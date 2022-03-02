Black seed oil: how this ancient anti-inflammatory elixir could boost digestion, weight loss and even hair health

From turmeric to apple cider vinegar , more and more of us are looking to natural or age-old remedies to help with our modern day aches and pains. And one that’s gaining quite the buzz is black seed oil.

Also known as black cumin seed oil, it’s been used for thousands of years to treat a range of beauty and wellness concerns and can be traced back to Ancient Egypt - a bottle of it was reportedly found in King Tutankhamun’s tomb and Cleopatra was believed to be a fan too.

Its health benefits

Derived from the seeds of the nigella sativa plant grown in Western Asia, the Mediterranean and the Middle East, it boasts a make-up that gives it a distinct point of difference to other natural remedies on the market, with a whole host of health benefits (in fact, an early adopter in our office boldly told us it 'cures everything but death'). Its phytochemical content is especially of note for helping boost immunity and general health.

"These compounds exert anti-inflammatory and antioxidant impacts on the body, and are also antimicrobial," explains nutritional therapist Alice Mackintosh . "Though some research does suggest that black seed oil might help with joint pain, blood sugar balance and diabetes management, much of the research is related to the impacts that black seed oil has on killing harmful bacteria (or pathogens) in the body, namely in the digestive system." This can be particularly beneficial for relieving digestive discomfort.

"Because of its antimicrobial activity in the body, some people might find that taking black seed oil for a short period of time can help with digestive symptoms, such as bloating, cramps or changes to bowel movements."

It could also help with shedding a few extra pounds too. "Because of its impacts on blood sugar balance, some may find it helps with weight loss when incorporated alongside a healthy, balanced diet," says Alice.

How to incorporate it into your diet

The seeds of the nigella sativa plant can found in numerous recipes for breads and curries and are characterised by their bitter flavour. They're a go-to of chef Gurpreet Bains’ in his book, Indian Superspices due to both their culinary and anti-inflammatory effects and he recommends heading to healthysupplies.co.uk or the spice aisles of supermarkets to get your fill of them. One of our Editor Victoria Woodhall’s favourite recipes of his is his ‘No More Headache, Baked Beans on Toast.’ It works (and tastes delicious too).

In its supplement form, pharmacist and Victoria Health co-founder, Shabir Daya, recommends choosing oil over capsules via Viridian Nutrition’s 100% Organic Black Seed Oil , £22.96, which can be taken on its own or added to salads or smoothies: “It’s cold-pressed to preserve its myriad of active components,” he tells us.