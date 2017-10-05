1 / 14

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017: 13 beauty products with a purpose

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this month, beauty brands are lending a helping hand to a range of different charities by launching products to raise awareness and funds.

Whether you’re looking for a gift idea or wanting to replenish your supplies of some hero beauty products , October’s the time to do it - your purchases are certain to go the extra mile. Here are some of our favourites.