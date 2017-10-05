Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017: 13 beauty products with a purpose
1 / 14
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017: 13 beauty products with a purpose
In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this month, beauty brands are lending a helping hand to a range of different charities by launching products to raise awareness and funds.
Whether you’re looking for a gift idea or wanting to replenish your supplies of some hero beauty products , October’s the time to do it - your purchases are certain to go the extra mile. Here are some of our favourites.
2 / 14
The Estee Lauder Companies UK & Ireland Breast Cancer Campaign Beauty Box, £25
Worth over £91 but priced at just £25, £15 from each sale of this amazing beauty box will go towards supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the world’s largest private funder of breast cancer research founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder. Containing full size versions of Clinique’s All About Eyes and Chubby Stick Lip Color Balm in Super Strawberry, a 30ml Estee Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask, a 15ml Origins Retexturising Mask, a 7ml Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, a 14g Bumble and bumble Pret-a-Powder, a mini Smashbox Full Exposure Mascara and 15g Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment, it provides plenty of product for your pennies as well as the knowledge that a large chunk of the price is going towards a worthwhile cause.
3 / 14
ghd limited edition pink blush Air hairdryer
The ghd air is a firm favourite among the GTG team and this pink-trimmed edition provides an added incentive to buy one with £10 of its price being donated to Breast Cancer Now. With a powerful motor and advanced ionic technology, it provides silky smooth results in a fraction of the time to help give your at-home efforts for a salon blowdry a helping hand.
4 / 14
Bobbi Brown Pink Peony Illuminating Bronzing Powder Set, £35
The ideal duo for helping that summer glow keep going into winter, 20% of every UK sale of this limited edition set will go towards supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Containing a rosy peony-coloured blush that balances shimmer and sheer perfectly and a mini pink-handled Blender Brush for a professional finish, it suits a range of different skin tones and skin types.
5 / 14
MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Collagen Activating Eye Complex, £90 for 14ml
A great all-rounder, this firming eye cream from oculoplastic surgeon and aesthetic doctor Dr Maryam Zamani contains an impressive range of ingredients for tackling signs of tiredness and environmental wear and tear. Containing a tri-peptide to aid collagen and elastin production and moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and ceramides , it works on a variety of different eye concerns such as dark circles, puffiness and fine lines. During October, 10% of MZ Skin sales will go towards supporting the Breast Cancer Haven charity - even more reason to have a browse around the rest of Dr Zamani’s roster of high performance products.
6 / 14
Smashbox Photo Finish Radiance Primer, £30 for 30ml
Containing hyaluronic acid and shea butter, this moisturising primer both hydrates and adds a luminous veil of illumination to give pre-winter skin a subtle but effective pick-me-up. Addressing a range of pre-base needs, it’s found a lasting place in my makeup bag thanks to its super fine amber and bronze pearls. It’s running out fast, so it’s good to know that when I replenish my supplies, £5 of its purchase price will be going towards supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
7 / 14
Merci Handy Limited Edition Hand Gel, £2.90 for 30ml
With all the proceeds from this limited edition hand cleansing gel going towards breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel, no handbag should be without this pint-sized hero. Its revealing packaging strips down to a breast-friendly design for a handy way to spread awareness and a subtle reminder to check your chest regularly.
8 / 14
Origins Limited Edition BCA Drink Up Overnight Mask, £25 for 100ml
Thirsty skin? This intensive face mask works as the perfect night time tipple. Containing hydrating avocado and apricot kernel oil and skin barrier boosting Japanese seaweed, it leaves parched skin softer and suppler the morning after - we can vouch for its effects. With £4 from its purchase price going to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, it’s well worth picking up one now.
9 / 14
Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne, £88 for 100ml
With a sizeable £20 donation from each bottle sold going towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, this cologne from GTG fragrance favourites Jo Malone London is the ideal pick if you’re looking for both a new season scent and a way to support the cause. Containing a blend of seven of the world’s most beautiful roses and notes of lemon and honeycomb, it’s a staple in anyone’s fragrance wardrobe.
10 / 14
Elemis Limited Edition Pro-collagen Marine Cream, £99 for 100ml
Worth £140 but retailing for £90, this award-winning cream has been given a pink makeover as a symbol of the brand’s continued support of Breast Cancer Care. Designed to act as an eye-catching reminder that checking your breasts should be as natural as applying your daily moisturiser, Elemis is pledging to donate £25,000 to Breast Cancer Care from sales of this very special limited edition in 2017.
11 / 14
Estee Lauder Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair 50ml with Pink Ribbon Keychain, £72 for 50ml
When it comes serums, ANR from Estee Lauder was a game-changer when it launched. Leaving skin smoother and more radiant, it’s traded in its trademark brown bottle for something more befitting Breast Cancer Awareness month, complete with a pink ribbon key chain too. With 20% of its proceeds going towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, now’s the time to stock up.
12 / 14
Mama Mio Pregnancy Boob Tube, £29.50 for 100ml
Donating £10,000 to international cancer support charity, Look Good Feel Better, this limited edition brand favourite has been given a pink revamp to drive awareness of breast cancer during October. Formulated with hydrating omegas and antioxidants, it serves as a useful skin strengthening product to have on your bathroom shelf when expecting a baby.
13 / 14
La Mer Limited Edition Creme de la Mer, £65 for 15ml
If you’ve always wanted to try Creme de la Mer but haven’t found a good enough reason to splash out on it just yet (its range is definitely on the expensive side), knowing that £19.50 of this product’s purchase price will be going towards The Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign will definitely help give it added appeal. Containing its signature Miracle Broth to improve firmness and wrinkles, it’s no surprise that the cream has earned a cult following.
14 / 14
Jumbo Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+, £38 for 200ml
One of our favourite moisturisers for skin types that can veer towards the dry side from time to time, this skincare staple has been given the addition of a tassled key ring for October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. The changes are just on the outside though, the inside still boasts all the key elements that it’s become famous for - plus, £2 of its proceeds will go towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
More Gloss