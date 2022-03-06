Bridal hair: how to wear it according to your face shape

When it comes to wedding day hair many women will have at some point thought about what style they would opt for. However, what we don’t take into consideration is that the design in our dreams may in fact not be the best one to suit our face shapes - and when you’re dealing with these photos for life, you want to make sure you’re doing the most to flatter your features. “Choosing the right hairstyle for your face shape is so important,” says celebrity Hair Stylist George Northwood . “You have to know how to work with your features. For example, If you have a harder, more angular face you need to go for something soft and feminine - but if you have soft features you can crank up the style a bit and go for something a little whackier.” In general, most people break down into five main face shapes; oval, round, heart, square and diamond. Read on to discover what top tips George has to offer for each look when planning your big day barnett. 1. Oval E.g. Jessica Alba

A prominent chin or a large forehead are usually two key traits for those with an oval face shape. They also tend to appear longer than they do wider, so require a little balance to make the face seem more in proportion. George’s top tip: “This is actually the most common face shape and the one we see most often in the salon. It’s important with a long face not to have anything too sleek or lengthy, as this will only make the face appear longer.” Do: Opt for a style that’s going to break the length of the face up, such a thick, blunt fringe.

Add width by creating an upstyle at the mid section of the crown or to one side. Don’t: Go for a hairstyle that’s going to give you lots of height - the key with an oval face is to add width around the face to make it appear more rounded.

Have have your hair tight at the sides - this will only accentuate the length of the face.

Opt for a centre parting as this will draw the eye down the longest part of the face, again making it appear longer in length. 2. Round E.g. Miranda Kerr

The good news about a round face is that the cherubim-like cheeks often give a beautifully youthful quality. The potential downside though is that you might have to work a little harder to find a more sophisticated style to suit your shape. George’s top tip: “If you have a round face, I’d recommend creating texture and bounce to help slim down the face and break up the shape.” Do: Opt for having your hair down in a loose style, preferably with bits coming around the face.

Try to create a look that will give height to help lengthen and elongate the face.

Try a side swept long fringe as this can work to break up the roundness and flatter the shape. Don’t: Opt for a super straight or sleek do as this can make the face appear even rounder.

Have a fringe as part of your do as this will make the face appear smaller, and again rounder. 3. Square E.g. Keira Knightley

Rumoured to be the best shape for ageing well, square faces are strong, angular and powerful - so can require a soft and gentle touch from time to time. George’s top tip: “When styling a square face it’s important to think of ways to add softness.” Do: Add texture, waves and curls to add femininity and softness.

Try a side parting, as this will help to break up the width of the face.

Try a fringe that is low to the eyebrows and cut with longer length at the sides as this will help to balance out the angles. Don’t Wear all your hair up in a tight style as this is likely to draw attention to the wider jaw line. 4. Heart E.g. Reese Witherspoon

If you were blessed with a heart shaped face then you’re in luck, because it’s commonly credited as being the easiest and most flattering to work with. George’s top tip: “Heart shaped faces are almost perfect. Their easy, soft angles mean they have more options than most and can be quite flexible with what styles they choose.” Do: Soften hair by having it loose around the face - preferably around the jawline as this will help to accentuate cheekbones and add width to a narrow jaw.

Try a fringe as this may work well to balance out an angular chin or jaw line. Don’t Have a hairstyle that gives added height as this may work to make the face appear long.

Try anything that is too slicked back - you need to be concentrating volume around the jawline to balance out your features. 5. Diamond E.g. Kate Bosworth