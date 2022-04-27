11-best-hair-masks-for-bringing-damaged-hair-back-to-life

There's nothing like a hair mask to breathe life back into locks that are looking a little worse for wear. If you haven't had a trim for a while, you colour your hair, use heat regularly or have spent a lot of time in the sun or sea (lucky you!) then you may need more than just a conditioner to improve the health of your hair. As we move into sunnier months, it's worth investing in a little hair TLC. “You often find that a change in the weather, turning the heating on and using more heat tools can have an effect on the condition of our hair. This can cause hair to dry out and as a result, can become brittle," says Redken and Pureology senior educator Jimmy Green. If you're experiencing dry, brittle or unwanted frizzy hair, a specialist hydrating hair mask or a repairing hair mask (or hair masque, if you want to be fancy) is a must-do once or twice a week. Think of a mask as your weekly hair MOT. The formulas are designed to penetrate deep into the hair to improve the overall health of your strands rather than just coat it for a shiny finish. Looking to refresh, recharge and rehydrate your locks back to super swishiness? These are our picks for the best hair masks for dry, damaged hair, the best hair mask for bleached hair and everything in between. Best hair mask for dry, damaged hair John Frieda Hydrate and Recharge Deep Soak Masque, £7.99

John Frieda created the Hydrate and Recharge range (there's a shampoo and conditioner too) in response to real women’s brittle hair woes, pumping it full of ingredients such as monoi oil (though this isn't heavy or oily) to help restore the hair's lipid barrier. GTG's editorial director Victoria is a big fan of this, saying that it added movability to her dehydrated, brittle hair. It also didn't weigh down her fine curls. Buy now Best hair mask for thick hair Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask , £30 for 50ml

This Curly Girl Method approved mask offers root-to-tip hydration without weighing the hair down. Brown algae extract and baobab seed oil are the hydrating heroes but this hair mask for damaged hair repairs too. Virtue’s signature protein blend Alpha Keratin 60ku is identical to the one found in hair and works by filling in any damaged parts of the hair to rebuild strands back stronger and prevent further fraying. It's an intense mask so perfect for thick hair that needs maintenance. GTG designer Jemma buys this on repeat for her textured Afro hair. She reports that it makes it softer and more manageable and hydrated. You don't need a lot, she says, so for the price, it goes further than you think. Buy now Best hair mask for bleached damaged hair Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra Violet Treatment, £31.96 for 200ml

This is an absolute gold-standard hair mask for bleached damaged hair. It helps keep salon-treated hair shiny and brassiness-free. Full disclosure, it does leave a purple mess ALL over the shower (and in the ears) but when used weekly, it keeps blonde locks looking light and shiny and protected against the dullness caused by pollution. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid and edelweiss flower to deliver soothing moisture, rebuilding weak hair fibres and infusing strands with a healthy, salon-worthy gloss. Buy now Best hair mask for super dry hair JVN Nurture Deep Moisture Mask , £21

Jonathan Van Ness, the man with the swishiest hair on the planet and the beloved grooming guru from makeover TV show Queer Eye, l aunched his very own range of hair help on Space NK earlier this month and we’re almost as obsessed with it as we are with him. All ten of the JVN Hair products are silicone and sulphate-free, vegan and housed in recyclable aluminium or glass. This floral scented hair moisturiser takes just five minutes to work its magic. Massage it into the hair at the beginning of your shower and then wash it out at the end. The ingredients are as fabulous as you’d expect from the flamboyant TV star, this one shares an ingredient with Chanel’s latest launch, the camellia flower, which is touted for its moisturising ability. Hemisqualene and rice proteins help to strengthen hair too. The result? Soft, smooth, shiny hair that JVN himself would be proud of. Buy now Best hair mask for textured hair Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque, £8.66 for 340g

You can almost feel your hair breathing a sigh of relief when you apply this thick product through the scalp and lengths - it penetrates deep into the hair shaft to give a new lease of life to damaged, over processed hair thanks to the shea butter formulation. Made with invigorating peppermint (your scalp will tingle slightly) and without sulphates and parabens this is a godsend for processed hair. It repairs and restores with castor oil and keratin, while shea butter and apple cider vinegar work to add mirror-worthy shine. MORE GLOSS: How to use Castor Oil for hair and eyelash growth Buy now Best hair mask for processed or chemically straightened hair Dizziak Deep Conditioner, £22 for 200ml

Beauty journalist Loretta De Feo created Dizziak to “push multicultural hair products into the 21st century” and beauty editors have gone wild for this mask. The ingredients list includes inca inchi, babassu and argan oils for smoothing, quinoa for protein and aloe vera for hydration making quite the powerful combination. Just five minutes with this is enough for a hit of hydration, or leave on for 30 minutes to really tackle the frazzled lengths of your hair. It's silicone-free making it a spot-on hair mask for relaxed and chemically-treated hair. Buy now Best hair mask for glossy hair Arkive The Future Youth Treatment Mask, £9.33

Arkive is the new head care range from hair stylist, and co-founder of Percy & Reed, Adam Reed. It’s about more than just a good shampoo though, Reed calls the 11-strong range head care, not hair care because he wants to democratise beauty and make it accessible for all. Everything in the range is designed to give healthy hair to all hair types. It was created after Reed had a breakdown during the lockdown and discovered hair washing as an act of self-care – 'head care as he calls it. What better beauty ritual than applying a hair mask? With baobab oil, shea butter and coconut oil this is a delicious treat for your hair and leaves it looking luxe and mega healthy. Buy it now Best hair mask for smooth, shiny hair Fable and Mane Holiroots Mask, £28 for 237ml

Fable and Mane is inspired by centuries-old beauty rituals and fables from India, dreamt up by sibling duo Akash Mehta, (former digital director for Dior) and Nikita Mehta, who wanted to bring ayurvedic wisdom to western beauty. Smelling deliciously of banana, it's free from silicone, parabens and sulphates and was streets ahead of the competition at our Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards in 2020 where it scooped Gold in the Health Hair category. Judge Dr Tara Swart called it "a beautiful mask that goes one step further as a self-care destress ritual. It smells beautiful and makes hair feel soft, silky and hydrated and as a bonus, it supports tiger conservation." Buy now Best hair mask for repairing damaged hair Andrew Fitzsimons Repair Moisture Mask for Damaged Hair, £8.67

If you’ve ever looked at a picture of Kourtney Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez and wondered how they get their hair to look so good, chances are the answer is Andrew Fitzsimons. The celebrity hairstylist has created good hair days for everyone from Megan Fox to the entire Kardashian klan. And last month he let the rest of us mere mortals into his great hair secrets with the launch of his eponymous hair care line, Andrew Fitzsimons into Boots . This restructuring hair masks deeply conditions your hair for impressive shine with ingredients you'd normally find in skincare such as ceramides to smooth and moisturise, giving your hair a shiny finish and protecting it from future damage. The scent is everything! Buy now Best hair mask for dandruff and scalp health Maria Nila Head and Hair Heal Masque, £28 for 250ml

We're yet to find a Maria Nila product we don't like but this one is our favourite from the range. Its anti-inflammatory, calming dandruff with aloe vera and claims to stimulate hair growth thanks to vitamin E which stimulates the hair follicles to encourage growth, while aloe vera extract treats and prevents dandruff and scalp issues. Oleanolic acid helps with prevention of hair loss too, so your hair looks fuller. The brand support conservation and animal charities too. Buy now Best conditioning mask for coloured hair Pureology Pure Hydrate Superfood Mask, £22.10 for 200ml