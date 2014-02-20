Best beauty trends from London Fashion Week AW14
The trends you need to know for autumn 2014
We've scoured the catwalks of London Fashion Week, interviewed the models and spoken to the make-up artists backstage to find out their inspiration for their take on autumn/winter 2014 to bring you our edit of the trends you'll be wearing next season.
Take a look through our gallery and get ahead of the crowd with these hair and beauty style tips...
Boho Braids at Temperley
At Temperley, models’ hair was adorned with a halo of beautiful boho braids: a look that’s got us ditching the straightening irons and reaching for our kirby grips and hairbands instead. Created by lead stylist Malcolm Edwards for Moroccanoil, he commented, “The Temperley girl is a cool, rich Bohemian. A world traveller and carefree spirit, she has a naïve approach to her beauty care. The hair is both youthful and playful; simplistic with a little detail of interest.”
Whimsical, feminine, with a touch midsummer beauty for autumn; the style was the perfect choice to complement the collection, inspired by St. Petersburg, stained glass windows and rich graphics.
Temperley London Fall / Winter 2014 Collection
Hair by Malcolm Edwards for Moroccanoil
Photos by Piers Macdonald for Moroccanoil
Boho Braids at Temperley: Get the Look
To create the look, mid-lengths to ends were prepped with Moroccanoil Treatment , £31.85 or Moroccanoil Treatment Light, £31.85 (depending on the texture of the model’s hair) and combed through to create shine and manageability.
A palm-sized amount of Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse , £18.00, was then worked through wet hair from roots to ends and then blow-dried using the Large Barrel Brush , £16.15.
Temperley London Fall / Winter 2014 Collection
Hair by Malcolm Edwards for Moroccanoil
Photos by Piers Macdonald for Moroccanoil
Boho Braids at Temperley: Get the Look
To add texture, a curling iron was used through the hair at the front at the roots to frame the face.
With hair divided into a low side parting, two sections of the hair at the back (at either side of the parting), were then braided, starting tight at the top and then getting looser.
These were then braided in with the remaining hair loosely to one side, for a hint of detail but still in keeping with the effortless and carefree effect of the style.
Temperley London Fall / Winter 2014 Collection
Hair by Malcolm Edwards for Moroccanoil
Photos by Piers Macdonald for Moroccanoil
Boho Braids at Temperley: Get the Look
To finish, hair was sprayed with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong , £17.25 and a light mist of Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray , £19.45 to provide an extra dose of runway-ready gloss.
Temperley London Fall / Winter 2014 Collection
Hair by Malcolm Edwards for Moroccanoil
Photos by Piers Macdonald for Moroccanoil
Boardroom Chic at Holly Fulton
Brit designer Holly Fulton opted for women that oozed style and substance for her AW14 show, a look that was augmented by supremo stylist, James Pecis, with hair that was "sophisticated and chic with a twist”.
The Holly Fulton show, always guaranteed to bring us a much needed dose of beguiling prints and superb statement jewellery, never fails to please the glossy posse and the sublime AW14 collection, inspired by Fritz Lang's Metropolis and fifties-style advertising was everything we had hoped it would be, and more. The 'and more' came courtesy of the hair, by James Pecis, which was "minimal, clean and graphic with shine."
Boardroom chic at Holly Fulton: Get the Look
Inspired by chic, cultured and educated career women with exquisite taste, Pecis created an extreme side parting (a couple of centimetres deeper than a traditional side part), then pulled the hair back and shaped it down over the ear, before twisting it over a sleek ponytail.
This superbly slick style was created with ‘everyday products’; namely, L'Oreal's Elnett Extra Strength Hairspray £4.20, Studio Line TXT Volume Supersizing Spray £3.79 and Invisi-Hold Gel £3.69. If ever there was a beauty look that should be coined 'Beyonce does boardroom,' this would be it.
Instagram.com/studio_fulton
Young Rebels at Topshop Unique
Delinquent school girl was the style at the Topshop Unique AW14 show and here at GTG we thought they deserved top marks for their original, relatable and entirely doable beauty look.
Taking inspiration from rebellious beauties such as Margot Tenenbaum and Wednesday Adams, Topshop beauty consultant Hannah Murray had a clear vision that her models were to embody “the beautiful girls from school whom the girls wanted to be and the boys wanted to be with”.
Young Rebels at Topshop Unique: Get the Look
The first aim was to keep the girls’ skin looking velvety and pure to hint at their youth and innocence. To achieve this a minimal amount of Topshop beauty primer (available autumn 2014) was applied for a flawless finish along with basic touch-ups of concealer and foundation (available autumn 2014).
On top of this just a touch of Topshop Cheek Gel in either Sibling or Beep (available Autumn 2014) was applied low on the cheeks to give the impression that the girls had “just come from a hockey match”.
Young Rebels at Topshop Unique: Get the Look
In contrast, a generous amount of Topshop Beauty Kohl in Coal , £4.00, was heavily layered and smudged onto only the bottom lid to keep the girls’ eyes wide and childlike. The lashes were then made deliberately cloggy and clumpy using TOPSHOP Beauty Waterproof Lash Mascara in Black (available Autumn 2014) to emphasize the girls’ more sinister, sexy and underlying dark side.
The finished look? A fantastic juxtaposition of sickly sweet beauty and provocative power that left GTG glowing green with envy.
Whimsical Romance at Tata Naka
When I returned from backstage at the Tata Naka AW14 show my head was still in the clouds. Senior MAC make-up artist Cher Webb dreamed up a beautifully whimsical look with no hard edges in sight.
The look was soft, romantic and slightly sleepy - very appropriate for the last day of London Fashion Week! Inspired by blue and white china (think Wedgwood) and the wallpapered show set, Cher created a multi-textured cornflower blue eye that was seriously flattering.
Whimsical Romance at Tata Naka: Get the Look
A blue cream shadow (from the forthcoming MAC Azure Maze pallette) was applied around the eyes in a half moon shape, with underneath the eyes left bare and a touch of In Extreme Dimension Mascara , £18 applied with a dry mascara wand.
A touch of clear gloss was added to the centre of the lids to create an almost transparent effect - Cher wanted a ‘whisper’ of colour rather than a bold statement. The rest of the face was just as soft and ethereal - Cher blended Cream Colour Base in Pearl , £15 with a dab of essential oil to make the models’ complexion look healthy and well-rested. A little concealer was smudged onto lips before applying ’90s classic Siss lipstick , £15- the peachy undertones made lips look healthy and supple.
Lashes were lightly curled and brows groomed where necessary - this was easy, breezy beauty with a hint of intrigue and mystique. The antithesis of try-hard.
Bloomsbury Beauty at Burberry Prorsum
As ever, Burberry Prorsum’s girl for autumn/winter 2014 is inspired by cool Brit chicks. This time is was the Bloomsbury girl – an arty and slightly boho set that lived in London in the early 20th century. While the make-up consisted of a soft, hollowed, aubergine eye and nude looking skin and lips, the hair was also artfully, beautifully undone and as always for Burberry, just the right side of effortlessness.
Bloomsbury Beauty at Burberry Prorsum: Get the Look
Hair stylist for the show Neil Moodie explained to me how to get this bed-head look. “What we are trying to do is create a natural texture that feels like hair after the models have just woken up.”
“We’re basically adding in a detangling spray with a bit of oil in it to give the hair a natural sheen.” GTG suggests Kerastase Fluide Chroma Riche , £14.10 for adding softness and a healthy glint to the hair.
Bloomsbury Beauty at Burberry Prorsum: Get the Look
“Then we are using a hairdryer diffuser,” says Neil, “with a slightly off-centre parting, and letting the natural texture come through.”
“We’re then going through it with a little bit of texture spray to give it a matte texture mixed in with the shine so it really feels like quite clean bed-head hair.” GTG loves Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray , £21.50.
Seventies Style at Matthew Williamson
“A glamorous, dramatic and sexy Anjelica Huston inspired make-up for Matthew Williamson” – Lisa Eldridge for Benefit Cosmetics
History (and Dolly Parton) tells us that a strong eye should never be mixed with a strong lip. However, the look created by Lisa Eldridge, Lisa Potter-Dixon and Benefit Cosmetics at Matthew Williamson AW14 was one which seamlessly merged the two. With models’ skin lit up brighter than a disco ball at Studio 54, glossy chocolate lips and softly bronzed smokey eyes, the look was sexy, glamorous and full of ’70s attitude with a vampish gothic edge.
Speaking about his inspiration for the collection, Matthew Williamson told GTG: “I started looking at ’70s interiors and magazines generally from the ’70s. I love that period and wanted to create a collection that paid homage to that time, but in a very modern way.”
Having worked with both Benefit Cosmetics and Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe several times in the past he added, “Toni & Guy and Benefit are now long-time collaborators. We’ve done about at least four seasons and so I know them well. Mark [Hampton, Global Hair Ambassador for Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe] and the Lisas are fantastic and so it’s a really easy and effortless relationship. They love the brand and I respect their work. It’s just quite a natural fit.”
Matthew Williamson's Seventies style: Get the Look
Feeling inspired? Here’s the how-to for recreating the look:
For effortlessly luminous skin, skin was prepped with Benefit Total Moisture , £27.50, followed by Benefit Girl Meets Pearl, £24.50 and a light application of Benefit Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow , £25.50 all over.
The delicate shimmer of the eyes was achieved using the golden Benefit Longwear Powder Shadow in Gilty Pleasure , £15.50 all over the eyelid which was blended up to the brow bone. The deeper Kiss Me, I’m Tipsy was then applied in and above the socket to create a winged effect with a little more Gilty Pleasure added to the centre of the eyelid to highlight.
Benefit BADgal Waterproof Liner in Black, £15 was applied into the waterline of the eye on the top lash line and under the bottom lashes and blended with a touch of Kiss Me, I’m Tipsy. Lashings of Benefit They’re Real! Mascara , £19.50 was added to both top and bottom lashes, and brows were brushed through with Benefit Speed Brow , £13 brushing the hair on the inner corners slightly upwards. Benefit Fakeup Concealer , £18.50 was used under eyes and on problem areas to create a flawless finish.
Benefit’s Bella Bamba Blusher , £23.50, and Hervana , £23.50, were then mixed together and blended on apples of the cheeks, sweeping up through the temples and finishing on the forehead.
The chocolate gloss of the lips was achieved by applying a mixture of Benefit BADgal Waterproof Liner in Espresso all over the lips, Benetint , £24.50, and Ultra Plush Gloss in Bella Bamba , £14.50 for a dramatic punch of plum.
To finish, the POREfessional: Agent Zero Shine (launching soon) was applied to shiny areas, avoiding the cheekbones.
