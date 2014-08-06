Blogger of the Week: WishWishWish

Filled with beautiful outfits, 60s hair how-tos and picturesque spots from around the world, fashion blog WishWishWish is our go-to for vintage and style inspiration. After finding herself bored in the countryside, Carrie Harwood filled her time by coding websites and eventually decided to start her blog WishWishWish at the age of 17. Over the last five years, her site has taken off and led to her working with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent and Chloe, among many more big fashion names. We spoke to the popular fashion blogger, who now lives in London with her fiancé Miguel, about when she first got into fashion and where she gets her outfit inspiration from...

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog? I was a bit of a geek and spent my teenage years coding websites, so it only seemed natural to me to create a blog once I started reading them. I was 17 and had lots of time on my hands! How did you decide upon the name WishWishWish? I thought I'd probably be talking about things I wanted to buy, or wished for - that and it looked cute written down! As well as running your blog, you’re also a Community Coordinator at ASOS Marketplace. How do you balance blogging and your job along with other interests? I've actually left ASOS Marketplace now, and it was for that very reason - I just couldn't maintain a healthy work/life balance. I was running home from work to try and shoot things before the sun went down and posting in my lunch breaks. After six years I thought it was about time that I gave full-time blogging a shot!

When did you first start getting into fashion? I think it was through blogging, really. Like I said, I was 17 when I started up, and had just come out of that grungey emo phase we all go through (studded belts and all the eyeliner!) and began to discover what girls across the world were wearing through their blogs. It was really inspiring for me as I was from the countryside with no other access to any trends or amazing shops! Where do you get your fashion inspiration from? I think I still get it all from blogs! Or at least, my blog has helped me to define my own style through chronicling my outfits over the years. Could you talk us through your ideal work, party and weekend outfits? Rather than the occasion, it's more about how I'm feeling that day. It might be that I decide to put my hair up in a beehive and throw on a dress, or it might be the kind of day where I fancy covering up in a breton top and some jeans.

Which fashion brands make you part with cold hard cash? I spend ALL my money on ASOS. I think having worked there, it's a really hard habit to break! That and they stock such amazing brands! You recently got engaged – congratulations! Have you given any thought to the type of dress that you’d like to go with? Thank you! I'm thinking something pretty big - I wear pretty dresses quite often so this one has to be standout! I'm so excited to start looking... Your signature look is a red lip with winged liner. Are there any other types of beauty looks that you love? It's such a classic combo! I love anything vintage inspired really. What’s in your makeup bag currently? I've got a YSL Touche Eclat foundation , YSL liquid eyeliner , NARS Deep Throat and Orgasm , and some Too Faced mascara . I like to keep it simple!