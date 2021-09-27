Glossy picks: the best new autumn beauty and wellness buys according to our editors

All our reviewed products are chosen independently. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission As well as chillier weather and much-loved autumn drinks (pumpkin spice latte, we see you!), September brings a raft of new beauty launches to feast your eyes on. Whether you want a new season scent or you're looking for something to soothe stress, here's what to add to your basket. The hydrating squalane mist Biossance Squalane and Hyaluronic Toning Mist, £25

"Biossance, the US east coast biotech brand, whose ambassadors include actress Reese Witherspoon and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness (both of whom are very hands-on apparently) is fast becoming my favourite skincare. And for good reason – every one of their products has sustainable sugar-cane squalane in, a body identical version of an oil that our skin makes naturally. Apparently, we're born swathed in it! As such, it is instantly recognised and 'sucked up' by the skin making it a super effective carrier for whatever active it's mixed with, be that retinol, vitamin C or anything else (and yes, Biossance do both very well). I love this new moisture mist for its utter simplicity – hyaluronic acid and squalane which add hydration and moisture under or over makeup, whenever I need a refresh or my skin is feeling dry. It lives on my desk and looks great in its sustainable green glass bottle." Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

"Love Paris? Love a Palette? Combine the two and you have this Autumn's eye looks covered in blendable, beautiful style with this limited-edition eye makeup hero. The ten neutral shades come in matte and metallic plus the creamy texture makes them easy to build day looks, night looks and those much needed dramatic smoky eye party looks. I love the mix of rusty pinks, flattering coppers and subtle Parisian nudes engraved with images of Paris landmarks giving me a chic reminder of one of my favourite cities I can't wait to return to." Ophelia Froud, GTG contributor

"This set is made up of a collection of five core collection fragrances alongside five 'magnifiers'. The idea is that the core collection (the beautiful bottles in different colours) and the 'magnifiers' (one white bottle shown) can be mixed to create a new scent, essentially meaning you can personalise the range in endless ways." Catherine Fulwood, GTG commercial projects manager

"After falling hard for Billie Elish's Met Gala makeup a few weeks ago (she used a full face of Charlotte Tilbury, of course), my love for the brand has been reignited and this new palette was the spark I needed. This quad contains everything you need to bronze, sculpt, and glow while looking incredibly sunkissed (very needed at this time of year). It's a universally flattering palette for all skin tones. I'm a big fan of the Super Glow shade, which is a soft champagne gold highlighter with a wet shine texture, ideal for giving you the sought-after dolphin skin . If you want to simplify your makeup bag, look no further than this hardworking face palette." Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design manager

"If you haven't discovered Code8 lipsticks yet, this Alexa Chung-curated special edition of three lip liner and lipstick duos is a great excuse to get on board. Code8 makeup, in general, is unrivalled when it comes to modern pigments with skincare benefits – nothing ever crumbles, flakes or looks dry and it lasts and lasts. This Matte Velour lipstick is pretty much the only matte I'll wear because it doesn't look flat, is incredibly long-wear, doesn't feel dry. The liner pairing in a complementary shade, which I probably would never have got right on my own, really accentuates the fullness of the lips. "If you truly want to treat yourself, try the brands' Colour Lab ID service where you can have a bespoke lipstick shade mixed before your eyes for £80, either in-store (London) or virtually. I took along my favourite discontinued lip tint, which they colour matched to create a lipstick version. I can reorder on tap any time – genius." VW

"For a gentle yet effective cleanse, I can't fault this. It has a lightweight lotion texture that feels milky on the skin yet effortlessly wipes away makeup with one cleanse. I'm suffering in the chin department at moment, with lots of angry spots and this is gentle enough not to aggravate them. It has salicylic acid and willow bark to gently exfoliate, while manuka honey and oat milk calm and soothe my blemishes." Melanie Macleod, GTG digital writer

"Inspired by her Posh Spice days Victoria Beckham's latest gloss does exactly what it says on the tube; it's clear and ever so glossy but without stickiness. It's full of nourishing ingredients for the delicate lip area such as aloe butter, vitamin E and blackcurrant oil, so it feels silky not sticky. I love it solo with minimal make up or over a lipstick for the a more dramatic full lip look." CF

"I'm a sucker for a makeup/skincare hybrid, and this three in one under-eye tint, brightener and hydrator fits the bill. This wonder-wand comes in seven shades and provide a natural light coverage. It's ultra-sheer and easily adapts to different skin tones. Formulated with vitamin C, which is your best friend when it comes to brightening your complexion, as well as hyaluronic acid and caffeine , which work to hydrate, wake up and reduce the appearance of stubborn dark circles. One of my favourite parts of this product is the applicator, which is a glass rollerball that not only massages your under eyes but also evenly distributes the product and gets into hard-to-reach corners." JT

"I hesitate to recommend a £160 cream but this multi-use moisturiser sold out on launch just a couple of weeks ago at U Beauty, so I thought I'd better tip you off that stock is set to drop any day at Cult Beauty and Net-A-Porter (bookmark now!). U Beauty is the creation of 'Bag Snob' fashion blogger Tina Craig, but don't let the influencer tag put you off – she really knows her skincare and is all about using one cream to cover a multitude of purposes, sustainably using less to do more. The Multimodal Defender is 100 per cent my autumn/winter go-to as a serum/moisturiser/SPF. It targets past sun damage and pigmentation with tyrosinase inhibitors (they put the brakes on melanin) while preventing future pigmentation and sun damage occurring with a mineral (zinc oxide) broad-spectrum SPF 30 barrier. It has an oil/serum feel that's incredibly moisturising. I can see this really coming into its own on dry cold winter days for preventing water loss. For now, though I only need a tiny amount to have bouncy skin all day and for a pricey pot, this will last me a long time." VW

"Fussy is first and foremost a natural deodorant brand but the brand has turned its hand to beauty storage with this wash bag, made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. It has a pleasingly oversized zip that feels ultra-sturdy, no matter how much you stuff in the bag and it's roomy enough to fit a whole long weekends worth of toiletries. For any eco-conscious friends, this makes for a handy gift." MM

"Decorté is renowned worldwide for its makeup products, powered by all-natural, skin-friendly ingredients – Kate Moss is a fan, no less! Available in six colours ranging from pale pearl pinks to deep cassis tones, it provides a high gloss, conditioning shine to the lips leaving them feeling luscious and moisturising them in the process. My top pick is Sunny Warmth, for just that, an orangey-red that suits all skin tones," CF

"I'm always surprised when friends tell me they don't use a toner. There's still a misperception that they are a slightly unnecessary 'second cleanse' (nooo!) If you aren't using a toner, you're missing out on a glow-getting skincare step that, in the case of this newcomer from Prai, can get rid of dead skin cells (thanks to the enzyme action of papain) give your pores a clean with salicylic acid and both exfoliate and thicken the skin with gentle lactic acid. There are antioxidant vitamins as well as soothing and hydrating aloe – think of this as your 'cleanser chaser' that will turbocharge everything else that goes on top. You can use this whatever your age – and in fact, my teenage daughter and I share our bottle."

"Since acquiring a hot brush, my at-home blow dries have been much more impressive, though sometimes I'd find my hair lacked the ultra-gloss shine of a salon blow-dry. No more, since trying this. It adds a level of shine normally only achieved by stylists. It seals the hair shaft to make it ultra slippy and smooth with a high shine finish that protects against UV damage and pollutions – two of the main causes of dry hair. It has a creamy serum texture, but spritzes out for easy application all over your hair." MM

"This alcohol-free Christophe Robin mist is formulated with 98 per cent natural ingredients. It's a leave-in treatment that provides instant freshness, hydration and detangling too. The ultra-lightweight formula is free from any silicones, infusing hair with a concentrated dosage of pure aloe vera gel which soothes the scalp and doesn't leave hair feeling greasy or heavy, not to mention it smells delicious!" CF

"This new luxurious hand cream has become a part of my daily ritual; it's exactly what you need to keep your mitts super soft after a long day of using anti-bac. This vegan cream is calming, soothing, and a treat for the senses, using lavender extract, olive oil, and avocado oil to keep skin unbelievably moisturised. It's also a self-care hero; after applying it to my hands, I like to take a deep inhale for a hit of relaxation. It's just what you need to unwind before bedtime." JT

"Nicole Caroline's Luxury Ice Facial Set has everything you need to complete a relaxing, luxurious and super refreshing at-home treatment. You simply add water, mix it with one of her proprietary blends (my favourite was the 24-carat gold) and pour it into the globe using the funnel and freeze overnight. The ice globes work to reduce puffiness, soothe inflammation, improve circulation and create a healthy glow in just a few minutes. I found it quite cold, so if you're feeling a little sensitive like me you can pop on the reusable sheet mask to provide a barrier between you and the ice! The perfect pick me up gift if you're feeling generous to yourself." CF

"Legology could bring out a haemorrhoid cream and I'd buy it. I love everything that this leg and now derriere-care brand does, chiefly because their signature smell of Amalfi lemons is one I want to be embalmed in and the textures of their moisturisers are insanely velvety. Peach Lite is a cream designed to tone your bottom, with caffeine and the brand's signature lymphatic drainage complex which helps soften dimple-causing trapped fluid when you massage it in. I had never desired a cream dedicated to my bum, it was always a bit of an afterthought, but now I really enjoy giving it a bit of love with these rich lemony emollient oils and butters and it does indeed feel wonderfully peachy." Victoria Woodhall, GTG editorial director

"My skin has been feeling a little congested and unimpressed after too many espresso martinis, commuting around London and wearing a face mask. To tackle my skincare woes, I've been giving my complexion a much-needed weekly detox with this Australian Pink Clay mask from Wake, a new-to-the-scene skincare brand. It takes just 15 minutes for this clay mask to get working. "It's surprisingly not drying and is in fact rather moisturising. It contains a slight grain which is great for gently exfoliating dead skin and leaves you looking instantly refreshed and radiant. My chin is going through some maskne mania at the moment and this has been a godsend for keeping it at bay, with ingredients such as kaolin which helps give pores a deep cleanse and reduces the appearance of acne." Jemma Thompson, GTG social media manager

"This is the second launch I've tried from British CBD brand Dreem Distillery, following the Night Drops earlier this year. This balm is just as powerful as those sleep-inducing drops. It's designed to ease aching joints, tight necks and shoulders thanks to broad spectrum CBD and I've loved kneading it into my upper body just before bed. I also applied it to some stubborn insect bites and it took down the inflammation in them too. It's not at all greasy and melts into the skin for a pre-sleep step I look forward to every night." Melanie Macleod, GTG digital writer



"When this dropped into my review pile I thought 'will this finally sort out my reluctance (aka laziness) to apply body cream daily?' Readers not only has it sorted it- the cream has got me hooked on body moisturising! Now I'm applying this ultra-hydrating cream morning and evening. Let's start with the smell. It's a rich, deep smell of luxurious black roses which has become so addictive to beauty fans that Sisley has created an entire range out of the scent. The creamy, non-greasy texture doesn't leave your skin feeling sticky, instead it feels hydrated, plumper and more radiant. If you need an autumn treat then look no further than this." OF

"Unlike organic food, there's no regulation as to how organic your organic beauty products should be. What you think may be planet-friendly and full of natural ingredients could actually be pumped full of synthetics. Green People are always transparent about how their products are made and for this reason, I trust that the extra I'm paying really does reflect the quality of ingredients. "I am never without tanning drops as a base as it means I need less foundation and like my morning face more. These new arrivals are 85 per cent organic and come from the Age Defy+ range Cha Votz, named after Green People's founder. Three drops on cleansed skin give me a natural glow – you can add more to mix in with body lotion for a deeper tan. They're unscented, so good for sensitive skin with protecting anti-oxidant power. Everything I look for in age-proofing skincare." VW

"I was introduced to the pot of ultra-rich, putty-esque cream earlier this week, during a facial to launch Comfort Zone's newly revamped Sublime Skin range, with new additions including Eye Patches, £50, and Peel Pads, £42. The range doesn't launch until October 1 (and is well worth the wait!) but I can't wait to fill you in on this reformulated face cream. It's a thick, cocooning cream, which looks and feels like silly putty in the pot, but applies like silk to your skin, sinking in immediately. It made my skin feeling nourished and soft after one use and I loved slathering it on. It includes two sizes of hyalur

"I decided to test out the new roller after my evening PT session to help relieve tension and soothe my knots. It claims to aid a more comfortable night's sleep by releasing tension before bed and soothing sore, overworked muscles - I found the inbuilt massage roller super easy to use and it dispensed just the right amount of product. It’s formulated with a blend of one per cent magnesium, hemp-derived CBD and warming black pepper and clove. It has quite a distinctive smell which made it feel like it was potent enough to actually get to work. While I felt less sore the next day and ready to hit the gym again, I still wouldn’t forgo a nice stretching session!" CF Buy now The celebrity favourite cleanser Mara Chia and Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, £49

"This is a sustainable cleanser that makes me go oooh, right from the gorgeous glass bottle to the silky gel-oil texture that turns to milk and washes everything off like a dream. I’m a fan of oil cleansers, as they attract all the oily debris you want to get off - the SPF, the foundation, the mascara, as well as the stuff that’s inside your pores (sebum is oil!) without drying out your skin, which should feel springy, not squeaky when it’s clean. So many celebrities, from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Olivia Munn love this algae-based omega-rich sea-inspired brand created by US beauty editor Allison McNamara. The cleanser, which combines exfoliating enzymes and oils, is also a favourite of Hailey Bieber. Yes, it’s definitely spenny, but a cleanser that you really enjoy using means that you’ll devote sufficient time (two minutes according to the experts) to the ritual to do a proper job. This is one of my favourite discoveries of the year so far.” VW Buy now For golden Autumn makeup Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Contessa, £24

​​"Stila has added another must-have to the Magnificent Metal family, this time in the form of a bronze autumnal pigment. This seasonal shade makes me feel incredibly festive; it adds just the right amount of shimmer and sparkle. All I need is a pumpkin spiced latte to finish the look. The highly pigmented formula glides over your skin in one smooth sweep and while it dries instantly, it still blends with incredible ease and stays put all day long. It’s buildable too so you can apply either opaque or super sheer, plus it is effortless to apply but has maximum glitter impact." JT Buy now The glow-boosting serum Antipodes Glow Rituals Vitamin C Serum, £35

"Show me anything with a hint of shimmer in and I'm sold. This lustrous gold serum makes you look luminous immediately as well as brightening over time thanks to the vitamin C content. Bakuchiol is in there too, to smooth the skin, while hyaluronic acid boosts hydration. It has a gel texture which feels refreshing yet sinks in quickly so you can apply the rest of your skincare and makeup without needing to wait." MM Buy now The easy-to-use brow definer Jones Road The Eyebrow Pencil, £20

"For the past few months I’ve been experimenting with Bobbi Brown’s new clean beauty line Jones Road and this is one product I’m constantly reaching for. The 20-piece collection is designed to create a no-makeup makeup look with simple products, which isn’t usually my thing, but Bobbi has won me over. The waterproof brow pencil, thick with stature and smooth with texture is a solid 10/10. It only takes a few seconds to apply and makes doing your brows less of a chore. This pencil applies hairlike strokes and is ideal for adding fullness and dimension; I also use it as a subtle smoky eyeliner too." JT Buy now For zapping spots and blackheads Dr Sam’s Flawless Neutralising Gel, £28

“My teens have been testing this new blemish cream from dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting for a few weeks now with great success. My daughter, 18, says it takes down the red bumps on her forehead and helps them go quicker, while my son who is 14 and has slightly more angry spots says an overnight coat of this gel cream really takes down the redness and soreness. It works on blackheads too thanks to the two per cent salicylic acid which acts as a pore cleaner. Don’t think it’s just for teenagers though, it can be used on sensitive and mature skin too because it’s not drying, thanks to the moisturising agent squalane – so no nasty ‘cornflake’ crusts that are impossible to cover up. I like that it can be easily used daily under makeup to keep a hormonal chin in check and also works on tackling the pigmentation spots can leave behind." VW Buy now The sensual autumn fragrance Miller Harris Oud Éclat, £160

"Oud is a heady scent that takes you to exotic lands full of spices, souks and hot sand. A scent that is synonymous with the middle east where it is known as 'black gold'. Miller Harris has reimagined this mysterious and complex fragrance into a sexy, sultry and heady eau de parfum. It reminds me of forests after the rain on a hot day. Almost as if the vibrant moss and age-old fir trees had been dipped in caramel. It's sweet but not too sweet, heavy but not overpowering and floral but not powdery. Deep, warm and comforting, this is the perfect scent to welcome the autumnal season ahead." Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor Buy now For easing brain fog Oto Focus 20% CBD Roll-On Oil, £79

"This handbag-sized roll-on combines 20 per cent CBD with ylang-ylang flower, rosemary and peppermint to help sharpen a foggy mind. Anyone who's feeling the effects of being back in the office (commuting is exhausting, who knew, eh?), I implore you to add this to your routine. Normally I reserve CBD for a bedtime soother, but by combining the ingredient with invigorating essential oils, a quick sniff is enough to snap me out of any sleepy moments at my desk." MM Buy now The hand-softening essential Bloom & Blossom Hands Up Age-defying Hand Cream, £18

"This month the lovely folks at Bloom & Blossom are donating 10 per cent of all sales of the best-selling hand cream to Action for Children; a charity to help vulnerable children and young people across the UK. The handbag sized tube packed with niacinamide, liquorice root and shea butter tackles signs of ageing leaving hands soft, nourished and feeling totally restored, especially if like me you’re still hand sanitizing every two minutes!" CF Buy now The brightening serum that suits everyone Beauty Pie Super Drops Brightening Niacinamide 10%, members price £10.84, typical price £50

"There’s no one that can’t benefit from niacinamide AKA vitamin B3. It builds the skin barrier , helps calm breakouts, makes the skin produce more ceramides , those glossy lipids that decline with age and it fights pigmentation too. What’s more, it goes with every other ingredient so can easily be slotted into your existing routine. Beauty Pie’s serum is watery and fragrance-free but has a lasting hydration kick that made my skin feel really supple. It has an ingredient in too which makes your pores look smaller (I haven’t used it long enough to verify, it’s hot off the press) as well as antioxidants and as with everything from Beauty Pie punches way above its price tag. If you’re not signed up yet you can join the membership scheme using code GTGSENTME for an extra £50 spending allowance. “ VW Buy now For sweet-scented autumn days Juliette Has a Gun Lili Fantasy, £110

"If you're not ready to transition into rich, cocooning autumn perfumes, give this luxury fragrance, which launches today, a try. It's a sweet but never sickly scent, with top notes of bubble gum accord and heart notes of jasmine and tuberose accords with an amber base. One spritz lasts all day, and it matures as the day goes on, warming up into a sexy scent and leaves a lasting impression. Think a saucy, mysterious Bridgerton character in a decadent ball gown and you're along the right lines. It smells slightly similar to Gucci Bloom, if you're looking for something to compare it to, but with a more sumptuous edge." MM Buy now The hydrating mist Jurlique Exclusive Edition Rosewater Balancing Mist, £36

"I didn't think Jurlique could ever beat its iconic Rosewater Balancing Mist , but it's happened! This luxurious blend of roses leaves your skin hydrated and plump, protected from all the nasties out there and glowing as if you've just jumped off a spin bike. Jurlique's awesome farm heritage, where everything is grown on-site, has been bottled in this refreshing mist that goes on after cleansing, throughout the day for a hydrating boost or whenever you need a little pick-me-up, because who doesn't love a good old bunch of roses?" HS Buy now The easy-to-wear false lashes Curl Lash Ribbon Starter Kit, £28

"As a relative lash novice, I was delighted by how easy I found the whole process with Lash Ribbons. You simply cut the desired length, apply lash glue and pop them on under your natural lashes, simply securing in place with the curved tweezers. They were extremely light and wearable, so much so I barely noticed I had them on! They claim you can get from five to seven days of wearability, but I do feel like two would be my maximum with the amount of time I hit up the gym/wash my face/apply copious lotions, but that’s good enough for me! Would 10/10 use again." CF Buy now For a soothing shower Dermatology M Shu Min Mu Yu You Soothing Bath and Shower Oil, £32

"It's currently National Eczema Week and for any sufferers, I highly recommend this shower oil. It's SLS free and includes ingredients such as liquorice root extract and jojoba seed oil, known for anti-inflammatory properties, which also soothe, purify and moisturise the skin. Using a shower oil always feels so much more decade than a gel or foam and this makes for a lovely start to the day." MM Buy now For getting out of your head Bed of Nails Eco Pillow, £60, and Eco Mat, £100

“I know so many people who swear by these spiky acupressure mats and pillows to help them wind down, sleep better or even to head off a migraine , that I had to try one. Bed of Nails (one of Cult Beauty’s all-time best sellers) has just launched this eco version, with recyclable plastic spikes, organic hemp linen and biodegradable coconut fibre padding. I am barefoot on it right now as I type - it makes my feet buzzy for a good while afterwards and manages to be both grounding and ‘caffeinating’. You might think how can spikes be relaxing but it’s rather like getting into cold water, an initial gasp, a couple of minutes’ adjustment and then you feel relaxed and energised at the same time. You can use it on sites of pain such as muscle injuries and even on your bum sitting on a chair to improve circulation and we all know that can help with cellulite . I lie on it at the end of the day when my head is really full. After 20 minutes on bare skin (I acclimatised with a T-shirt the first time) and gradually the intensity in my head is overtaken by the sensations on my skin, and then miraculously it all melts away. The neck pillow relaxes a stiff neck too.” VW Buy now The wear-everywhere palette Huda Beauty Jaguar Wild Obsessions, £27

"As we say goodbye to summer and start to look forward to falling leaves, pumpkin spiced lattes and cosy knits, it's time to upgrade our eyeshadow palettes to something a little more suitable. Thankfully the team at Huda Beauty has provided us with the latest in the obsessions collection that hits the nail on the head. The Jaguar palette has a choice of mattes, shimmers and metallics each highly pigmented yet perfectly blendable. The smoky purples, creamy taupes and twinkling golds allow for the ideal day-to-night application. So whether it's a walk in the park, coffee with a girlfriend or date night on the town this little number will have you covered." HS Buy now To ease wrinkles while you sleep Dr Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask, £89.99

"I already wear an eye mask to bed every night, so one that does more than just block out the light is a no-brainer. This one, created by aesthetic doctor Dr Harris, has been clinically proven to reduce wrinkles. Inside the mask are lots of little silicone pads (they feel the same as the sticky bits in your socks that stop them slipping down), which align with your forehead and help to relax the muscles in your face which can cause wrinkles if contracted too much. I've only been wearing it for a week so can't say I've seen any wrinkle reduction yet but can say you can't feel the dots at all, just a sumptuous silky mask that keeps the light out. Six years of research went into making it though, so I'm inclined to say the technology works!" MM Buy now For you and all the women in your life Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance Body Cream, £30

“I’ve used Neal’s Yard’s Women’s Balance aromatherapy roll-on for as long as I can remember and at last they’ve built an entire body care collection around this blend of rose , patchouli and frankincense which is both feminine and grounding - frankincense has been proven to calm the mind. I love the bath salts and shower oil in the collection but my absolute favourite is the Body Cream, that’s become a lovely nightly ritual. It’s quite potent so I only apply to one or two areas – usually my calves and feet or chest and I let the sensuous smell soothe me off to sleep. It’s a big pot of Soil Association certified organic goodness and I think is great value for the quality of ingredients." VW Buy now The 'bring the beach to you' fragrance Aesop Karst Eau de Parfum, £140

"Much to my delight, cult brand Aesop has launched three new unisex fragrances. My favourite, Karst, dubbed 'the shore' is the freshest; it’s jam-packed with mineral notes that aim to replicate the feeling of water. The fresh spices that make me dream of evenings on the beach, taking in that salty sea breeze." CF Buy now Beauty sleep for your hair Michael Van Clarke Lifesaver Deep Sleep Overnight Treatment, £32

“I’ve gone on at length about how MVC’s original silicone-free LifeSaver Prewash transformed my hair from a dry, brittle frizzy mess that was seemingly ungrowable to an altogether healthier hydrated head of hair that’s significantly longer than I ever thought I could muster. To get the best results from this intense protein and hydration infusion, you sleep in it and wash your hair in the morning. Now MVC has fully embraced this fans-hack by imbuing the original with sleep supporting and mood calming essential oils such as clary sage, petitgrain and lavender. It’s like having a sleepover at a Grasse perfumery. It doesn’t transfer to my pillow and sends me off into a cocooning slumber with the bonus that my hair is in top nick when I wake". VW Buy now The budget tan enhancer Dove Skin Glow Oil-in-Milk Body Lotion, £7.69

"This budget-friendly body lotion is the perfect bridge between a chilling on a beach glow and all-day-long hydration. Illuminating and radiant, the lotion is *the* tan enhancer of the season; it contains a peachy hue and subtle light-reflective particles that bring a dewy, glowing sheen to all skin tones. That’s not all; it’s also the perfect lightweight moisturiser, incredibly nourishing and hydrating, but not so thick that you have to spend a good five minutes working it in. Formulated with niacinamide, vitamin C and natural oils it’s just what dry, lacklustre skin needs for that 'lit-from-within glow, corny I know but there’s no other way to describe it. The scent is super fun and uplifting too, it reminds me of being on holiday. I know I’ll be reaching for this non-stop throughout autumn and winter." JT Buy now For bringing your nails back to life Leighton Denny Nail Rebirth Intensive Repair Capsules, £25 for 30 capsules

“No matter how gently gel polish is removed, it wreaks havoc with my natural nails. They are now weak and thin and much as a hate it, I’m on a two-week gel polish break. I'm currently giving my damaged nails special TLC with the new Nail Rebirth treatment by Leighton Denny, which I’ve been massaging into my cuticles at bedtime on the basis that healthy cuticles grow strong nails. These handy capsules contain just the right amount of oil-based serum to treat ten nails and are formulated to hydrate, strengthen and feed the nail bed, with something called neonyca, derived from celery seeds, that helps with nail thickness. This is a gorgeous treatment that smells of rosemary. My nails are feeling a little stronger already.” Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor Buy now The pigmentation fixer MZ Skin Pigmentation Correcting Ampoules, £155 for 7-day course

"The latest of MZ Skin's supercharged serums launches this week, promising to brighten your skin and take down pigmentation and discolouration with a cocktail of vitamin C, niacinamide and tranexamic acid. Glutathione is in the mix too, to inhibit melanin production, a key player in pigmentation. The course includes 14 ampoules (use two per day) and is ideal for using at the end of summer, when many of us are seeing the effects of too much time spent in the sun. They combat the photodamage caused by UV exposure for luminous, even-toned skin. They absorb easily without stickiness and should be followed with moisturiser. I think of MZ Skin's Ampoules as anti-biotics for my skin; I use a course once a month or so to sort out any current issues I'm having." MM Buy now The ultra-light all-over moisturiser in a tin Japanese Citrus Steamcream, £15.95

"This moisturiser; which is suitable for face, body and hands, now comes in a delicious new scent, blended with citrus peel and squalane to help the skin in these ever so tricky transitional summer to autumn months. What makes this special is the unique steam emulsification method; this means that steam is used to emulsify the cream, claiming to create a looser formula that can break down easily on the skin - I found it light and easily absorbed on every part of my body. The cherry on top for me is that the aluminium tins are environmentally-friendly, and recyclable - saving a whopping 300,000kg of plastic going into landfill!" CF Buy now For getting your life back on track Kindness With Action Notebook by Ateh Jewel, £25.99

"My September resolution is always the same: be more organised, do more things that aren’t work and write them down rather than carrying them around in my head like Atlas Stones. I couldn’t be happier to have discovered a journal that has just enough daily/weekly fields to help me keep on track but not so many that the whole thing feels like homework – I just don’t have time to log every affirmation, glass of water or fart. The Kindness With Action notebook comes in an uplifting bright pink, the signature power colour of its creator, the writer and This Morning beauty expert Ateh Jewel. All profits go to The Ateh Jewel Education Foundation, helping black and mixed heritage UK students get a leg up in higher education. Buy it and you can immediately tick off your act of kindness for the week." VW Buy now The spray-on SPF for face Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 , £34

"I'm absolutely obsessed with this, which launched earlier in the year. It keeps my make-up in place and has the amazing benefit of factor 50 SPF (an absolute essential on the wrong side of 35!). I’d advise reapplying it throughout the day for regular top-ups, safe in the knowledge you won’t smudge your makeup. Avoid spraying your eyes if you’re sensitive like me, apart from that spray liberally - this leaves skin glowing, smooth and protected." CF Buy now MORE GLOSS: How to top up your SPF when you've got makeup on Bodycare that smells like a sexy churchwarden Messiah and Eve Body Cleanser 01

, £21, and Body Cream 01, £25



“I can’t claim the ‘sexy church warden’ description as my own invention (it was a fellow beauty reviewer/fan) but it’s one which doesn’t fall short with this intriguing unisex sustainable British body bath and shower range. Messiah and Eve calls itself 'ingredient-led and fragrance forward’ with two signature scents Beyond Here (amber, bergamot, jasmine) and Modern Unity (blackberry, birch, tar) that are found in their two Body Cleansers and Body Creams and the Bath Oil Emulsion, alongside well-chosen actives and unguents such as skin-barrier building probiotics, exfoliating AHAs and silky squalane. The fragrances really do last and the smoky blue bottles manage to make 100 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic look unusually stylish. If you love Byredo and Le Labo scents, you’ll definitely want to try these goodies that punch well above their £21-£26 price tag." VW Buy now For hotel-worthy organic bedding Dip & Doze The Edged Set, £100



"I’m a super hot sleeper so I was very keen to try this lovely natural bed linen by a new brand to me; Dip & Doze. We’ve all been told that natural fibres make the best choice for bedding - cooler in summer and warmer in winter - made using the finest, sustainably sourced and ethically produced 100 per cent organic cotton grown relying on over 80 per cent rainwater, to minimise environmental impacts. You can opt for a soft and smooth or a cool and crisp finish, the latter being compared to hotel bedding won me over, I always sleep like a log in hotel sheets so I was keen to replicate this feeling at home. Being a night owl I am impressed at these sheets ability to get me into bed on time, here’s hoping the early nights last!" CF Buy now For a megawatt smile Foreo Issa 3 Toothbrush, £149



"This is the first time I have tried the Issa sonic toothbrush which has just been upgraded to version 3 and features a new more durable head that only needs replacing every six months (at a cost of £17). What I love about it apart from the funky design and bold colours, the lightweight feel and the great grip is the fact that it lasts 365 days on one USB charge even when used at the highest of its 16 intensities. "It has a sealed design that doesn’t trap water in the head, which can make other brushes start to smell. As for bristles, the outer layer medical grade silicone bristles and the inner patch of thermoplastic finer ones are like a medium-firm manual brush and have held up well in the six weeks I have been using it. They get into every cranny successfully, despite the head being bigger than my normal choice. The tongue scraper function doesn’t match up to my £3 copper tongue scraper , but then again no brush can compete. I’m very fussy about my electric toothbrushes and this one which pulses 11,000 times per minute with easily adjustable intensity really is terrific." VW Buy now MORE GLOSS: Should we be spending £20 on toothpaste? Dentists weigh in For a blissed-out bath Kloris Revive Bath Block, £15

