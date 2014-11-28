Blow Ltd acquires beauty website What’s in My Handbag

28 November 2014
gtg-blow-main

Blow Ltd continues its expansion with the purchase of online beauty site What’s In My Handbag

Inspired by the one-stop beauty bars that are on every corner in Manhattan, Blow Ltd  opened at the end of 2013 offering speedy blowdrys and quick turnaround makeovers to satisfy the needs of time-starved Londoners. The straight-talking brand started in Covent Garden and now has an additional salon in Canary Wharf, an ever expanding online beauty emporium and buzzing blog.

The brand is now set to increase its offering with the buy of beauty discovery site, What’s In My Handbag. Made popular by snooping in the handbags of celebrities, beauty experts and bloggers the site gave readers the chance to discover the best in new beauty brands and products through sampling. The merge of the sites will now allow the Blow Ltd customer to access sampling, shopping and treatments all in one place.

Read more at  Blow Ltd

MORE GLOSS: Salon Spy at Blow Ltd


