Best in Beauty: The 2015 Met Gala

Last night in New York the crème de la crème of the entertainment world stepped out for fashion’s answer to The Oscars: The Metropolitian’s annual gala. With this year’s event celebrating the new ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ exhibition the outfits of choice ranged from the super glam to the downright riduclous. Alongside the daring Chinese inspired fashion, the steps of the Met were awash with hair and makeup inspiration. From classic red carpet looks such as the bold lip to Beyonce’s out there hairdo we count down our five favourites from the night. The Super Pony

Getty Images Queen B looked appropriately regal in a barely there, glittering Givenchy creation that she partnered with a standout high pony. The tightly pulled back, sleek hair do was kept soft and modern by the tumbling, golden curls. With her hair doing all the talking, Beyonce opted for a fresh and flawless makeup look consisting of glowing skin, a subtle smokey eye and rose tinted lips. The Vampy Lip

Instagram.com/lilyaldridge Victoria’s Secret angel Lily Aldridge went for a super sophisticated take on the dark, grungey lip. Supposedly ditching her original plan to go for a Grace Kelly inspired look, Makeup artist Quinn Murphy used Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lip Creme in Magenta to create the vampy yet elegant look. The Red Lip

Getty Images Diane Kruger channelled Old Hollywood glamour with a subtle cat eye and a bright red lip.The face of Chanel’s haute skincare line shared via Instagram the Chanel haul she used to create her effortlessly chic look including a coordinating bright red polish . Alongside the likes of Chrissy Teigan, Rihanna and Candice Swanepoel, Diane embraced the Chinese theme by wearing a flower accessory in her hair. The actress’ long term hairdresser Perrine Rougemont held her side swept retro wave in place with a beautiful Lily of The Valley hairpiece. Tousled Hair

Getty Images The new face of Maybelline Gigi Hadid kept her look simple, youthful and fresh by teaming gorgeously glowing skin with luscious lashes and a pretty pink pout. Working to tie the girly glam look together Gigi also opted for girl-next-door loose tousled waves. Smokey Eye