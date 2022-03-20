Born in the USA: The best new American beauty launches

Responsible for some of the biggest beauty brands in the world, the USA is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to bringing us a range of beauty products that cater for all skin types, all hair types and all skin tones . With New York Fashion Week now upon us, we thought there was no better time to have a look at some of the best new launches that America has to offer. From the latest must-have foundation to the best under eye concealer and the blush to the nail polishes that no summer to winter makeup bag should be without, here is our pick of the trans-Atlantic launches that are seriously making waves in the Get The Gloss office. The Perfect Eyeshadow To Enhance Any Eye Shape

Smashbox Full Exposure Palette £37. Buy online . The only beauty brand born out of a studio (Smashbox Studios in LA), the brand’s speciality lies in creating HD-ready makeup that’s destined to be seen in front of a camera – and this essential eyeshadow ‘It Kit’ doesn’t disappoint. Whether you’re looking to make smokey eyes, daytime eyes or statement eyes, this comprehensive palette of eye makeup essentials even comes with a useful eye shape chart too, with easy-to-follow makeup tutorials to enhance your individual features. With 14 eyeshadows and a lash lengthening mini Full Exposure mascara inside too, learning to shade and sculpt like a pro has never been easier. Flawless Skin On-The-Go

Bobbi Brown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation £33. Buy online . Having graduated with a B.F.A in Theatrical Makeup at Boston’s Emerson College, Bobbi Brown then made the decision to move to New York City to pursue her dream as a makeup artist. Years of hard work, grafting and an American Vogue cover later (with Naomi Campbell showcasing her handiwork no less) and the industry was starting to take note. A chance meeting with a chemist at a magazine shoot led to the launch of her first set of lipsticks and 23 years on, her makeup collection and specifically, her foundations are second to none when it comes to their variety of textures and shade range. This latest launch from Bobbi Brown perfects the art of great coverage, without the usual cakey feel of a powder foundation. Matte, lightweight and available in 20 shades, the small but mighty compacts are ideal for touch-ups on-the-go for blurring imperfections quickly, easily and seamlessly. MORE GLOSS: 10 AW14 Beauty Trends You Need To Try Blonde Ambition

Redken Blond Idol Conditioner Violet £17.30. Buy online . Based on 5th Avenue in New York City, this hair brand has fast become one of our favourite brands at Get The Gloss. From Asian hair types to Caucasian, brunette to blonde, dry hair to coloured hair, everyone is catered for. Now setting its sights on maintaining the brightness and hair colour of blondes, this nourishing conditioner helps stave off visits to the colourist for a little longer thanks to its lilac tone to neutralise brassiness and discolouration in cool platinum tones in particular. It even comes with a handy ‘dial up bar’ which allows you to determine the ratio of colour-depositing versus conditioning you need to achieve your desired blonde shade. Hair care just got customised and a whole lot cleverer to boot. The Under Eye Concealer That Really Is Amazing

Amazing Cosmetics Concealer £29.50. Buy online . Having recently launched on our shores after finally coming over from America, this hard-working concealer is truly one of the best at disguising dark circles, uneven skin tone and blemishes. Created by long-term friends Sue Katz and Lisa Thurman when they found themselves continually disappointed by other concealers on the market, they took a risk in calling it ‘Amazing.’ However, it definitely delivers in terms of coverage, shade range and longevity. You’ll honestly wonder what you did without it. The Designer Nail Polish

3.1 Phillip Lim for NARS Nail Polish in Shutter £15. Buy online . 20 years ago, NARS made its beauty debut when renowned makeup artist François Nars launched his first range of lipsticks into Barneys New York. Now encompassing a staggering 600 products, the brand’s latest collaboration with designer 3.1 Phillip Lim now allows us to add a touch of runway flair to our nail wardrobes too. In a change-up from our usual autumnal reds and berries, this rich forest green is just the jewel-coloured change-up that’s fashionable enough for Fashion Week, festive enough for Christmas. High-gloss and interesting enough to make nails either the focus or on-trend accessory to your party season outfit of choice, it’s the new season beauty swap that we can’t get enough of. The Blush To Boost A Winter Complexion