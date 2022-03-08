Bridal beauty: the 10-point plan

1. Ten months and counting… Hair

“The biggest mistake brides make is not being true to themselves. Keep it real and don't do something that you'll regret in years to come - remember you'll have those photos for ever!” says Adam Reed, who's coiffed many a celebrity bride. 'Work with your stylist to find something that suits you but still has an edge. If you wear your hair down every day, don’t be tempted to change drastically and scrap it back or wear huge curls. It needs to be practical, too. I suggest a ten-month plan so that you methodically work out your colour and cuts but have your last colour two weeks before the big day to allow enough time for it to settle for the perfect shade.”



Have your first practice eight weeks before the wedding: this leaves plenty of time to have more if you need to. By now you should be able to share images of your dress with your stylist, who can work out a look that goes with the detailing and accessories you'll be wearing on the big day.



“When it comes to hair accessories, keep it small and discreet, DO NOT GO TOO BIG! Otherwise you're in danger of being overshadowed in the pictures,” says Adam. You don't need to spend lots of money on a beautiful hair accessory: “Make your own - look for basic accessories and personalise them, that way you'll have something unique. I love Kleins in Soho, London and Macculloch and Wallis but department stores like John Lewis that have haberdashery departments are also great.”

2. Five months and counting... Hair Removal

Try to avoid shaving - no bride looks good with a shaving rash. With all sorts of waxing, threading and laser treatments out there, hair removal should take you through your honeymoon - and even beyond. Specialist hair removal salons like the Ministry of Waxing are not only experts in pain-free waxing (yes, this does exist) they have the latest IPL machine (the Power Pac 2.1!) to zap hair away for ever - but it does take some time and comes at a hefty price.



With a whole plethora of at home hair removal products, you can now wax to rival a pro - try Veet’s new EasyWax Electrical roll-on kit , £29.99 or invest in an at-home laser gadget like Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system , £450.

3. Three to six months to go... Facials

Uber facialist Sarah Chapman recommends having a facial every four to six weeks in order to reap the skin benefits. “I give my celebrity clients an HD facial, £140 for an hour (0207 589 9585) when they are preparing for a big event because it combines Omnilux LED light therapy with a bespoke facial to get the best out of their skin,” she says. “Two days before, give yourself an at-home facial, with deep massage, exfoliation and masks. My Instant Miracle Mask , £38.50 instantly lifts and firms.”



It’s unlikely you’ll get a good night’s sleep the night before so in the morning, Sarah suggests “lightly tapping your eye area to encourage drainage and leave cotton pads soaked in rose water overnight in the fridge to put on your eyes when you wake up.”

4. Six weeks and counting… Fitness

Don’t go on any crazy diets to fit into your dress, just eat sensibly and exercise and it’ll help you tone and relieve stress.



Lee Mullins, Director of Education at the A-Lister gym Bodyism says any bride can get in shape in just six weeks: “It's plenty of time and exercise is a great way to take your mind off the stress of planning.” Lee recommends focusing on postural exercises so you look tall and elegant when you're walking down the aisle and combine them with calming and stress relieving exercises like yoga.



“Think about the style of your dress. If it's strapless; make sure you build tricep dips into your routine to ensure toned arms and a week before,” Lee says. Eating “flat tummy foods” such as fresh fish and brightly coloured vegetables like peppers and beetroot will keep you fuller for longer, stopping any sugar cravings.

5. Two Months and Counting… Makeup

Arabella Preston