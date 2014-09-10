Blogger of the week: Tales of a Pale Face

I hope they'll find some interesting content, written with an honest opinion. I try to write with the reader in mind - I want a sense of my personality to come across in my blog, as well as providing honest opinions and all the facts you need. I also hope they come back again!

Discovering the right makeup to suit your skin tone can be hard, but lucky for us, Kat Clark created her beauty blog Tales of a Pale Face to help those with paler skin find the best places for foundation and the most flattering shades of lipstick….

What’s your personal beauty philosophy?

Experiment. Don't be scared to try bright colours, dye your hair and step out of your comfort zone. At the end of the day, makeup is something to have fun with, and while I might be the neutral eye shadow queen, I love a hot pink lipstick or neon nail. I'm also a big believer in what you put into your body showing up in your skin, so I try to eat well (most of the time!) and get lots of skin loving ingredients in my diet.

What’s your top beauty tip?

Invest in good skincare - better skin needs less makeup. 'Good' doesn't always mean expensive - there are some great brands out there that product skincare with great ingredients at reasonable prices (and some expensive ones with rubbish ones). Find a routine that works for you and go with it.

Where do you get your beauty inspiration from?

I'd have to say it's a mixture of my mum, other blogs and vintage films and magazines. My mum has always kept her beauty routines quite simple but has amazing skin; something i'm always trying to emulate! I love reading blogs for inspiration - it's amazing the types of things people create, whether it's a makeup look, a product review or a hair tutorial. And I've always loved the 1960s - I have a collection of vintage Vogue beauty books from the 60s and 70s which I love browsing through. It's interesting to see how styles have changed over the years, but how things like false lashes and nude lips still feature so much in our modern beauty regimes.