Glossy Picks: we review the best beauty and wellness launches for February 2022

Whether it's tried and trusted mega-brands like St Tropez and Guerlain or new kids on the beauty block such as Mutha, the skin and haircare innovation just keeps on coming this month. Here are the cleverest new products, alongside some genius new makeup and wellness picks. Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Youth-In-Oil Serum , £108



"Regularly massaging the scalp is a good way of bringing more nutrients to your follicles, with stronger hair as a result. Adding a nourishing, hydrating scalp serum (basically, skincare for the scalp) should boost your hair’s density and shine if you use it consistently – and Guerlain’s first hair product is so lovely that you probably will. Packed with panthenol (vitamin B5, a classic hair-strengthening agent) and ‘dynamic blackbee repair technology’ (a very obtuse term, but it harnesses the healing power of organic honey and royal jelly), it energises the scalp and promises 55 per cent visibly thicker hair. Unlike other scalp serums and belying its name, it’s water-like and not at all oily so gets lapped up instantly by your follicles and hair fibres: no greasy mops here. Smelling deliciously of honey, I could get used to using this forever if it wasn’t for the price." Ingeborg Van Lotringen, GTG contributor Buy now Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Eye Gel , £55

"Want to fake 8 hours sleep in just a blink of the eye? Meet Dermalogica’s latest launch. Although the 15ml tube may be small it certainly is mighty, with skincare oracle Caroline Hirons praising it for 'making me look I had more sleep than I actually did.' I can’t help but agree. The lightweight, refreshing gel is like an espresso shot: it immediately works to reduce puffiness and swelling around the eye with a combination of caffeine and rosemary leaf extract. Waking up your skin and smoothing texture, it’s just what you need in the morning. If I have a little spare time, I like to add some light eye massage while applying the gel, for added de-puffing action. There are peptides and plant extracts in here to tackle fine lines and dark circles in the long term; it's a great all-rounder." Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design manager Buy now Morphe x Nyane Fierce Fairytale Artistry Palette, £29

"When it comes to bright and vibrant eyeshadow palettes, Morphe is a brand we can rely on - and they have brought their A-game with this collaboration with makeup artist Nyane. An eye-popping collection of 30 spring and summer brights with a distinct 90's flavour, it may look a bit daunting at first, but playing with these colours is easier to pull off than you think. There are neutrals such as the dark brown 'Baby Bear' to off-set bold pops or subtle washes of colour: there's no need to paint the entire rainbow on your eyes all at once. My favourite shades are 'Thriller', a chromatic emerald green, and the whole of the orange section of warm shades- no surprise as green and orange are my favourite colours. The oranges really remind me of the Glossier Monochromes Palette in Mesa , £19, but this Morphe palette not only features more shades (so, more bang for your buck) it's also more versatile in terms of giving you light and depth. It makes creating flattering looks a doddle." Amy Rostas, GTG social media and beauty assistant Buy now Iräye The Cream, £105

"The lymphatic system is fast becoming the beauty industry’s new darling, and for good reason: a sluggish lymph means undernourished skin that looks bloated and ages faster. Iräye The Cream, in a world first, incorporates a patented, clinically proven complex (designed by two proper skin and lymph boffins) to protect lymph vessels, repair vessel damage and improve lymph function. Teamed with vitamin c, a non-irritating bio-retinol, niacinamide and a barrier-healing complex, this is a powerfully reparative cream that rids skin of dullness, fast, and will help sculpt contours and soften wrinkles in the long run. It’s rather delicious to use and despite being rich and indulgent, it’s not tacky or pore-clogging at all." IvL Buy now Milk Makeup Rise Mascara, £24

"Rarely does a mascara wow me in all the right places, but this brand-new release from Milk makeup (available March 1st) definitely has. It boasts 'next-level technology' with a mix of four vegan waxes that bind together to fully coat, lift and curl each lash and neatly define it without clumping. From the very first swipe of the wand, I could feel the difference: this formula creates a flexibility that makes lashes look soft and natural, as opposed to rigid and stiff and coated in layers of enamel. It feels like you aren’t wearing anything, but it makes lashes look like they've just had a fresh tint and lift. There is a little droppage but despite that, this mascara is a win for me." Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor Out on the 1st Mutha Body Butter, £80

"This shiny, most shelfie-worthy tub of body butter is the brainchild of Hope Smith who founded Mutha back when she was pregnant in 2015. She couldn’t find anything natural or plant-based she was happy to use, so rolled up her sleeves and created a product that would truly feed the skin on her body. This super-rich moisturiser, new to the UK and exclusively on Cult Beauty, is sumptuous and packed with nourishing ingredients. There's shea butter, avocado oil, mango seed butter and vitamin A to gently stimulate your skin’s natural renewal process and smooth out stretch marks. It glides on like a dream and leaves limbs looking supple and shiny. While I’m not yet a ‘Mutha’ I’m definitely not waiting until I become one to treat myself to this." Catherine Fulwood, GTG commercial projects manager Buy now Hush and Hush Time Capsule, £56

"There's nothing like vanity for making you take steps towards becoming healthier and this age-proofing nutraceutical, newly landed in the UK, has quickly become my go-to multivitamin. It's packed with skin-boosting ingredients such as marine collagen, vitamin C and zinc but, by being anti-inflammatory (thanks to fish oil and turmeric) and offering antioxidant protection, it works systemically to support your immune system and also mitigate damage from things like sun, pollution and blue light - and it's an all-round multi-vitamin and mineral to boot. I was pleased to see it has a good dose of vitamin D in too (32iu, which is 640 per cent of your minimum daily requirement). There's also ginseng for energy. "I have tried quite a few things from this new-to-the-UK brand and am impressed with all of it - I love the Plant Me vegan protein powder and the Mind Your Mind sleep supplement especially. There are no fillers or bulking agents, only clean and clinically-studied ingredients. No surprise that it has impeccable founder credentials; the brains behind it is Dr Marc Ronert (the plastic surgeon co-owner of Image Skincare )." Victoria Woodhall, GTG editorial director Buy now The holy grail facial tan: St Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Drops, £30

"This is an exciting time of the year for faux glow lovers like me, as it’s when all the new tan-novations drop ahead of spring. Promising custom colour plus skincare benefits to boot, I had an inkling I’d fall in love with this clever formula and I was right. I’ve tried lots of tanning drops but these seem to leave my skim looking plumper, smoother and infinitely more healthy which I’m putting down to the addition of powerful niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. Unlike others, they can be used neat although the sweet spot for me at the moment is four drops, blended with my night cream. Popped on every few days, they're giving my face a seamless luminosity that doesn’t break me out or turn patchy." Amber Voller, GTG contributor Buy now Pai Skincare Resurrection Girl Hydrating Mask, £44

"It seems everyone’s skin has taken a hit over the last few years. Two years of being shut up inside followed by a swift reintroduction to pollution, socialising and makeup and my poor complexion doesn’t know whether it’s coming or going. Enter Resurrection Girl, the latest offering from sensitive skin specialists PAI. This (actual) blue mask was created by founder Sarah Brown during the pandemic to bring our skin back to life. Its star ingredient is the resurrection plant which grows in inhospitable desert environments and has a remarkable ability to die and then come back to life months later when it comes into contact with water. These renewing properties can be applied to skin, making this is a treatment mask to restore the moisture levels in very dry, dehydrated skins. The blue hue? That’s down to blue tansy oil, an antihistamine which soothes skin. It’s a lovely, cooling mask that works in just ten minutes and the phoenix on the tube is a fairly accurate representation of how my skin felt (and looked) post use - like it had risen from the ashes." Verity Clark, GTG contributor Buy now Musclegun Go, £139.99

"I've been hunting for a while one of these percussive therapy massagers after I borrowed a friend's similar Theragun Mini, £175. I love the way they pummel your muscles, like a masseur with really strong thumbs. I couldn't quite justify the spend until I found the Musclegun Go. It comes in at £35 cheaper and has four attachments. The forked one gets into the knots on either side of my spine while the flat head is more comfortable on thinner areas of muscle such as the shoulders and of course, this big blob is powerful on your thighs, buttocks and calves. These 'guns' come in larger more expensive versions, but unless you are extremely tight, a portable mini does the job well. "If I wake up with a stiff neck, my Musclegun comes to the rescue. My yoga students love it too; I use it to 'tenderise' tight calves when in pigeon pose and on shoulders in child's pose. My daughter likes it on the soles of the feet like a reflexology massage. I defy you to use it and not say oooooh!" VW Buy now Maria Nila Shimmer Spray, £14.40

"If you want to cheat your way to glossy hair and you don’t quite have time for an in-salon hair gloss or hair glazing treatment, then this Maria Nila shimmer spray is your ticket. It’s a super lightweight spray that adds shine and reduces frizz and is suitable for all hair types. It gives the hair a bright finish for a healthy look. Best of all you can use it in addition to the rest of your hair styling products as the spray doesn’t give any hold. It’s not OTT but much more glamorous than a glitter spray from Claire’s that I might have lusted after 25 years ago. Simply apply to dry hair for the ultimate glossy-looking locks." CF Buy now Typology PHA 14% + Centella Asiatica Anti-Scar Serum, £16.50

"Acne blemishes can leave marks that are notoriously hard to fade with their mixture of pigmentation, redness and rough texture. This on-the-spot serum combines ingredients to calm, smooth bumps, and break up brown spots, but, importantly, does it without causing inflammation that makes your symptoms worse. Gluconolactone, a polyhydroxy acid, is the hero here: it super-gently exfoliates away cell buildup but hydrates and protects skin as well. Apply a drop of the non-stingy, clear gel on affected areas every night and you should see your marks get less livid and pronounced in 6-8 weeks." IVL Buy now The long-awaited face oil: Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil, £60

"Until now Charlotte Tilbury hasn’t had a face oil in her skincare collection but this week, the wait is over as Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil launches on 24 February. It’s a perfect skin treat for adding glow and suppleness to dry faces (mine!) as it’s packed moisturising oils including an extract of cocoa beans, which claims to be rich in ‘feel-good chemicals found in chocolate' to help your skin look less stressed and lined. I found this to be a lovely lightweight oil with a spa-like feel. Collagen used as an ingredient is a large molecule and therefore sits on the surface where it does a great job locking in moisture. If its collagen-stimulating you’re after, pair this with retinol or peptides .’" VW Buy now The Holly Willoughby fragrance: Wylde Moon (Borrowed From) The Wild, Eau de Parfum, £42

“Holly Willoughby’s lifestyle brand Wylde Moon launched in November 2021 with scented candles and diffusers as well as astrology-inspired jewellery with Kirstie Le Marque. This is the first fragrance from the collection and it contains a heady mix of bergamot, blackcurrant, geranium, lemon and eucalyptus. If you're a fan of Jo Malone and Jo Loves, this is one for your dressing table. Holly describes it as "an invigorating, elegant scent, inspired by Mother Nature to capture the evocative aroma of a wild country garden after rainfall". Apart from the removable silk tassel, it's a vegan product. "When you buy a 50ml bottle you also get a 50 per cent off voucher for any performance at the English National Opera until the end of the current season, on 14 April. I’m bookmarking this for the ideal Mother’s Day gift!” CF Buy now The Rosie Huntington-Whiteley moisturiser: Rose Inc Hydration Replenish Microencapsulated Moisturiser, £53

"This is the first moisturiser from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beauty brand Rose Inc , and it's unlike any moisturiser I've tried before. It's a gel texture filled with incredibly fine little spheres, that melt on contact with the skin, for an ultra-refreshing feeling. People bandy around the phrase 'a drink of water for the skin' and this is exactly what this feels like – a luxury drenching. The texture is very unusual; you can feel the little spheres under your fingertips before they burst, releasing a hit of hydration for luminous looking skin. It smells like Turkish Delight too, with a subtle rose fragrance." Melanie Macleod, GTG digital writer Buy now The viral foundation: KVD Beauty Good Apple Lightweight Full Coverage Concealer, £23

" KVD’s Good Apple Foundation was one of 2021's most hyped beauty products. It took Tiktok by storm with its full-coverage finish, wide shade range and blend-ability. I still reach for it on a weekly basis (usually when I need a little extra oomph), so I had high hopes for the new concealer. It has a 32-shade range with various undertones. I’m shade tan 161, which is a perfect match for my skin tone. You’d expect the concealer to feel super heavy, after all, KVD products are known for their ability to cover tattoos, but this feels lightweight and seamless. "You only need a small amount because it goes a long way, but it delivers the most flawless finish. As you can see in the video below, I like to apply it under my eyes, across my forehead, and chin. It’s infused with antioxidant-rich apple and raspberry stem to help provide all-day hydration, so it never creases or feels cakey. This is an absolute steal at £23 because I know it will get me through most of 2022." JT

"This body illuminator is the latest drop from favourite tanning brand gives a soft, shimmery tint on arms, legs and anywhere else you want to put it. It's buildable so you can go for ultra-shimmer or a soft, subtle tint. It's lightweight, not tacky at all, and dries into a gorgeous bronzed glow in seconds, so there's no need to be afraid of it transferring onto your clothes. I've been using Sol de Janeiro's Rio Sunset Glow Motion , £24.50 since last summer when I want to highlight my legs and this Bali Body buy is similar, but gives a softer look and is better for those who prefer unscented body buys." AR Buy now To super-charge your serum: Bybi Glowcurrant Booster, £12

“Sound the beauty klaxon, the world’s first carbon-negative skincare product has landed and it’s a punchy little face oil from climate-conscious beauty brand Bybi. Yes, I know it seems like every day that brands are making claims that they are net-zero, carbon-neutral and the like, but Bybi is a bit different. Founded by friends Elsie and Dominika in 2017, Bybi’s sole mission is to bring clean, natural beauty products to the masses without impacting the planet. They do loads of amazing products but this brightening facial oil is particularly exciting because it is made using low-carbon ingredients and the entire supply chain helps to capture carbon, so there is no need to rely on carbon offsetting and it can proudly say it has a negative carbon footprint. Nice. "Oh, and the actual oil is pretty nice too. It’s a mix of blackcurrant seed oil and white willow bark extract which you mix with your serum or moisturiser for an added glow. It smells a little, well natural. But I can report that it sinks into the skin and helps add a little extra TLC into your skincare routine. More products like this please.” VC Buy now The retro revival: 17. Ink Legend Tattoo Eyeliner, £4.50

"Who remembers 17 beauty? Boots’ No7’s younger and budget-friendly sister was discontinued in 2018 after 50 years on our shelves, but it's back on the scene with a range of accessible makeup at ridiculously low prices. You can create a full face for just £10! My personal favourite is their new tattoo eyeliner, which comes in five pigmented shades: black, bronze, blue, silver, and white. My heart is drawn to the electric blue, but I’ve been reaching for a classic black cat-eye for everyday wear. The long-lasting formula stays put all day without smudging, and the nimble tip is ideal for creating seamless graphic liner looks, though I still need to practise mine..." JT Buy now The buy-it-now mascara: MyBeautyBrand x Hannah Martin A Whole Lotta Lashes Mascara, £21

“The queen of smoky eyes, MUA Hannah Martin , has finally launched the ultimate mascara! I have to admit I'm not super loyal when it comes to my lashes and will flit around between mascaras, but this one caught my attention. Made with shea butter and lash strengthening vitamin E, this vegan formula glides on without clumps and is buildable for your desired look, available for a limited time in the blackest black only. I predict a sell-out.” CF Buy now The hot super supplement: Beauty Pie Efficient C Food Supplement, £14.09

"Vitamins can be so expensive, but now that luxury buyer’s club Beauty Pie has got in on the game, good quality formulas are now more accessible. Formulated by hormone nutritionist Kaya Ali, the Beauty Pie supplements range launched last year with a collection of staples from collagen, to a multi, fish oil, vitamin D and probiotics from £12.79. Now comes the powerhouse, a liposomal 1000mg vitamin C, which is highly absorbable. Liposomal means encapsulated in lipid bubbles which makes it more recognisable to our cells. "If you like a mega dose of C – great for everything from healthy gums to collagen lay down in your skin and antioxidant protection – but hate those horse pill tablets, then this is a really easy way to get your daily fix, with one teaspoon of liquid in water. Personally, I find it very sweet (it's sweetened with stevia) - almost like orange squash - so I need to dilute it quite a bit or take it in two half doses. I take the original (unsweetened and clinically studied) 1000mg Liposomal Vitamin C by Altrient (£44.50 for 30 days) which I’ve learned to swig with a shot of water, but by price comparison, the Beauty Pie version gives me three times as much for my money.” VW Buy now The designer scent: Maison Margiela When The Rain Stops, from £49

"I'm normally all about super-sweet perfumes (Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb is my go-to, but I've also been known to dabble in a Britney fragrance or two) but this grown-up blend of patchouli and pine needle really spoke to me. As the name suggests, it's inspired by nature after rainfall and smells like damp wood and wet flowers and it's one of the most refreshing, optimistic perfumes I've ever tried. Just one spray lasts all day for a fresh, uplifting scent that makes me think of when the sun comes out after a massive rain (storm Eunice, I'm looking at you)." MM Buy now The trending hair oil: Hairstory Hair Oil Refillable, £39

"Hairstory is much loved in the beauty world, with fans ranging from Trinny Woodall to GTG’s own editorial director Victoria Woodhall, and now I’m all about it too.This is the brand's first-ever hair styling and treatment oil and I’m obsessed. Made with a light blend of essential oils such as Argan, evening primrose and jojoba, it has a lovely serum-like texture which is a whizz at smoothing out frizz and adding shine. "As with all Hairstory products, it's made with sustainability in mind. A starter kit costs £45 and includes a keepsake glass bottle and one refill tube. The product is designed to last up to eight weeks and a refill costs £39. (or discounted when you join their refill club). The only drawback is that the pipette doesn’t absorb much oil, but I suppose it will take me longer to get through this, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing!" JT Buy now The summer-scented haircare: Pacifica Pineapple Curls Refresher Mist, £17

"Skincare brand Pacifica made its UK debut at the end of last year and beauty editors were swarming for irs vegan, prettily packaged products. The brand has now expanded into haircare with the Pineapple Curl collection. It's a vegan, silicone-free, lightweight formula and is a good addition to anyone with wavy, curly, coily or kinky hair. "This refreshing mist is my top pick from the brand and includes linseed oil which helps prevent breakage and frizz. The mist helped revive my three-day-old slept on curls that had gone limp, bringing my hair back to life. Less is more when it comes to spritzing this, too much and it could weigh hair down. I also dampen my hair slightly to allow the product to distribute better. Overall thought, the pineapple scent is delicious and really does make me think I’m in the sun somewhere tropical." AR Buy now The barrier-strengthening moisturiser: Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser 50ml, £40

“Dubbed the ultimate personal trainer for your skin, this is the first moisturiser in the Ole Henriksen Strength range. It’s specially formulated to support a healthy, strong, skin barrier and has collagen peptides for plumping. It has a relatively thick consistency in the pot but as you apply it onto the skin it feels buttery smooth and best of all, layers well with other serums and creams AND provides the perfect base for your day to day makeup! Better still it’s the brand's first product housed in recyclable glass.” CF Buy now The first Riri lipstick: Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick, £18

“In my eyes, and it seems the world’s, Rhianna – pop sensation and founder of Fenty Beauty in case you’ve been living under a rock – can do no wrong. Fenty already has lip glosses and liquid lipsticks but this is the first classic bullet lipstick from the brand. Available in ten shades, seven nudes and two pretty sexy reds (the MVP fiery red is basically my perfect shade) they are semi-matte in finish but have got nourishing ingredients such as vitamin e and hyaluronic acid so don’t dry out your lips. "Also, the shape is apparently modelled on Rhianna's actual cupids bow, so you’re basically kissing Rhianna every time you apply this. Right? And, probably more importantly (although arguably less fun), they are refillable. You buy one twist-it-up case emblazoned with the Fenty logo and then you just pop in your chosen shade.” VC Buy now The calming candle: Driftwood & Chamomile Classic Candle, £43

"Nest is the number one fragrance range in this US and everything from the room-filling fragrances to the chic jars reminds me of ultra-fancy hotels. This driftwood and chamomile scent is part of their wellness range, which is designed to make fragrance part of your self-care routine. This scent was created to help us to unwind, with vanilla bean in the mix with driftwood and chamomile, to create a tranquil and calming vibe. I had a Zoom with founder Laura Slatkin this week and she said she made this scent to counteract the way working from home has blurred the lines between home life and work life. She recommends lighting this at the end of the day when you're winding down, to let your body know work is done and me-time is on the way. "It's a gorgeous, warming scent, that makes a nice change from the lavender smells you normally associate with self-care and relaxing, plus it looks fancy in my room. I've been lighting this while I remove my makeup and do my bedtime ablutions and am already planning to rebuy when it runs out." MM Buy now The firming skincare: FaceGym Liftwear Vitamin C + Bioferment Gel-Cream Moisturiser, £50

"Facegym has really delivered when it comes to launches over the past year, the latest being this brand new gel-cream moisturiser which claims to firm, lift and best of all brighten. I love the packaging on this latest launch; it’s an easy to use pump (and a textured lid I can’t stop fondling) and the cream feels cool and silky. The super-duper fast-absorbing texture immediately sinks into the skin. I'd use this post serum and apply a thicker moisturiser or oil on top for maximum hydration and dewy skin. The neat thing about all Facegym products is the QR code (yes, it’s still having its moment) that guides you on how to apply the moisturiser and sculpt your face at the same time, win-win" CF Buy now MORE GLOSS: We tried the viral Face Gym weighted ball that Holly Willoughby loves The acid haircare: Kérastase Chroma Absolu Bain Riche Chroma Respect Shampoo, £19

"Scroll down this article and you'll see me singing the praises of a few budget shampoos I've been loving, but every so often I like to indulge in some princess behaviour, and that includes treating myself to Kerastase haircare. Kerastase's Chroma Absolu range launched in January, designed to support coloured hair and nurture it back to health using skincare inspired acids. The range is tailored to different hair types and I chose this shampoo created for fine to medium hair. It has viral skincare ingredient centella asiatica inside, to strengthen hair weakened by colouring as well as lactic acid, which come together to smooth frizziness caused by colour damage. It's scented with neroli and cardamom and has made my bleached hair soft and manageable, plus it looks salon-fresh, despite the fact I haven't had it coloured since September." MM Buy now The bond repair hair hero: We Are Paradoxx Exclusive Bond It Hair Repair Kit, £51 (worth £68)

“We Are Paradoxx's kits just dropped exclusively at Cult Beauty. I opted to try ‘Bond It Hair Repair’ but they also have created kits to cater for our curly queens, those who want XXL volume or those after a deep clean. The star of the show across all Paradoxx products is the extract of seaweed, hailing from the coasts of Ireland, where the team is based. This magic ingredient does wonders for fortifying hair follicles, which is great for nursing heat damaged hair back to health, key for me as I’m definitely a fan of the curling tongs and straighteners!” CF Buy now The Caroline Hirons-approved cleanser: Muihood Cleansing Balm, £30

"If a cleanser is endorsed by Caroline Hirons I’m down to give it a go! This buttery balm smells delicious, with extracts of soybean oil, ginseng and goji berry. It's gentle on the skin and rinses off with no residue. I always love to double cleanse, especially if I’m wearing makeup, this got rid of my usually stubborn mascara and left my skin feeling hydrated and not tight at all without a first cleanse," CF Buy now The light moisturiser: Byoma Gel Moisturiser, £11.99

"Hands up if you’ve become more conscious of your skin barrier lately. It's one of the beauty buzzwords for 2022 and for good reason. The top layer of our skin is made of an ecosystem of bacteria that works hard to hold all the good stuff in and keep any external toxins out. We’re constantly putting our skin's microbiome in harm’s way, from over-washing to over-exfoliating, sun to pollution and even down to our face coverings. That’s why Byoma, the brainchild of the founders of Isle of Paradise and TanLuxe was created. "Byoma's seven product range was designed to strengthen, repair and protect your barrier. I’ve been trying out their gel moisturiser for the past few weeks and I’m totally in love. It has a super lightweight yet very hydrating texture that absorbs into the skin – great if your is on the oiler side like mine. It uses a mix of barrier boosting ceramides and actives such as niacinamide and green tea that help deliver moisture, soften skin and reduce any inflammation. Plus, the whole range is under £14.99 and is sustainably made too, it ticks all the boxes in my book." JT Buy now The budget hair buys: L'Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo and Conditioner, £5 each

“L’Oreal are pros when it comes to hyaluronic acid (HA) skincare, so it makes sense that they’ve added the ingredient to their haircare too. HA can’t actually penetrate the hair shaft, but what it can do is wrap around the damaged hair fibres (of which I have many!) to make hair bouncier. I’ve been using these for a week or so and my hair is the silkiest and shiniest it’s been in months. Silicone is quite high on the ingredients list, so if that’s something you like to avoid, these won’t be for you, but I can confirm they’ve made my hair bouncy and tangle-free.” MM Buy now The pigmentation-buster: Skinceuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment, £78





“Skinceuticals' No2 best-selling serum (after the brilliant CE Ferulic Antioxidant Serum , £140) is the Phyto Corrective Serum , £60 a blemish-calming hyaluronic acid (HA) serum for sensitive, blemish-prone and oily skins. This month it welcomes a big sister, Phyto A+ Brightening treatment, that has all that lovely HA hydration of the original as well as the anti-inflammatory green herbs: thyme, rosemary and cucumber that give it a distinctive clean smell. It’s slightly creamier, although still oil-free, and comes in a pump rather than the original dropper. "For the extra £18 that this costs, it is boosted with brightening ingredients (alpha-arbutin, azelaic acid) to knock back pigmentation, which can hang around after spots have died down, control inflammation and oiliness and gently exfoliate. I don’t have oily skin, but I do have pigmentation and found this a real joy to use. It’s an easy way to get you twice-a-day anti-oxidants and brighten your skin too.” VW Buy now The smudge-proof mascara: BBB London Iconic Tubing Mascara, £22

"When it comes to brows and lashes, BBBLondon always gets it right, so much so that their clear brown gloss scooped up a Gold badge in our 2021 Beauty and Wellness Awards , impressing our makeup artist judge Bryony Blake. This new mascara, which has been remastered from their well-loved OG mascara, is no exception. If you find mascaras often give you smudged racoon eyes, try a tubing formula like this one. It uses 3D polymers that, as you apply, form a tube-like (hence the name) coating around each lash. The end result is a lightweight natural 'your lashes, but a bit more defined' finish. It's the ideal everyday mascara; I love the length it provides without feeling clumpy or too thick. "The brush is also extremely flexible, allowing it to reach all of the long and short hairs. With each coat, your natural lashes will receive a nice dose of jojoba wax, vitamins E, and B, which will help to nourish and support them while looking très chic." JT Buy now The Luxe Lip Balm: La Perla Beauty Satin Lip Balm in Bitten Lips, £45

"Seeing as it's Valentine's Day, it would be remiss of me not to include at least one romantic red beauty buy. Everything about this balm (including the price!) says 'luxury' to me, from the weighty case, to the way it glides on, leaving an opaque but extremely wearable wash of red. I'm wary of red lipsticks beause I'm no pro at applying them and often find they feather and bleed and as a result fail to deliver the polished look I'm after. This does nothing of the sort, leaving a flawless colour behind without any of the fuss." MM Buy now The Vday must-have: Victoria Beckham Kiss Kit, £52

"If you’re looking for the perfect date this Valentine’s Day then I’ve got you covered. I’m a big fan of Victoria Beckham Beauty and while this lip duo isn’t new, it’s was created to help you get that perfect posh pout for the 14th Feb and beyond. I opted for natural vibes and picked up the Sweetheart Set, said to give you the perfect pale peach lip. The pencil is pretty soft and doesn’t give that harsh edge and the lipstick is more of a gloss. It has less staying power than other lipsticks I’ve tried but the bonus is it feels super hydrating and fades evenly. As VB herself says 'perfect for kisses, cuddles and snuggles…'" CF Buy now The winter skin hero: Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturiser , £22

"For the last month, I've been having terrible issues with my skin due to a damaged skin barrier. After doing some research on how to nurse it back to health and discovering the power of ceramides , I decided to give this one a go. "It lives up to sweet-scented honey name, with a delicious smell. The main ingredient in this cream is 'echinacea greenenvy' complex, an anti-inflammatory compound that is helping to neutralise the redness and soreness that my face has been experiencing. "Farmacy is a plant-based brand, which fits in with my desire for a clean, skincare routine, although the addition of honey means that it's not vegan, if that's something you look for. I've been using this for a few weeks now and my skin has felt the benefits and hasn’t been flaring up as much. I'm in it for the long haul to really see results." AR Buy now MORE GLOSS: Is cica cream the answer to winter-skin flare ups? The acid for sensitive skin: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 25% AHA +2% BHA Exfoliant Peel , £39

“I really suffer from blackheads and under the skin bumps and often turn to the Paula's Choice iconic Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant , £31, in times of need. This takes things to the next level, it’s on steroids, or acid, if you will. It’s a wash-off, multi-acid formula that you use once a week to unclog congested pores and slough away rough, bumpy skin. I don’t actually have sensitive skin but the point of using BHAs in this new formula is that they are a larger molecule, so don’t penetrate so deeply as AHAs but still exfoliate the top layers of the skin, this means that generally they are better tolerated by sensitive skins.” VC Buy now The affordable purple shampoo: Aussie Blonde Hydration Purple Shampoo, £5.99

"To keep my blonde looking fresh, I use purple shampoo once a week. I've been using the Shu Uemura Art of Hair Yubi Blonde Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo , £29.95, for a few months but recently ran out and swapped in this new offering from Aussie (they also have a blue-toned shampo for brunette hair). I'm happy to report that it leaves my hair soft, silky and pleasingly scented, while neutralising any brassiness, with a much more reasonable price tag than my usual choice. I've been seriously impressed by how manageable my hair is after using this, and for the budget price, you really can't go wrong!" MM Buy now The budget LED mask: Swear by Skin LookLit LED Mask, £75

"Unless you live under a rock, you'll be well aware of how LED light masks have revolutionised at-home skincare, brightening and firming this skin in ten minutes per day. Sadly the masks often cost hundreds of pounds. For those of us on a budget, SwearBySkin has presented us with an innovative 3-in-1 LED light mask proven to treat skincare problems from spots to redness to unwanted lines. "The super-easy plug-and-play wireless mask is USB charged. It has red, blue and yellow light options. The red light (as you might know) focuses on anti-ageing, the blue light is aimed at anti-acne, and the yellow light tackles anti-pigmentation. I am obsessed and I truly believe, at this price point, you will be too. - It's okay, you can thank me later" HS Buy now The glowy base: Exa High Fidelity Foundation, £35



“I’ve never been one for wearing foundation. I always thought it made my skin feel masked and weighed down, but I’ve been converted to a full-time fan since finding this late last year. It comes in 43 shades (which is many for a clean, vegan beauty brand) and is infused with hyaluronic acid, maqui berry and brightening peach extract to hydrate and brighten the skin. It feels more like a serum rather than a heavy base, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s not doing its job. It hides redness and makes my skin look even without making it look unnaturally perfect. Plus it has a very light citrus scent which makes it a joy to apply.” MM Buy now MORE GLOSS: Is No7's new second-skin foundation worth trying? The soothing moisturiser: Aurelia London Hydrate and Calm CBD Gel Cream , £58

“An eminent facialist recently told me that the products I was using on my dry, thirsty skin were too heavy and that I should try layering lighter textures. I think she’d approve of this nourishing gel-cream with calming CBD isolate, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which helps your natural ceramide production for a more robust skin barrier. It’s a simple yet effective combination for anyone whose skin is flaring up in the cold weather right now. Often hyaluronic gel creams are laced with silicone (not that that’s a bad thing, but I prefer creams without) to stop them from becoming sticky, but this has the most wonderful cloud-like texture. It also has the gentle bitter orange and rose damascene flower waters that give Aurelia products that sensory lift that I really look forward to." VW Buy now The summer-scented hair strengthener: Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Therapies Carabao Mango and Hibiscus Deep Conditioning Treatment, £37

​​"I had been avoiding the Elasticizer train for years, blaming its popularity on hype. I assumed the treatment was used as a mask after shampooing (it's actually a pre-shampoo treatment - my bad) and I couldn't bear the thought of parting with my beloved Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask , £30. I finally gave in, when this new version landed this month (every year they bring out limited edition scent). I quickly realised that my stubbornness was a mistake. I skipped my weekly hair mask in exchange for this and I wasn't disappointed. "You can leave it on for as little as 20 minutes, but I opted for a couple of hours for best results. My dry textured hair felt much more hydrated afterwards and it was noticeably easier to wash and style without any tugs or tangles. There's some real science behind it, too, which is why celebrities such as Rochelle Hulmes and Cate Blanchett sing its praises. It is formulated with hydrolyzed elastin, which ensures that your hair breaks less and helps to restore its strength over time. Plus it's housed in a 100 per cent recycled and recyclable tub, has a tropical scent that transported me to the Caribbean." JT Buy now The crease-proof liquid eyeshadow: Missguided Sugar Coat Cream to Powder Eyeshadow in Side Hustle , £5.76

"This cream-to-powder eyeshadow is completely crease-proof and designed to last 12 hours and comes at a price that really can't be beaten. I’ve worn it from dinner to bedtime and can confirm that for those six hours at least, it didn't budge an inch. The olive 'Side Hustle shade is stunning and it really emphasises my green eyes. There are five more statement shades from lilac to gold and even a strong red. I found it easy to apply - it doesn’t leave your eyelids feeling sticky or stinging, as some liquid shadows can. It dries super quickly so doesn’t smudge either, even a total makeup novice could have some fun with this." AR Buy now The super-fluffy towel: Dip & Doze Bath Sheet, £34

"I'm always on the hunt for that elusive ‘perfect’ white bath sheet. I can’t stand it when you get a new one and it’s super soft and then you wash it and then it’s rough and relegated to the bottom of the pile. This is why I’m so happy I discovered Dip & Doze, having tried their bed sheets last year and religiously used them since, I was expecting big things from the towels. They even designed them specially so that they won’t lose their mojo after just a few washes, making them perfect for me." CF Buy now The feet-smoother: Mirror Water Buff Body Exfoliator, £32



“Instagram gal Estee Lalonde's bathing line labels itself as a ‘self-care’ brand, which kind of put me off, but the look of it has really elevated my bathroom game so I’ll let that one slide. I’ve been using this physical exfoliator once or twice a week to try and do something about my dry, scaly skin. It uses salts and shea nutshell as the exfoliating particles which are actually more aggressive than they look which is really doing wonders for my troll feet.” VC Buy now The luxe LED mask: Oliviere Wilson LED Glow Mask, £350

"While an LED mask might make you look like you’ve dressed up for Halloween, the benefits are apparently unrivalled.This Oliviere Wilson offering promises to encourage collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production. I was a teeny bit sceptical but have to admit after using for a couple nights (after an endorsement by my aesthetician!) my skin does feel and look much glowier. "For best results the brand suggests using it at least three times a week for ten minutes. It automatically switches off after this time so all you have to do is sit back and relax. At £350 it’s a definite investment purchase: there are both cheaper (see Hattie's review above) and more expensive versions available on the market, but definitely something worth adding to your daily routine." CF Buy now For a bedtime treat: Sensory Silk Pillowcase - 100% Pure Mulberry Silk and Self Heating Eye Mask Set, £69

“As a woman who is swayed by the finer things in life, the new 100 per cent mulberry silk pillowcase from Sensory Retreats ticked all the boxes. This is the brand that created our most loved self-heating eye masks (included in the set, and reviewed below by Mel), so they had all my trust and high expectations. I can happily report that this silky pillowcase knocks it out of the park. Not only does it keep my skin hydrated and my hair smooth, it also keeps my temperature balanced. So no more waking up to my frizzy, sweaty hair stuck to my crinkled face.” HS Buy now The rich body cream: Scentiana Replenishing Body Cream, £85

"This jasmine-scented body butter not only smells delicious but has bundles of skin-loving benefits too. Most importantly, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera are in the mix to encourage the skin’s hydration and help the other ingredients to penetrate the skin and increase moisture. My skin feels hydrated after using this a few times - and massaging it in it really adds an element of self-care to my daily routine. "The jasmine is combined with balsamic sandalwood, which makes this a slightly stronger scent – not for sensitive noses! Although this is on the pricier side it is worth it, however, if you still want to luxuriate in the fragrance, but spend a little less, a cheaper alternative is Neom's Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Body Butter, £30.60 which smells very similar." AR Buy now The refreshing serum: Youth to the People Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum, £52



“This California-based, Hyram-approved skincare brand is bringing a bit of LA to British shores with the launch of its vegan-friendly superfood blend serum. It’s not as Gwyneth as it sounds though: everything in the brand's lineup contains clinical actives to give your skin a health kick. My thirsty skin has been drinking this up like a parched cactus in the desert. It's a gel serum with all the hydrating heroes inside, such as hyaluronic acid and peptides, which are like a big old glass of H20 for my face.” VC Buy now The derm-formulated dark circle cream: Dr Sam’s Flawless Nightly Eye Serum, £37

"At long last dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting has created an eye cream and, as with everything in her Flawless performance skincare range, it’s cleverly formulated to give maximum effectiveness with minimum irritation. This fragrance-free night cream tackles the main issues most of us are seeking to address around the eyes – fine lines and dark circles. It has a gentler form of retinol (granactive retinoid) for lines, vitamin C (ascorbyl glucoside) to brighten and for antioxidant repair and protection, plus niacinamide for dark circles and skin barrier boosting. When my eyes are showing the signs of a bad night, I want all of these plus humectants to combat the dryness and oils to seal in moisture– and for that, there’s hyaluronic acid and squalene. This is a neat package with everything you need to care for most vulnerable skin on your face and well up bright-eyed." VW Buy now For tight curls: GHD Curve Thin Curl Wand 14mm, £139

"I spied this tool doing the rounds with several of my favourite influencers this month and was desperate to get my hands on it. I'm a huge huge fan of the tight curl perm look and this super-thin wand allows you to achieve it easily. I have a lot of fine hair, so I know it’s always going to take me a while, but I managed to get my desired look in about 35 minutes. The wand heats up in about 10 seconds and you don’t need to hold it on your hair for long to get the ringlet like curls. The curls stayed in for the full day, after sleeping and running my fingers through to tame the next day I was rocking a more beachy vibe, which is ok in my book! For the tightest, glossiest curls take your hair into super-thin sections and run a bit of lightweight hair oil through the ends for a sleek finish." CF Buy now For a pre-bed ritual: Dreem Distillery Bath Oil, £75

“I’m a Dreem Distillery obsessive since trying the brand’s sleep drops last year – nothing has ever made me sleep so well and I’ve turned three friends on to their powers too. This bath oil is equally sleep-inducing. Just a few drops in the bath was enough to lull me into a dreamy, cocooned sleep. I didn’t even need to use my CBD drops after this, that’s how relaxed I was post-tub time.” MM Buy now To soothe disrupted sleep: Ross J Barr Sleep Patches, £15

"Already a super fan of the Calm Patches which helped my 18-year-old son through his A-levels, I was keen to give the new Ross J Barr Sleep Patches a try. My ten-year-old daughter clearly agreed. No sooner had they landed in our house, than they disappeared to her bedroom. Every night she would stick two to her temples. Fair play to her as her sleep has been the most disrupted during the pandemic. "Developed by acupuncturist Ross J Barr, the patches include a curated collection of herbs to clear the mind and keep the body relaxed and calm for deep sleep. But do they work? Night one and for the first time in months our daughter dozed off quickly and slept through until morning. Night two, another jackpot night much to our delight. Every night was the same so we’ve now got another five packs on order before the entire world discovers the secret to broken pandemic nights." Ophelia Froud, GTG contributor Buy now MORE GLOSS: How mood patches can help with anxiety, headaches and sleeplessness The tasty lip balm: Bite Beauty Agave Lip Butter Balm, £21

"This cold weather outside and blasting up the heating inside have absolutely ruined my skin – especially my lips. I often wake up with cracked bleeding lips, which can be sore and painful. I’m guilty of picking those pesky dry bits off ehich leaves them raw – oops! But this mango-seed butter balm has really helped. Used together with the Bite Beauty Agave Weekly Lip Scrub , £22 and Agave+ Nightime Therapy Balm to Oil, £23 my lips feel much more hydrated and smooth. Bite is a vegan 'clean beauty' brand, however not all clean beauty brands use silicone, the main ingredient in this lip balm. Silicone is however an ingredient that many derms love for sealing in moisture. As a balm, I love it because it glides on quite easily and doesn’t leave you sticky.” AR Buy now The face-freshening moisturiser: Oodee Nova Illuminating Moisturiser, £55

"Oodee is a new 'allergen neutral' skincare brand, created on the basis that we're comfortable cutting out food groups we know we react to, but many of us are in the dark about what causes skin flare-ups. Oodee's range is free from food allergens such as gluten, dairy, eggs, nuts, sulphites, sesame and fish. I tried this rich moisturiser and was seriously impressed. It has a thick creamy texture and left my skin feeling plump with one use, and looking decidedly radiant. I'm actually not allergic to anything (praise be!) but have recommended the range to my gluten intolerant friend for her verdict, as she often finds skincare that doesn't trigger her allergies difficult to come by." MM Buy now The water-based primer: Benefit The Porefessional Lite Primer, £29.50

"I’ve been using the original Benefit Porefessional Primer on and off for years now and although I like it for creating a silky base, it is very heavy on the old silicones and with repeated use, I did find it a little problematic for my pores (despite the name!). So, I was very happy when in January the brand with the best product names in the biz launched a new water-based version of the primer. "This new one is much lighter in consistency and there are no silicones insight, so my poor pores are happy too. I know lots of people think primer is a pointless makeup step, but for me, it’s an absolute essential for helping my makeup to sit better and last longer. I have a fairly uneven skin tone and this helps to just fuzz everything together so I look more uniform, sometimes I even wear it alone without any other makeup when I'm wanting one of those my-skin-but-better days." VC Buy now The hard-working serum: Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum, £74

"There is something about this powerhouse antioxidant and redensifying serum with retinol, bakuchiol and ferulic acid that gives me super cosy vibes. It has been out for a couple of years but is new to me, and I've been using this just before bed for the last couple of weeks. My skin feels more nourished, smoother and glowier than it has in ages. There is a slight smokey scent to the serum (a common factor in most ferulic acid serums) which reminds me of log cabins, snowy forests and roaring fires. There is a holistic olfactory experience happening when using this little bottle of wonderfulness. So, not only does this serum protect and repair your skin and provide genuine results it brings real joy to my skincare ritual.” HS Buy now The charcoal mask: Green People Purifying Face Mask, £22

"I don’t have congested skin, but my teens (aged 14 and 18) do and as I send products their way, they’re becoming pretty adept at finding out what really works. Both reported that this 95 per cent organic charcoal and clay mask with salicylic acid made a marked difference to their blackheads in one use. It comes out of the tube a satisfying black and can be left on once a week for 15 to 20 minutes without stinging. It’s one of Green People’s hero products now reformulated with hectorite, a clay that leaves skin feel softer and new eco packaging. The glass jar has been replaced with a more emissions-friendly sugar cane plastic tube, which is also lighter, more portable and much less messy. Apply only to the oily and congested areas around the T-zone." – VW Buy now The chrome eyeliner: Deck of Scarlet Dual Drama Liquid Eyeliner, £24.70

"This reminds me of the Stila magnificent metals . I love that this also includes a black liquid liner, really fulfilling my graphic liner goals and allowing that creativity to flow - but will probably stick to a little wing which this is perfect for - allowing a double flick with two colours. I just love a 2 in 1." AR Buy now The solid vitamin C: Sbtrct Vitamin C Booster, £30

"This is the first-ever solid skincare I’ve tried, so for any beginners out there, let me explain. All you have to do is warm the bar between your hands until you feel it begin to loosen, then apply as your would any other product. This brand new vitamin C block comes with the cutest wooden carry case, for me this is the perfect travel companion, as there’s zero risk of a suitcase explosion. My skin felt smoother, dewy and hydrated immediately thanks to a combo of rosehip oil, sea buckthorn oil and a vitamin C active and smells like a super high-end sustainable spa." CF Buy now The hydrating mask: Sienna X The Miracle Mask, £28.80

“Tan brand Sienna X released their skincare in 2019 but this is the first product I’ve tried from the collection. The best-seller is a nourishing honey-infused mask that you leave on for twenty minutes and then wipe off with a reusable cotton pad. But when I went to wipe it off, my skin had drunk it up and in its place was a hydrated, warm looking complexion. It’s safe to say my skin needed this!” MM Buy now The celeb-approved makeup: Ciaté Curated By Lisa Snowdon Limited Edition Collection, £45

"I love Ciate's curated curated collections – they make impressive presents too – as they allow you to try a host of products at a hugely discounted price. This one was pulled together by Lisa Snowdon to celebrate turning 50 this month. My favourites from this seven-product stash is the Watermelon Setting Spray, which is a delicious pick-me-up. The Glow to Blush in Perfect Match gives a lovely shimmer. I also love a plumping lip gloss so the Pump Plump in Honey Dew is a perfect addition to the collection." AR Buy now MORE GLOSS: How to achieve Lisa’s gorgeous glow at 50 The relaxing mask: Sensory Retreats Divine Glow Self-Heating Face Mask, £15 for 3

“Sensory Retreats won Gold in our 2021 Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards for this self-heating full face mask (think eye mask rather than skin care). I recently tried it as part of a facial at Danesfield House Spa in Marlow, where it was combined with a head massage. I was asleep within minutes. It heats up when you out it on, making you feel so incredibly relaxed, plus the heat encourages increased blood flow and circulation, so can help to give you a healthier, natural glow. This makes for a spa feel at home and no self-care evening is complete without it.” MM Buy now The lip soother: Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil, £24

"Last year Dutch beekeeper and influencer Negin Mirsalehi launched her beauty brand Gisou , which sent Instagram (and myself) into a frenzy. Spanning across haircare and skin, Gisou has rightfully earned cult status. So much so, when their latest drop released in the US last month it sold out in six hours! I’m often heard complaining about my dry winter lips and this blend of Mirsalehi honey (from her family bee farm!) and hyaluronic acid nursed them back to their plump juicy state in just one swipe. It has a natural golden hue that suits all complexions, I can only describe it as golden hour in a tube. There’s just something about it that makes me feel like I’ve applied nourishing lip gloss after being by the beach-all day. Plus, I feel very chic when I pull the packaging out to apply it too." JT Buy now The frothy cleanser: Pacifica Vegan Collagen Creamy Gel Cleanser, £21

“All the pearlescent goodness of this creamy gel cleanser is noticeable from the very first pump. Pacifica's commitment to the planet and the animals that live here is impressive. It's formulated with vegan collagen and fermented flower milk and is perfect for all skin types, although if you are on the drier side of life I would advise getting a serum or moisturiser on pretty quickly after use. This sulphate-free cleanser lathers up beautifully ridding your skin of the makeup, dirt and grime that we are all susceptible to.” HS Buy now The makeup essential: & Other Stories Hydrating Setting Spray, £23

"If I could encourage everyone to invest in one beauty purchase it would be a mist or setting spray. After a spritz, you not only feel fresher but always get compliments on how glowy you look. Now I know this one is intended for integrating into your makeup routine, but I don’t mind the odd spray throughout the day too. It smells fresh and I love the frosted glass bottle packaging." CF Buy now The self-care treat: Mirror Water Smooth Body Oil, £30

“Influencer Estée Lalonde’s new lifestyle brand Mirror Water was designed to inspire self-reflection via the ritual of bathing. I’ve always found the bath to be one of the places I do my best, uninterrupted thinking, so I was so keen to try the range, which debuts with Bath Salts, Body Exfoliator, Solid Balm and this Body Oil, which is my favourite from the collection. "I used it on slightly damp skin in the morning after my shower. It has a grounding, woody scent, which lasts subtly on my skin all day (one of those ‘what’s that lovely smell? Oh, it’s me!’ kind of vibes). I’d normally reserve body oil for the evening after a bath, but using it in the morning elevated my AM and made me take a bit more time for myself, rather than my usual rushed application of body lotion, which is a self-care moment, if you ask me!” MM Buy now The luxe face cream: Omorovicza Cushioning Cream, £130

"When it comes to my skincare routine I’m fairly low maintenance (for a beauty editor) so the few products that I do use I need to be pretty heavy lifting. I’m also pretty sceptical when brands use interior inspired words like plumping and pillowy soft skin – what does that even mean? – but then I started using this pot of rich deliciousness and I understood why they’d put the word cushion in the title. You might have heard the word skin barrier being bandied around recently and the key ingredients in this – plankton extract and microalgae – help to build back a broken skin barrier (often this presents itself as dry or inflamed skin) and protect it from future damage. Much like how an actual cushion protects from an uncomfortable seat, this stuff makes your skin a whole lot more comfortable." VC Buy now MORE GLOSS: For pilowy soft skin, you need to try this cream The royalty-approved mask: Wishful Rose Quartz Lift & Glow Peel Off Face Mask, £34

“I love me a peel-off face mask and the queen of skincare, Huda Kattan, has outdone herself yet again with the launch of Wishful's Rose Quartz Lift and Glow mask. My favourite thing about this mask is that not only does it leave your skin looking glowy, clean, firm, tight and fresh, but it all also peels off in ONE PIECE. No more sticky leftovers and it's so gentle that you never feel like you are ripping your skin off at the same time (we all remember the peel-off masks of the 90s). Packed full of goodness too, this mask contains hyaluronic acid, lotus flower, watermelon and actual rose quartz - said to be used by the OG skincare queen, Cleopatra of ancient Egypt. And if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for us.” HS Buy now The heat-styling essential: It's A 10 Miracle Blow Dry H20 Shield , £22

"I can hand on heart say that I never dry my hair without using a heat-protector first. This week I ran out of my beloved Pureology Colour Fanatic Spray , so this new launch from It's A 10 arrived in the nick of time. The brand, which hails from the US, is najed because each product does ten things and this one detangles, sustains hair strength, repels water and gives shines, among other powers. "It's the water-repelling that interested me most with this. It creates a shield over your hair, sort of like a top coat, to seal out water and keep frizz at bay. I straightened my hair after using this and it locked the style in, whereas normally the slightest bit of moisture would have curls sneaking in. It's an ultra-fine spray that mists over the hair without weighing it down, and as the name suggests, I'm giving this a ten!" MM Buy now The multi-tasking lip balm: Emma Hardie Amazing Lip Balm 10g, £14

"Not technically new, but Emma Hardie was a brand I (shockingly) only discovered during our get The Gloss Awards last year and now I am obsesse; the face mist being one of my firm favourites. This lip balm doesn’t disappoint, deliciously gooey and minty fresh leaving lips looking glossy and hydrated. It also works well as a highlight for the face on the go and comes in a cute compact with a mirror, my perfect does-it-all this month!" CF Buy now The flawless tan: Filter by Molly Mae Tanning Mousse, £19.99

“I’m not much of a self-tanner. The only other one I’ve ever really got on with is Ashley Graham’s St Tropez mousse , but this one from Molly Mae’s brand Filter is just as good. I’ve got it in medium and it says to leave on for between four and ten hours. I left it on for one (erring on the side of caution) and it was the perfect lightly bronzed shade for me. Like I’d spent a few days in the sun without looking untoward for February. I was streak-free and the tan was perfectly even and I marvelled at what a confidence boost a light layer of tan gives. There’s nothing like it to make me feel a little happier in my own skin.” MM Buy now The budget hair hero: Head & Shoulders DermaXPro, £4-£6.66