand's Overnight Lip Balm for extra intense nourishment, but also the two-in-one scrub and balm and a comfortable silky sleep mask to ensure you lock in those zzzs. It makes for the perfect secret Santa gift or stocking filler." MM Buy now Rose Inc The Modern Essentials Gift Set Limited Edition, £30



"I speak for all makeup lovers when I say that this is the set to give this holiday season. It’s from model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s breakthrough brand Rose Inc and comes with three full-size products and is ideal for upgrading your makeup routine for party season. It includes a clear brow shaping gel for ultra-fluffy brows, a lip crayon for long-lasting colour and the Divine Radiant blusher, which is one of my favourite products I’ve tried this year. Plus, the gift box is made entirely of recycled cardboard, with a 20 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic tray." JT Buy now Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Bath and Shower Oil Collection, £39 (worth £110)

"At almost 60 per cent of RRP, this indulgent collection of soaks for every mood is a seriously generous gift for anyone who loves their bath or shower as a moment of self-care. The oils are so potent that each of the ten glass bottles is enough for a couple of washes. They make good individual stocking fillers too." Victoria Woodhall, editorial director Buy now Nailberry Style and Shimmer Collection, £33.58

"I love this set. It feels so cute and luxe and I’m getting it for everyone this year! It could also work as a secret Santa gift, though then you don't get the glory of being the best gift-giver. The colours are great for winter and the metallic shade makes it super fun and festive taking it from Christmassy red to New Year's Eve sparkly." AR Buy now Diptyque Christmas carousel and scented candle set, £94

"It wouldn't be Christmas without a Diptyque candle and this duo comes with a pretty carousel that rotates throwing ambient light shapes around the room. It reminds me of the German 'Pyramide' nativity carousels I grew up with and which still light every year. This one smells much nicer though." VW



Buy now Q&A Skincare Merry and Bright Cracker, was £15, now £12



"Housed inside this cute mint green cracker are two face masks, created to get your skin glowing no matter how much you put it through this festive season. There's the charcoal mask for purging impurities and the antioxidant-rich face mask, which warms on contact with your skin (cosy!) to help brighten and cheery up tired complexions. I'd definitely rather get them in my cracker rather than a mini plastic ruler or another nail clipper." MM Buy now Glossier Lip Trio in Cranberry, £31.20



"I'm obsessed with all things tanning and Bali Body is one of my favourite brands, so the fact they have put all of their staples in one set is amazing. It comes with tan remover and an exfoliating mitt so there's no more dry patchy tan that’s hard to get off – say goodbye to that party season nightmare!" AR Buy now Caudalie The Des Vignes Fragrance Trio, £27

"This wins the 'most beautifully packaged gift set' award from me. It includes three products with Caudalie's captivating light musk and neroli best-selling scent inside – a 50ml fragrance, 50ml shower gel and 10ml fragrance roll on. The gift set is zero plastic which gives it a big tick from me too." MM Buy now Fable and Mane Healthy Hair Ritual, £34

"This discovery kit for strong hydrated hair is from one of our favourite holistic haircare brands here at GTG, Fable and Mane. It has all you need to give your tresses a little TLC, from hardworking hair oil to a nourishing hair mask, there’s even a scalp massaging comb for that extra 'oooohhh' feeling." JT Buy now Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Limited Edition, £39

"Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Original range pretty much suits everyone and if you’re looking to buy makeup from someone, you’re unlikely to get it wrong with this four-piece gift set. It comes with mascara, eye crayon, lipstick, lip pencil - which will also be going in my own handbag. There’s a huge range of Christmas gift sets at Charlotte Tilbury this year - she’s never one to do things by halves, darlings!” AR Buy now Highr Collective Nude Trio, £60

"I'm in good company as a fan of Highr lipsticks; presenters Holly Willoughby and Laura Whitmore love them too. This trio of nude lipsticks combines my favourite shade from the brand, Chateau, with Lips on Acid and It Was All A Dream. Don't let anyone tell you there's such a thing as too many nude lipsticks!" MM Buy now Slip Celestial Nights Gift Set, £63.75

"Who doesn’t want to spend the festive period looking stylish as ever? Even if I will be tucked in the sofa with a box of Celebrations, I want to do it in style, OK? This luxe gift set from Slip is just the thing to add a touch of glamour to bedtime. It features a sleep mask and a scrunchie made out of beautiful bronze mulberry silk designed to be gentle on the face and hair strands." JT Buy now Neals Yard Remedies The Icons Edit, £250 worth £340

"Neals Yard bought this out as an alternative to an advent calendar, but I think this makes a great luxury Christmas gift for fans of the brand or anyone who needs a little extra TLC after a tough year. Three of my favourite NYR collections each occupies one of the reusable cardboard drawers - the soothing Women's Balance, the age-proofing Frankincense Intense and nurturing Wild Rose, which everyone loves. There are 14 products in total covering an entire face and body care regime with a pillow mist thrown in. If you have a few people to buy for (teachers, friends, family) you could split up the set into smaller bundles and keep a couple for yourself." Buy now Sol de Janeiro Star Treatments Set, £25 worth £35

"I love the cheerful holiday vibes of Sol de Janeiro - the addictive vanilla scent, the exuberant boxing, the whole shebang instantly puts you in a party mood. If you have a 20-something to buy for I guarantee they will regard you with awe when they receive this hair trio. Having said that, the La Cheirosa scent that first blew us away when Sol's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream landed is ageless. If you have anyone in your life who wants to blow away the cobwebs and wash 2021 right out of their hair - this is a sure-fire hit." VW Buy now Alpha H Glow Kit, £33.70

"Alpha H were onto the idea of glow before anyone else and their original and best Liquid Gold glycolic exfoliating toner comes in this gorgeous makeup bag with the Daily Essential Moisturiser SPF 50+ and the Balancing Cleanser with Aloe Vera. For skincare buffs, this is a winner (although not for sensitive skin)." VW Buy now Face Halo Classics Set, £20

"Ever since I tried a Face Halo reusable makeup pad a few years ago I have never gone back to disposable cotton pads and I’m sure my environmental bestie Greta will thank me for my dedication! Not only are these eco-friendly, they are also effective at removing my makeup gently and thoroughly. This set contains three in white, black and cherry, in a recyclable bauble box.” AR Buy now Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair + Renew Skincare Gift Set, £65.60 worth £127

"Advanced Night Repair is one of those serums that friends ask me whether I have 'any spares of'. Answer: sorry, never. This beauty sleep in a bottle (although no need to save for nighttime) is always a keeper for me. This gift set is a great chance to try the ANR range for yourself or snap up a brownie points gift for your mum or grandma. Lookfantastic has a similar Night Time Experts Repair, Renew and Reset Gift Set, £28 worth £56 for a full facial in a box." VW Buy now Maria Nila Pure Volume Gift Box, £36

"Every year the Swedish clean hair brand (a strong supporter of endangered animals - in 2022 it's all about sloths!) Maria Nila makes these beautifully-packed illustrated gifts sets. The entire cardboard packaging is designed to be reused as storage for pens or makeup and cards. There are different anaimal designs for different hair needs - this one has my name on it. " VW Buy now Byredo Collector’s Edition Box of Scented Candles 4 x 240g, £295

"I’m Byredo obsessed and this year they have some super sumptuous gift sets. I want to get my hands on all of them, but if I had to choose just one it would be this epic scented candle limited edition box, with 4 full-size (yes, full -ize!) scented candles. It includes some of my faves like Bibliotheque, Tree House, Burning Rose and Cotton Poplin Scented Candle 240g, plus the essential wick trimmer and candles - everything you need for a well scented home!" Catherine Fluwood, GTG commercial projects manager.



Buy now Herlum Travel Size Minis, from £8