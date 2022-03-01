Blogger of the Week: Fleur De Force

With over one million subscribers to her YouTube channel and thousands of clicks to her blog every day, Fleur of Fleur de Force is one of the biggest bloggers out there. She spoke to Get The Gloss about what made her decide to start her channel and gives us a peek at what's in her makeup bag... So what made you decide to start blogging? My blog actually came after my YouTube videos! I was bored at university and loved the beauty community online. After about a year of reading blogs and watching YouTube videos, my mum actually convinced me to start my own channel after I showed her a video review of a product she was asking me about - I'd always been too scared of what people would think before that!

How did it feel when you hit one million subscribers on YouTube? Amazing! It's such a huge milestone. I actually try not to think too much about how many people that actually is, because it's a bit overwhelming if you do! What is your favourite type of video to film? I love filming 'Get Ready With Me' videos for special events. I also love filming with my friends - it's always more fun when you're not on your own! What has been the highlight of your time blogging and vlogging? Meeting and interviewing Taylor Swift. I've always been a huge fan of hers and never imagined I'd get the chance to chat with her one-on-one. Your wedding looked gorgeous! How did you balance blogging and your YouTube channel with wedding planning? I'm actually very lucky, as my sister is an events planner - so she pretty much planned the entire wedding for me! She knew exactly who to contact and what to do if things didn't go to plan, she was amazing. How did you decide your wedding hair and makeup look? The makeup was just very natural and I literally never wear my hair up, so I knew that wasn't an option! It was really windy and quite humid on the day, so most of my curls ended up falling out - that was the one aspect of the day I wasn't 100% happy about, but it was such a small thing, I didn't even notice at the time! What beauty products and fashion brands make you part with cold hard cash? I'm currently obsessed with a lipstick brand called Bite - You can't get them in the UK yet but they are totally amazing and I always pick a couple of things up from their selection in Sephora when I'm in the US. For clothing, it's got to be ASOS. I just can't resist next day delivery, and they have such a massive selection of stuff on their site!

What's your skincare regime? Could you talk us through the products you currently love? I've actually made a video all about this recently! I'm loving Sarah Chapman Cleansing Balm (life changing!), The Organic Pharmacy Anti-Oxidant Face Cream (the consistency is out of this world) and I've very recently discovered the brightening eye cream from First Aid Beauty. If you've got under-eye circles, this stuff is incredible! Down to the nitty gritty, what’s in your makeup bag currently? I'm totally obsessed with Tarte's Lights, Camera, Flashes mascara. I love big, doll lashes and this seriously delivers and comes in the coolest packaging too! I've been using Estee Lauder's Daywear BB Cream too. I don't usually like BB creams but Estee Lauder makes the best ones. Who do you rely on in a beauty and fashion crisis? Whoever's around at the time! They tend to be pretty last minute or unexpected so I don't usually get a choice of who's there to help. What’s your personal favourite hair and beauty look? It's got to be natural, subtle makeup and loose waves. I don't tend to change up my day-to-day look too much. I know what suits me and I stick with it. What’s your ultimate favourite beauty treatment? Don't tell anyone... but I'm actually not a fan of beauty treatments! The only thing I get done on a regular basis is HD brows. It's expensive but it makes such a difference! What is your top fashion and beauty tip for the summer? I always think less is more in the summer, especially with makeup. It's so important to look after your skin year-round, but especially in the summertime when it's being exposed to more UV rays, so SPF50 on your face would probably be my top beauty tip in the summer. As for fashion, I think the bolder the better, especially when it comes to beachwear! I always stack up my jewellery in the summertime too.